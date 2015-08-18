We Can’t Wait to Watch These 11 New Fall TV Shows

Dying for new episodes of Scandal and Empire? Luckily, our favorite network shows return next month and we’re clearing out our DVRs in preparation. But what’s even more exciting than Olivia and Fitz’s rekindled romance and the battle of the Lyon empire are the crop of new TV shows launching this fall.

We’ve sorted through all the newbies and narrowed down our favorites. Topping our list is Fox’s comedy-horror series, Scream Queens, from the creators of Glee and American Horror Story, about a murderer wreaking havoc on a college campus. The cast is killer too and stars Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, Keke Palmer, Lea Michele, and even pop stars Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas.

ABC’s high-intensity dramas had us glued to the small screen as well. Quantico stars the stunning Priyanka Chopra and centers on a group of young FBI recruits involved in a national crisis, while Blood & Oil stars Gossip Girl’s Chace Crawford and Red Band Society’s Rebecca Rittenhouse as a young couple who move to the oil-rich state of North Dakota in hopes of starting a new life.

Not sure what to watch? We’ve picked out our top 11 favorites that you won’t want to miss come September. But just in case you’re taking extra precaution when adding to your weekly lineup, we’ve compared each new show to familiar favorites. If you’ve tuned in to those, you’ll definitely want to tune in to these. So read on for the best of fall’s new TV lineup.

Scream Queens

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 9 p.m. ET, Fox
If you love the dynamics of Pretty Little Liars, the humor from Glee, and classic horror films like Friday the 13th, then Scream Queens is the show for you. Created by Ryan Murphy, it follows a group of sorority sisters as a killing spree unfolds on their campus. But don't expect it to be all mysterious murders and scream-out-loud chills—it's just as funny as it is spooky.

Quantico

Sunday, Sept. 27, 10 p.m. ET, ABC
If you watched How to Get Away with Murder last season and loved the hot, young ensemble cast, then Quantico might be right up your alley. It’s toplined by Priyanka Chopra and Jake McLaughlin, but also stars an equally gorgeous cast, who all play recruits at the FBI’s Quantico base. They’re the most vetted group of trainees so it seems impossible that one is suspected of executing a massive attack on New York City. The premise is reminiscent of Homeland and the Angelina Jolie-thriller Salt.

Blindspot

Monday, Sept. 21, 10 p.m. ET, NBC
If you love Christopher Nolan’s Memento or the procedural elements from The Blacklist, then Blindspot’s plot will have you hooked. It centers on a beautiful woman, played by Jaimie Alexander, who’s found in a duffle bag in N.Y.C.’s Times Square with her memory wiped and her body covered in cryptic tattoos. As the FBI decipher the text on her body, they realize it links up to crimes happening in real time. Meanwhile, she tries to find out the truth about her identity.

Blood & Oil

Sunday, Sept 27, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
If you miss the soapy fun drama of Revenge or Dallas, then Blood & Oil will certainly fill that void. A young couple, played by Chace Crawford and Rebecca Rittenhouse, set out to start a new life in hopes of striking it rich in “The Bakken” of North Dakota, an area booming with wealth after a huge oil discovery.

Life in Pieces

Monday, Sept. 21, 8:30 p.m. ET, CBS
If you’re an avid Modern Family or Parenthood fan, then you’ll love the new dysfunctional-meets-functional family comedy, Life in Pieces. Not only is it quirky and hilarious, but you won't want to miss out on the star-studded cast that includes Dianne Wiest, James Brolin, Colin Hanks, Zoe Lister Jones, Thomas Sadoski, and Betsy Brandt.

Supergirl

Monday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m. ET, CBS
Move over The Flash and Arrow, there’s a new superhero on the small screen. Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist in the title role as Superman’s cousin, Kara Zor-El. Since arriving on Earth, she’s been keeping her powers at bay, but now at age 24, she quits hiding her abilities and becomes the hero she was always meant to be.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Monday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m. ET, CW
If you miss the musical numbers from Glee or you like watching unrequited romantic comedies like He’s Just Not That Into You, then tune in to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. It stars newcomer Rachel Bloom who gives up her partnership at a prestigious law firm in Manhattan to follow an old boyfriend to West Covina, Calif. She’s convinced this ex is the key to her happiness. And yes, there is a full song-and-dance number about the city’s four-hour distance from the beach.

Heroes Reborn

Thursday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m. ET, NBC
If you wait in line for the release of new X-Men films and watch reruns of the old Heroes series in your spare time, then the reboot is definitely on your must-watch list. From original creator Tim Kring, the show features a new set of superhumans who face off against those who try to harness their powers.

Wicked City

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 10 p.m. ET, ABC
If dark dramas about serial killers don’t keep you up at night, like Dexter or Aquarius, then the L.A.-based horror series Wicked City is one to watch. Taking place on the Sunset Strip in the 1980s, a young, handsome man (played by Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick) lures women into his car and murders them senselessly, dedicating a song to each of his victims on a local radio station. The show will follow a different case each season, but this one will keep you on the edge of your seat!

Limitless

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 10 p.m. ET, CBS
Based on the film, Limitless, starring Bradley Cooper, the TV show version is in the same vain, but with elements of another CBS drama, Scorpion. It follows Brian Finch (played by Jake McDorman) who takes the brain-enhancing mystery drug NZT and is coerced by the FBI to help them solve complex cases. With regular cameos by Cooper, you won’t want to miss it.

The Grinder

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox
If you loved the comedic side of Rob Lowe in Parks and Recreation, then you’ll adore his equally charming role in The Grinder. In the show, he’s an actor who’s just wrapped up his long-running hit TV series, where he plays a lawyer nicknamed “The Grinder.” In a midlife crisis, he decides to move back to his small hometown and thinks he has enough experience to take over his family’s real law firm.

