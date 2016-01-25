Get to Know the New Cast of The X-Files

Janelle Grodsky
Jan 25, 2016 @ 4:45 pm

Did you catch the return of The X-Files on Sunday night? Thirteen years after the series' original run, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reprised their roles of Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. Blast from the past! The six-episode event series finds the duo reopening the X-Files division of the FBI after a conspiracy involving the government’s use of UFO technology comes to light. We’re so excited to see what kind of paranormal activity they dig up this season.

A slew of new characters joins them in the series, including Joel McHale who plays an anchor on a popular conservative vlog that perpetuates the UFO cover-up conspiracy and lures Mulder and Scully back into the game.

Check out the rest of the newbies below! Then, tune-in to FOX tonight for another new episode of The X-Files.

1 of 6 Jason Kempin

JOEL MCHALE

The Community alum plays “Tad O’Malley,” an anchor on a popular conservative internet news network who becomes an unlikely ally for Fox Mulder.

2 of 6 JB Lacroix

ANNET MAHENDRU

In the first episode, we meet her as “Sveta,” a woman who has a shocking abduction story. Tad O’Malley introduces her to Mulder and Scully in hopes that they can help her, but things go awry at the end of the episode.

3 of 6 Neilson Barnard

RHYS DARBY

The comedian plays “Guy Mann,” whom Mulder suspects is involved in a deadly series of what appear to be animal attacks.

4 of 6 Michael Tran

KUMAIL NANJIANI

Recognize him from HBO’s Silicon Valley? In this event series, he is “Pasha,” an animal control officer helping Mulder and Scully try to catch a mysterious creature.

5 of 6 Angela Weiss

ROBBIE AMELL

The hunky costar of CW’s The Flash plays a smart and smooth "FBI Agent Miller," who is involved in a case Mulder and Scully are investigating.

6 of 6 Vincent Sandoval

LAUREN AMBROSE

She’s a sharp and confident FBI agent named “Einstein" who is also involved in one of Mulder and Scully's X-File cases.

