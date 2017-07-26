4 New Netflix Releases to Stream in August—Plus a Favorite That's Leaving Forever!

Netflix addicts, we’re about to deliver some terrible news. The iconic '90s rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You is leaving the streaming service on August 1st. We must cancel all plans and schedule as many viewings as possible before it's gone forever.

Before we get too upset about its departure (along with other streams like Superbad, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, and the Revenge series), it’s important to note that August will also have a ton of binge-worthy new releases that hopefully will fill the void. Remember Amy Poehler's iconic cameo in Netflix's reboot of Wet Hot American Summer? The show's coming back this month!

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

MGM

The 1991 remake of the fantasy comedy became an instant classic thanks to iconic performances by Anjelica Hoston (as Morticia Addams), Christopher Lloyd (as Gordon Craven, Uncle Fester Addams), Christina Ricci (as Wednesday Addams), and more. It hits the streaming service on Aug. 1.

SING

Universal Pictures

If you missed out on this animated flick in theaters, now is your chance to schedule a viewing (for both kids and adults!). Humanized animals compete in an American Idol-type singing competition, and you'll find yourself rooting for your favorites. Plus, the voice cast is incredible: Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Seth MacFarlane, John C. Reilly, Tori Kelly, Jennifer Hudson, Leslie Jones, and more. It debuts on Aug. 3.

WET HOT AMERICAN SUMMER: TEN YEARS LATER

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

As a follow-up to Netflix's reboot of the franchise, this season finds the camp counselors ten years older. Bonus: you'll still get to see your favorite cameos from stars like Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd, Kristen Wiig, and Elizabeth Banks. Watch it on Aug. 4.

MARVEL'S THE DEFENDERS

Sarah Shatz/Netflix

If you watch Netflix's other Marvel series, then this is right up your alley. Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) team up to fight crime in New York City. The new series debuts on Aug. 18.

NETFLIX AUGUST ADDITIONS

Aug. 1

A Cinderella Story

Bad Santa

Cloud Atlas

Crematorium: Season 1

Everyone's Hero

Funny Games

Innerspace

Jackie Brown

Lord of War

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant (Netflix Original)

Nola Circus

Opening Night

Practical Magic

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soliders

Surviving Escobar - Alias JJ: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Addams Family

The Astronaut's Wife

The Bomb

The Hollywood Masters: Season 1

The Last Mimzy

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Number 23

The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1

Thr Truth About Alcohol

The Wedding Party

Tie The Knot

Who Gets the Dog

Wild Wild West

Aug. 2

Jab We Met

The Founder

Aug. 3

Sing

The Invisible Guardian

Aug. 4

Icarus (Netflix Original)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 5

Holes

Aug. 8

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Season 7

Aug. 9

Black Site Delta

Aug. 10

Diary of an Exorcist - Zero

Aug. 11

Atypical: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Naked (Netflix Original)

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

White Gold (Netflix Original)

Aug. 13

Arthur and the Invisibles

Hot Property

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

Aug. 14

The Outcasts

Urban Hymn

Aug. 15

Barbeque

Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo (Netflix Original)

21

A New Economy

All These Sleepless Nights

Donald Cried

Murderous Affair: Season 1

My Ex-Ex

The Sweet Life

Aug. 16

Gold

Aug. 18

Dinotrux: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

I Am Sam

Marvel's The Defenders: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

What Happened to Monday (Netflix Original)

Aug. 19

Hide and Seek

Aug. 20

Camera Store

Aug. 21

AWOL

Bad Rap

Beautiful Creatures

Gomorrah: Season 2

Unacknowledged

Aug. 22

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast (Netflix Original)

Sadie's Last Days on Earth

Aug. 23

Feel Rich

Aug. 25

Disjointed: Part 1 (Netflix Original)

Death Note (Netflix Original)

Dreamworks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Once Upon a Time: Season 6

Aug. 29

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face (Netflix Original)

The Good Place: Season 1

Aug. 31

Be Afraid

NETFLIX LAST CALL

Aug. 1

10 Things I Hate About You

Justice League Unlimited: Season 1 - Season 2

Justice League: Season 1 - Season 2

Babe

Babe Winkelman's Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4

Babe: Pig in the City

Beneath the Helmet

Black Widow

Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry

Electric Slide

Elizabethtown

From the Terrace

From Time to Time

Goodbye World

Horsemen

Hunter x Hunter: Season 1 - Season 5

Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster

Malibu's Most Wanted

Prefontaine

Russell Brand: End the Drugs War

Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery

Teacher's Pet

The Delivery Man: Season 1

The Diabolical

The Heavy Water War: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Little Engine That Could

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

The Verdict

Young Justice: Season 1 - Season 2

Young@Heart

Zach and Miri Make a Porno

Aug. 4

Superbad

Aug. 5

Pelican Dreams

Personal Gold: An Underdog Story

Aug. 6

Human Capital

The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1

Aug. 9

The Five Venoms

Aug. 10

Dope

Aug. 11

Four Blood Moons

Jesus People: The Movie

Patch Town

Two Days, One Night

Aug. 14

Drones

Food Matters

Aug. 15

American Dad!: Season 1 - Season 4

To Kill a Mockingbird

Changing Seas: Season 3 - Season 6

Close Quarter Battle: Season 1

The New Frontier: Season 1

Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1

Aug. 23

The Summer of Sangaile

Aug. 24

Gun Woman

Aug. 25

October Gale

Paratodos

The Kidnap of Michel Houellebecq

Aug. 28

Revenge: Season 1 - Season 4

Aug. 30

The League: Season 1 - Season 7

Aug. 31

Space Warriors