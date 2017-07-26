4 New Netflix Releases to Stream in August—Plus a Favorite That's Leaving Forever!

Netflix addicts, we’re about to deliver some terrible news. The iconic '90s rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You is leaving the streaming service on August 1st. We must cancel all plans and schedule as many viewings as possible before it's gone forever.
Before we get too upset about its departure (along with other streams like Superbad, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, and the Revenge series), it’s important to note that August will also have a ton of binge-worthy new releases that hopefully will fill the void. Remember Amy Poehler's iconic cameo in Netflix's reboot of Wet Hot American Summer? The show's coming back this month!
Curious what else is in our queue? Scroll down to find out. Then, check out the full list of Netflix's additions and subtractions below.
THE ADDAMS FAMILY
The 1991 remake of the fantasy comedy became an instant classic thanks to iconic performances by Anjelica Hoston (as Morticia Addams), Christopher Lloyd (as Gordon Craven, Uncle Fester Addams), Christina Ricci (as Wednesday Addams), and more. It hits the streaming service on Aug. 1.
SING
If you missed out on this animated flick in theaters, now is your chance to schedule a viewing (for both kids and adults!). Humanized animals compete in an American Idol-type singing competition, and you'll find yourself rooting for your favorites. Plus, the voice cast is incredible: Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Seth MacFarlane, John C. Reilly, Tori Kelly, Jennifer Hudson, Leslie Jones, and more. It debuts on Aug. 3.
WET HOT AMERICAN SUMMER: TEN YEARS LATER
As a follow-up to Netflix's reboot of the franchise, this season finds the camp counselors ten years older. Bonus: you'll still get to see your favorite cameos from stars like Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd, Kristen Wiig, and Elizabeth Banks. Watch it on Aug. 4.
MARVEL'S THE DEFENDERS
If you watch Netflix's other Marvel series, then this is right up your alley. Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) team up to fight crime in New York City. The new series debuts on Aug. 18.
NETFLIX AUGUST ADDITIONS
Aug. 1
A Cinderella Story
Bad Santa
Cloud Atlas
Crematorium: Season 1
Everyone's Hero
Funny Games
Innerspace
Jackie Brown
Lord of War
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant (Netflix Original)
Nola Circus
Opening Night
Practical Magic
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soliders
Surviving Escobar - Alias JJ: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Addams Family
The Astronaut's Wife
The Bomb
The Hollywood Masters: Season 1
The Last Mimzy
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Number 23
The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1
Thr Truth About Alcohol
The Wedding Party
Tie The Knot
Who Gets the Dog
Wild Wild West
Aug. 2
Jab We Met
The Founder
Aug. 3
Sing
The Invisible Guardian
Aug. 4
Icarus (Netflix Original)
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 5
Holes
Aug. 8
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Season 7
Aug. 9
Black Site Delta
Aug. 10
Diary of an Exorcist - Zero
Aug. 11
Atypical: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Naked (Netflix Original)
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
White Gold (Netflix Original)
Aug. 13
Arthur and the Invisibles
Hot Property
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
Aug. 14
The Outcasts
Urban Hymn
Aug. 15
Barbeque
Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo (Netflix Original)
21
A New Economy
All These Sleepless Nights
Donald Cried
Murderous Affair: Season 1
My Ex-Ex
The Sweet Life
Aug. 16
Gold
Aug. 18
Dinotrux: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
I Am Sam
Marvel's The Defenders: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
What Happened to Monday (Netflix Original)
Aug. 19
Hide and Seek
Aug. 20
Camera Store
Aug. 21
AWOL
Bad Rap
Beautiful Creatures
Gomorrah: Season 2
Unacknowledged
Aug. 22
Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast (Netflix Original)
Sadie's Last Days on Earth
Aug. 23
Feel Rich
Aug. 25
Disjointed: Part 1 (Netflix Original)
Death Note (Netflix Original)
Dreamworks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Once Upon a Time: Season 6
Aug. 29
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face (Netflix Original)
The Good Place: Season 1
Aug. 31
Be Afraid
NETFLIX LAST CALL
Aug. 1
10 Things I Hate About You
Justice League Unlimited: Season 1 - Season 2
Justice League: Season 1 - Season 2
Babe
Babe Winkelman's Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4
Babe: Pig in the City
Beneath the Helmet
Black Widow
Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry
Electric Slide
Elizabethtown
From the Terrace
From Time to Time
Goodbye World
Horsemen
Hunter x Hunter: Season 1 - Season 5
Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster
Malibu's Most Wanted
Prefontaine
Russell Brand: End the Drugs War
Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery
Teacher's Pet
The Delivery Man: Season 1
The Diabolical
The Heavy Water War: Season 1
The Hunt: Season 1
The Little Engine That Could
The Lizzie McGuire Movie
The Verdict
Young Justice: Season 1 - Season 2
Young@Heart
Zach and Miri Make a Porno
Aug. 4
Superbad
Aug. 5
Pelican Dreams
Personal Gold: An Underdog Story
Aug. 6
Human Capital
The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1
Aug. 9
The Five Venoms
Aug. 10
Dope
Aug. 11
Four Blood Moons
Jesus People: The Movie
Patch Town
Two Days, One Night
Aug. 14
Drones
Food Matters
Aug. 15
American Dad!: Season 1 - Season 4
To Kill a Mockingbird
Changing Seas: Season 3 - Season 6
Close Quarter Battle: Season 1
The New Frontier: Season 1
Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1
Aug. 23
The Summer of Sangaile
Aug. 24
Gun Woman
Aug. 25
October Gale
Paratodos
The Kidnap of Michel Houellebecq
Aug. 28
Revenge: Season 1 - Season 4
Aug. 30
The League: Season 1 - Season 7
Aug. 31
Space Warriors