11 TV Shows & Specials to Watch in November

Now that the craziness of Halloween is over, it’s time to start prepping that Thanksgiving turkey, shopping for the holidays, and sorting out your winter TV schedule. Even though the major fall premieres have come and gone, November is delivering a killer roster of programming, regardless. We kick off this month with a must-watch new series on Netflix called The Crown, about Queen Elizabeth’s early reign. Then, we end the month with a Rory and Lorelai reunion—the reboot of Gilmore Girls!

In between those two bookends, November is chock-full of goodies, including newbie Good Behavior, starring Michelle Dockery in a very non-Downton Abbey role (we're talking an ex-con drug addict).

Want to know what else we’re tuning into this month? Scroll down to find out!