We Can’t Wait to Watch These 11 New Fall TV Shows

Dying for new episodes of Scandal and Empire? Luckily, our favorite network shows return next month and we’re clearing out our DVRs in preparation. But what’s even more exciting than Olivia and Fitz’s rekindled romance and the battle of the Lyon empire are the crop of new TV shows launching this fall.

We’ve sorted through all the newbies and narrowed down our favorites. Topping our list is Fox’s comedy-horror series, Scream Queens, from the creators of Glee and American Horror Story, about a murderer wreaking havoc on a college campus. The cast is killer too and stars Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, Keke Palmer, Lea Michele, and even pop stars Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas.

ABC’s high-intensity dramas had us glued to the small screen as well. Quantico stars the stunning Priyanka Chopra and centers on a group of young FBI recruits involved in a national crisis, while Blood & Oil stars Gossip Girl’s Chace Crawford and Red Band Society’s Rebecca Rittenhouse as a young couple who move to the oil-rich state of North Dakota in hopes of starting a new life.

Not sure what to watch? We’ve picked out our top 11 favorites that you won’t want to miss come September. But just in case you’re taking extra precaution when adding to your weekly lineup, we’ve compared each new show to familiar favorites. If you’ve tuned in to those, you’ll definitely want to tune in to these. So read on for the best of fall’s new TV lineup.