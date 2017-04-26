6 Netflix Releases to Stream in May

Every month, we typically share five new Netflix launches to watch but May’s lineup feels particularly binge-worthy so we’re throwing in a bonus release. It’s going to be a busy spring.

But this isn't too shocking for Netflix—the streaming network is on fire with its original programming lately, releasing 29 original series, films, and documentaries during this month alone. There are also plenty of old favorites making their debut come May as well, like the Sherlock series and even Chocolat.

Don’t panic, but there are also quite a few classics saying goodbye to Netflix forever, like all seasons of Scrubs and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, as well as the original Jurassic Park movies. Sigh. We hope we'll be too distracted by all the newbies to notice.

Check out the top six May releases we’re looking forward to watching below. Then scroll down to see the entire list of the network's additions and subtractions.

SENSE8

Courtesy of Netflix

Almost two years after the first season launched, the long-awaited second season of this series will debut May 5. This time, the eight Sensates—the group of eight random individuals connected telepathically—have a new, dangerous mission fueled by a conspiracy that involves all of them.

MASTER OF NONE

Courtesy of Netflix

Aziz Ansari's comedy series finally returns to Netflix on May 12. At the end of last season, Ansari's character Dev decides to go to cooking school abroad. This season will be set in Italy, so expect lots of pasta, breathtaking scenery, and since it's Ansari's show, lots of hilarious and awkward moments.

ANNE WITH AN E

Marvin Moore

Netflix's reimagined Anne of Green Gables series will kick off on May 12 and you'll be happy to know that Anne Shirley is as spunky and high-spirited as ever. Amybeth McNulty takes on the role of the 13-year-old orphan who's sent to live with a brother-sister duo on a farm.

UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

On May 19, Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) returns to the small screen and this time, she's ready to go to college. Meanwhile, Tituss (Tituss Burgess) takes on Beyonce's Lemonade.

THE KEEPERS

Courtesy of Netflix

This 7-part documentary series will fill your Making a Murderer void. It follows the unsolved case of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a beloved nun and Catholic teacher from Baltimore whose 1969 murder remains unsolved.

HOUSE OF CARDS

David Giesbrecht/Netflix

The fifth season of House of Cards will launch on May 30 and Netflix is slowly releasing details about what to expect. This season will revolve around a presidential election—Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) is running with Claire (Robin Wright) as his Vice President.

NETFLIX MAY ADDITIONS

May 1

American Experience: The Big Burn

American Experience: The Boys of '36

Anvil! The Story of Anvil

Blood on the Mountain

Chaahat

Chocolat

Decanted

Don't Think Twice

Drifter

Forrest Gump

Happy Feet

In the Shadow of Iris (Netflix Original)

Love

Losing Sight of Shore

Malibu's Most Wanted

Nerdland

Raja Hindustani

Richard Pryor: Icon

Under Arrest: Season 5

May 2

Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower

Hija De La Laguna

Maria Bamford: Old Baby (Netflix Original)

Two Lovers and a Bear

May 5

Chelsea: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (Netflix Original)

Kazoops!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Sense8: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Simplemente Manu Na (Netflix Original)

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Last Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Mars Generation (Netflix Original)

May 6

Cold War 2

When the Bough Breaks

May 7

LoveTrue

Stake Land II

The Host

May 8

Beyond the Gates

Hunter Gatherer

May 9

Norm Macdonald: Hilter's Dog, Gossip & Trickery (Netflix Original)

Queen of the South: Season 1

All We Had

May 10

El apostata

The Adventure Club

May 11

Switched at Birth: Season 5

The Fosters: Season 4

May 12

All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Anne with an E: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Get Me Roger Stone (Netflix Original)

Master of None: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Mindhorn (Netflix Original)

Sahara (Netflix Original)

May 15

Command and Control

Cave

Lovesong

Sherlock: Season 4

The Intent

May 16

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive (Netflix Original)

The Break-Up

The Place Beyond the Pines

May 18

Royal Pains: Season 8

Riverdale: Season 1

May 19

BLAME! (Netflix Original)

Laerte-se (Netflix Original)

The Keepers (Netflix Original)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

May 21

What's with Wheat

May 22

Inglourious Basterds

They Call Us Monsters

May 23

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (Netflix Original)

Dig Two Graves

May 24

Southpaw

May 26

Believe

Bloodline: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

I Am Jane Doe

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower (Netflix Original)

War Machine (Netflix Original)

May 28

Bunk'ed: Season 2

May 29

Forever Pure

A New High

May 30

F is for Family: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

House of Cards: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Marvel's Doctor Strange

Masterminds

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust (Netflix Original)

COMING SOON

Supergirl: Season 2

Supernatural: Season 12

The Flash: Season 3

NETFLIX'S LAST CALL:

May 1

11 Blocks

Alfie

Bang Bang!

Black Mamba: Kiss of Death

Cujo

Doomsdays

Fantastic Four

FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue

Flicka: Country Pride

Garfield's Fun Fest

Invincible

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Paulie

Samurai Headhunters

Stephen King's Thinner

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

The Doors

The Real Beauty and the Beast

The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Wedding Planner

Things We Lost in the Fire

To Catch a Thief

Treblinka: Hitler's Killing Machine

Truly Strange

Turf War: Lions and Hippos

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Venom Islands

World War II Spy School

May 2

Good Luck Charlie: Season 1 – 4

Kickin' It: Season 1 – 3

Scrubs: Season 1 – 9

May 5

Amapola

Flubber

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Recruit

What About Bob?

May 7

American Dad!: Season 7

Bob's Burgers: Season 2

May 11

American Dad!: Season 8

May 15

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 1 – 5

May 17

American Dad!: Season 9 & 10

May 19

Step Up

May 26

Graceland: Season 1 – 3