Check Out Zooey Deschanel's Bridesmaid Dress on Tonight's New Girl Season Finale

The two-part season finale of New Girl airs tonight and we'll finally see Cece and Schmidt (Hannah Simone and Max Greenfield) tie the knot!

After several seasons of their on-again-off-again relationship, it only makes sense for the duo to finally get married. Plus, we can't wait to see all of the details that Schmidt (the groomzilla) meticulously planned.

2016 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Adam Taylor/FOX

Jess (Zooey Deschanel) will act as maid of honor and you know what that means? Her bridesmaid look will be equal parts fun and adorable, just like her. Ahead of Tuesday night's episodes, we got a sneak peek at what she'll wear for the nuptials: a Christy Dawn dress called the Fitzgerald, available on christydawn.com ($780) in white or gold. Fun fact: The show dyed the dress red to match the wedding's color scheme!

RELATED: Don't Miss These 7 TV Show Season Finales

To see the dress in action, tune in to the New Girl season finale tonight, May 10, at 8 p.m. ET. for Part 1 and at 9 p.m. ET for Part 2.