The Truth Is Crazy—and 3 New TV Specials Prove It

In today's world, fact is often more compelling than fiction—and this month's TV lineup confirms just that. Following in the footsteps of Netflix's wildly successful docu-series, Making a Murderer, February delivers three new programs based on true events, proving that real-life stories can be just as—if not more—captivating than those carefully crafted by Hollywood.

While FX's American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson and ABC’s Madoff explore headline-making sagas that played out in the tabloids through dramatized retellings, HBO’s documentary Jim: The James Foley Story takes on a more serious note, digging deeper into the tragic story of the American journalist who was kidnapped and killed by ISIS in 2014. Before tuning in, here's what to know about each truth-based program.

