11 TV Shows & Specials to Watch in November

Scott Everett White/MTV; TBS; Robert Voets/Netflix; Robert Viglasky/Netflix
Janelle Grodsky
Nov 01, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

Now that the craziness of Halloween is over, it’s time to start prepping that Thanksgiving turkey, shopping for the holidays, and sorting out your winter TV schedule. Even though the major fall premieres have come and gone, November is delivering a killer roster of programming, regardless. We kick off this month with a must-watch new series on Netflix called The Crown, about Queen Elizabeth’s early reign. Then, we end the month with a Rory and Lorelai reunion—the reboot of Gilmore Girls!

In between those two bookends, November is chock-full of goodies, including newbie Good Behavior, starring Michelle Dockery in a very non-Downton Abbey role (we're talking an ex-con drug addict).

VIDEO: Gilmore Girls Star Yanic Truesdale on Reprising His Role as Michel Gerard

Want to know what else we’re tuning into this month? Scroll down to find out!

1 of 11 Robert Viglasky/Netflix

The Crown

Netflix's newest drama follows the early life of Queen Elizabeth II as she begins her reign. Claire Foy stars as young Elizabeth and Matt Smith will play her husband Prince Philip. (Nov. 4, all episodes on Netflix)

Advertisement
2 of 11 Christopher Raphael/Amazon

Red Oaks

Season 2 of the hilarious Caddyshack-like ensemble comedy returns and this time, the gang is expanding beyond the Red Oaks Country Club golf course. Craig Roberts, Jennifer Grey, Paul Reiser, Richard Kind, and Alexandra Rocha star. (Nov. 11, all episodes on Amazon)

3 of 11 Brownie Harris

Good Behavior

Michelle Dockery's newest drama, Good Behavior, takes her far away from Downton Abbey. She stars as Letty Raines, a petty thief and con artist who's fresh out of prison and constantly making one bad decision after another. When she overhears a hit man being hired to kill a man's wife, she decides her only course of action is to interfere. (Nov. 15, 9 p.m. ET on TNT)

Advertisement
4 of 11 Dean Buscher/USA Network

Shooter

Ryan Phillippe stars in this new thriller about an ex-marine who becomes America's Most Wanted. The show is based on the Mark Wahlberg-starring film of the same name. (Nov. 15, 10 p.m. ET on USA)

Advertisement
5 of 11 Scott Everett White/MTV

SWEET/VICIOUS

MTV's newest original series takes place on a college campus and follows Jules and Ophelia, a Batman and Robin duo who seek out the school's sexual assulters and rightfully kick their butts (literally). Eliza Bennett and Taylor Dearden star. (Nov. 15, 10 p.m. ET on MTV)

Advertisement
6 of 11 Neil Davidson/Netflix

Lovesick

The second season of Lovesick (formerly titled Scrotal Recall) will debut on its new home of Netflix this month. The comedy centers on Dylan (Johnny Flynn), a playboy who finds out he has an STD and must visit every past relationship and break the news to them. (Nov. 17, all episodes on Netflix)

Advertisement
7 of 11 Jeff Neumann/Showtime

The Affair

The third season of Showtime drama The Affair returns and it's about to get even more crazy. Three years have passed and quite a bit has changed in that time, including the introduction of a new outsider, who just might be romantically interested in Noah (really, dude?). (Nov. 20, 10 p.m. ET on Showtime)

Advertisement
8 of 11 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

American Music Awards

Our favorite music artists come out in full force to accept awards voted by fans. Expect lots of killer performances, too. Nominees this year include Adele, Beyonce, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and more. (Nov. 20, 8 p.m. ET on ABC)

Advertisement
9 of 11 TBS

Search Party

Equal parts comedy and mystery, this new TBS series follows a group of four self-obsessed twentysomethings who join forces to solve the mysterious disappearance of a college friend. Alia Shawkat stars. (Nov. 21, 11 p.m. ET on TBS)

Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy of Breakthrough Entertainment

Anne of Green Gables

A new adaptation of L.M. Montgomery's classic novel, Anne of Green Gables, is coming to PBS! It tells the story of precocious orphan Anne Shirley who is placed into the care of conservative Marilla Cuthbert and her brother, Matthew. What trouble won't she get in to? (Nov. 24, 8 p.m. ET on PBS)

Advertisement
11 of 11 Robert Voets/Netflix

Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girls fans, rejoice! The long-awaited, four-part revival of the series is set to bow on Netflix. We're right back in Stars Hollow and the three generations of Gilmore women are each struggling with change and all that comes with it. The series will take place over the course of one year. Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Kelly Bishop, Matt Czuchry, Milo Ventimiglia, and more are set to return. (Nov. 25, all episodes on Netflix)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!