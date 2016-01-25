Get to Know the New Cast of The X-Files

Did you catch the return of The X-Files on Sunday night? Thirteen years after the series' original run, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reprised their roles of Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. Blast from the past! The six-episode event series finds the duo reopening the X-Files division of the FBI after a conspiracy involving the government’s use of UFO technology comes to light. We’re so excited to see what kind of paranormal activity they dig up this season.

A slew of new characters joins them in the series, including Joel McHale who plays an anchor on a popular conservative vlog that perpetuates the UFO cover-up conspiracy and lures Mulder and Scully back into the game.

Check out the rest of the newbies below! Then, tune-in to FOX tonight for another new episode of The X-Files.