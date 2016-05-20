Look Out for These 5 Leading Ladies Coming to Your TV

Chris Large/NBC
Courtney Higgs
May 20, 2016 @ 11:30 am

Oh, how we love TV! Sure, we're still recovering from a teary-eyed farewell to The Good Wife and the season finale of Empire left us utterly speechless, but there's no time to dwell in the past.

This week, television networks officially announced the new shows they'll be releasing this coming fall and beyond, and we can't help but get pumped about all the fresh content soon to be filling our DVRs. Even more exciting than the shows themselves? The leading ladies who will be at the forefront. Scroll down to see the five gals we're most jazzed to see on TV in the coming months.

1 of 5 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Kylie Bunbury

You might recognize this knockout from her big screen gig alongside Jonah Hill in The Sitter, or from CBS's Under The Dome. This Fall, you can catch her playing baseball wonder Ginny in Fox's new show, Pitch.

2 of 5 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Genesis Rodriguez

If you're in the mood to be thoroughly (like, really) creeped out, check out Rodriguez's 2014 film, Tusk. But if an epic TV saga following a young H. G. Wells time traveling to modern-day Manhattan to track serial killer Jack the Ripper is more your speed, then you won't want to miss her playing Jane Walker in ABC's Time After Time, airing midseason next year.

3 of 5 D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens sang her way into our hearts back in 2006 when Disney's series of High School Musical films catapulted her to stardom. She's kept pretty busy since then and come midseason, you'll be able to catch her on NBC's Powerless, a workplace comedy that also takes place in the DC Comics Universe.

4 of 5 Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Mandy Moore

Four words: A Walk to Remember. Moore has come a long way since her days as an early 2000's pop princess, and the singer-turned-actress returns to the small screen this fall. Watch her as Rebecca on NBC's This Is Us, a dramedy that will follow the lives of a group of people, all born on the same day.

5 of 5 Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

Hayley Atwell

Atwell has been playing Peggy Carter across TV and movies for years, from Captain America: The Winter Soldier to Ant-Man, and ABC's Agent Carter. But she's taking a break from the Marvel Universe to star in ABC's Conviction this Fall. She'll play a former president's daughter and young attorney who investigates cases where people may have been wrongly convicted.

