The Cast of Netflix's Newest Series Easy Is Incredible—Stream It Today

We have two words for you: Orlando Bloom. Our favorite sword-wielding and arrow-launching hottie from movie franchises The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean is making the move to television with Netflix's new series Easy. Premiering today, Sept. 22, the drama series features an incredible ensemble cast—and Bloom isn't the only star you'll recognize.

From feature film director Joe Swanberg, Easy is an anthology series made up of eight episodes, with each one focusing on a different storyline with different characters. The themes and topics of the show will revolve around romance, relationships, and everyday situations that we can all relate to. A lot of the buzz Easy has garnered has to do with the parallels it draws to Sex and the City, although it's a much more realistic take on the beloved series.

Some of Easy's stars are recognizable from major feature films and others we recognize from television. Each one brings something different and unique to the show, and we're interested to find out who will star with whom in each episode. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Swanberg divulged that some episodes "are more funny than others, and all the casts have different acting methods." We can't wait to see each and every one of these actors in the series.

Check out the trailer here and settle into your couch—this is a show you're going to want to binge watch ASAP. Read below to see the stars!

ORLANDO BLOOM

We've gotten used to seeing Orlando Bloom with long hair, some kind of weapon, and a getup fit for either a pirate or an elf, as he's starred in three Pirates of the Caribbean blockbusters (with another on the way!), and five The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films. We are excited to see the actor as a normal guy in present day.

MALIN ÅKERMAN

We most recently have seen Malin Åkerman in Showtime's drama series Billions. Two of our favorite roles of hers were in The Heartbreak Kid and 27 Dresses, in both of which she played characters with a crazy side. According to the series trailer, the Swedish-Canadian beauty plays one half of a couple who is looking for a partner to join in on a threesome.

DAVE FRANCO

We'd be excited for any series starring a Franco, so it's no surprise he's another part of the reason we'll be tuning into Easy. He has had major starring roles in three blockbuster franchises—21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, Now You See Me 1 & 2, and Neighbors 1 & 2—so it's safe to say he hasn't had much time for anything else. We are glad he's finally made the move to television for a change.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

Emily Ratajkowski has made her way from Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" music video to the big screen, where we saw her major film debut in Gone Girl in 2014. The model/actress has had only a couple small roles in television, so we can't wait to see her in a series that we're so excited about.

JAKE JOHNSON

Jake Johnson always seems to play the loveable, dorky guy next door type who has some trouble getting out of the friend zone. Case in point: his character Nick Miller in New Girl, and Ashton Kutcher's sidekick in the movie No Strings Attached, among others. We can't wait to see what his character will be like in Easy.

GUGU MBATHA-RAW

Gugu Mbatha-Raw is a British actress who gained traction in America with the films Belle in 2013 and Beyond the Lights in 2014. She'll be seen in an episode of Black Mirror on Netflix, as well as Disney's live-action version of Beauty and the Beast in March 2017.

HANNIBAL BURESS

Hannibal Buress is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor who was nominated for an Emmy in 2010 for his writing work on Saturday Night Live. He's released multiple comedy albums, had roles in the blockbuster Neighbors franchise, and currently stars on Broad City on Comedy Central. After starring in Easy, watch for him in the Baywatch feature film.

ELIZABETH REASER

You most likely recognize Elizabeth Reaser as a vampire when she played the Cullen family matriarch, Esme, in The Twilight Saga. If you're a hardcore Grey's Anatomy fan, though, you'll remember her as one of Dr. Alex Karev's love interests from way back in the day.

MICHAEL CHERNUS

You may recognize Michael Chernus from another Netflix series, Orange Is the New Black, in which he plays Piper Chapman's (Taylor Schilling) brother, Cal. His character on OITNB is hilarious and sometimes pretty weird, so we're hoping he brings that same humor and quirkiness to his role on Easy.

AYA CASH

Aya Cash has starred on FXX's comedy series, You're the Worst, since 2014 and has made appearances on Modern Family and The Good Wife. The actress was nominated for a Critics' Choice TV Award in 2015 for her role on You're the Worst.

