7 Totally Brilliant and Underrated Netflix Shows You Should Be Watching

Netflix
Isabel Jones
Oct 03, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

You're all queued up for a Netflix-and-chill night, but what to watch? You could turn on Friends for the 10943284th time. Or you could (gasp!) try something new. 

There are, of course, the Netflix gold-standard series: House of Cards, Orange Is the New Black, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Crown. But assuming you've seen those, we've got you covered: These seven hidden gems will make you glad you stole your roommate's sister's Netflix password.

VIDEO: This Is the Day You’re Most Likely Bingeing Netflix

Happy streaming!

1 of 7

American Vandal 

This true crime parody does an amazing (and hilarious) job at evoking a Making a Murderer-type vibe, sans real stakes. After 27 cars in a high school parking lot fall prey to a crude act of vandalism (in the form of spray painted penises, no less) and resident student body troublemaker Dylan Maxwell is held accountable, two sophomores (uncertain of Dylan's culpability) take it upon themselves to find the true vandal. Both endlessly amusing and surprisingly well done, the mockumentary's inaugural season proves deeper than meets the eye in its revealing final episodes. 

2 of 7

Being Mary Jane

This Gabrielle Union-helmed drama doesn't get its fair due. Originally based in Atlanta, the show moved to N.Y.C. for its fourth season and really grew into its own. Fresh off season four, Mary Jane's adopted a unique footprint as a socially conscious examination of the plight of the successful black woman as well as a binge-worthy look at the trials of a single 30-something in the city. 

3 of 7

Ozark 

At first glance, the show is one of many drug money-fueled and star-studded attempts at drama, but the series really surpasses its first impressions. By the first season's end, Ozark evolves into a nuanced thriller that will leave you desperate for a second season (which is on its way!), and will alter the way you see Jason Bateman for, well, ever. More on this addictive Netflix Original here

4 of 7

Cuckoo

This British gem's first season is, well, weird, but gloriously so. A free-spirited Andy Samberg, who plays the titular Cuckoo, faces the challenge of a lifetime when he goes to live with his in-laws. He and his father-in-law, Ken (Greg Davies), share incredible comedic chemistry, making for a goofy but hilarious first season. For all you Lonely Island fans, season one of Cuckoo is peak Andy Samberg. NOTE: Taylor Lautner replaces Andy Samberg in season two and everything falls apart. Stick with season one. 

5 of 7

Lovesick

This flashback-heavy series follows a man with an STI in his quest to alert everyone he's ever slept with. Originally (and aptly) titled Scrotal Recall, the British comedy is a brief, airy escape from reality. After two seasons, little has happened in the "big-picture" scope of the series; we're pretty much right where we started, but somehow this show makes that a comforting place to end up. 

6 of 7

Luther

There are so many reasons to immerse yourself in the world of Luther. 1) It's so incredibly stressful and high-stakes, you'll forget all about your lesser real-world problems. 2) The Affair's Ruth Wilson costars as a lovable, murderous sociopath (it's a thing). 3) IDRIS ELBA. 4) IDRIS ELBA. 5) IDRIS ELBA.

7 of 7

Chewing Gum

Another clever British find, Chewing Gum follows sheltered 24-year-old Tracey (Michaela Coel) as she explores every facet of life (read: sex) that her religious upbringing kept her from. Like every good bingewatch, the series is funny, weird, and contains many a Beyoncé reference. 

