Embrace Your '90s Nickelodeon Nostalgia at This Rad Concept Store

Let's take a walk down memory lane, shall we? Rugrats. Catdog. Spongebob Squarepants. Ren and Stimpy. Rocko's Modern Life. Hey Arnold! Did one—or all—help color your adolescence? Well, buckle up. New York City concept store Story has just partnered with Nickelodeon for "Remember When," a pop-up that features Nick show-inspired collaborations with over 25 brands including GAP, Keds, Samsung, Dormify, and Leeloo Soaps.

The installation will live at Story (located at 144 10th Ave. at 19th St. in New York City) through September 18th and will extend to the west coast at Ron Robinson in Santa Monica (August 18th through September 18th) and online at neimanmarcus.com (August 24th through September 18th).

Story's installation also features some amazing '90s pop-culture themed goods (think Saved by the Bell and Full House), the actual hamster wheel from Double Dare and the ability to get virtually Slimed via a digital experience designed by Foxtales. Should you somehow need more incentive to check out "Remember When," see a selection of our favorite Nick products available at Story, below.

 

Flip Flops!

Tidal flip flops, $34/pair

Notecards!

Terrapin notecards, $40 for a pack of 6

Portable Speakers and Chargers!

Samsung speakers, $98; Samsung back up battery, $29

You Got Slimed Tees and Hoodies!

Print All Over Me hoodie, $88; Print All Over Me t-shirt, $38

The Nick Box!

Subscribe for this seasonal mystery box full of treats at thenickbox.com. Each box costs $50, plus shipping and handling.

Pet Toys!

Harry Barker "Chuckie" glasses dog toy, $14; Harry Barker Catdog snacks, $12

Character Patch Tees!

GAP collection t-shirts, $34/each

Pillows!

Dormify pillows, $36/each

Notebooks!

Denik notebooks, $15/each

All-Character Print Gear!

Assorted "Character Collection" print gear, $15-$98

