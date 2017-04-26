6 Netflix Releases to Stream in May

Every month, we typically share five new Netflix launches to watch but May’s lineup feels particularly binge-worthy so we’re throwing in a bonus release. It’s going to be a busy spring.
But this isn't too shocking for Netflix—the streaming network is on fire with its original programming lately, releasing 29 original series, films, and documentaries during this month alone. There are also plenty of old favorites making their debut come May as well, like the Sherlock series and even Chocolat.
Don’t panic, but there are also quite a few classics saying goodbye to Netflix forever, like all seasons of Scrubs and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, as well as the original Jurassic Park movies. Sigh. We hope we'll be too distracted by all the newbies to notice.
Check out the top six May releases we’re looking forward to watching below. Then scroll down to see the entire list of the network's additions and subtractions.
SENSE8
Almost two years after the first season launched, the long-awaited second season of this series will debut May 5. This time, the eight Sensates—the group of eight random individuals connected telepathically—have a new, dangerous mission fueled by a conspiracy that involves all of them.
MASTER OF NONE
Aziz Ansari's comedy series finally returns to Netflix on May 12. At the end of last season, Ansari's character Dev decides to go to cooking school abroad. This season will be set in Italy, so expect lots of pasta, breathtaking scenery, and since it's Ansari's show, lots of hilarious and awkward moments.
ANNE WITH AN E
Netflix's reimagined Anne of Green Gables series will kick off on May 12 and you'll be happy to know that Anne Shirley is as spunky and high-spirited as ever. Amybeth McNulty takes on the role of the 13-year-old orphan who's sent to live with a brother-sister duo on a farm.
UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT
On May 19, Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) returns to the small screen and this time, she's ready to go to college. Meanwhile, Tituss (Tituss Burgess) takes on Beyonce's Lemonade.
THE KEEPERS
This 7-part documentary series will fill your Making a Murderer void. It follows the unsolved case of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a beloved nun and Catholic teacher from Baltimore whose 1969 murder remains unsolved.
HOUSE OF CARDS
The fifth season of House of Cards will launch on May 30 and Netflix is slowly releasing details about what to expect. This season will revolve around a presidential election—Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) is running with Claire (Robin Wright) as his Vice President.
NETFLIX MAY ADDITIONS
May 1
American Experience: The Big Burn
American Experience: The Boys of '36
Anvil! The Story of Anvil
Blood on the Mountain
Chaahat
Chocolat
Decanted
Don't Think Twice
Drifter
Forrest Gump
Happy Feet
In the Shadow of Iris (Netflix Original)
Love
Losing Sight of Shore
Malibu's Most Wanted
Nerdland
Raja Hindustani
Richard Pryor: Icon
Under Arrest: Season 5
May 2
Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower
Hija De La Laguna
Maria Bamford: Old Baby (Netflix Original)
Two Lovers and a Bear
May 5
Chelsea: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (Netflix Original)
Kazoops!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Sense8: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Simplemente Manu Na (Netflix Original)
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Last Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Mars Generation (Netflix Original)
May 6
Cold War 2
When the Bough Breaks
May 7
LoveTrue
Stake Land II
The Host
May 8
Beyond the Gates
Hunter Gatherer
May 9
Norm Macdonald: Hilter's Dog, Gossip & Trickery (Netflix Original)
Queen of the South: Season 1
All We Had
May 10
El apostata
The Adventure Club
May 11
Switched at Birth: Season 5
The Fosters: Season 4
May 12
All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Anne with an E: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Get Me Roger Stone (Netflix Original)
Master of None: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Mindhorn (Netflix Original)
Sahara (Netflix Original)
May 15
Command and Control
Cave
Lovesong
Sherlock: Season 4
The Intent
May 16
Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive (Netflix Original)
The Break-Up
The Place Beyond the Pines
May 18
Royal Pains: Season 8
Riverdale: Season 1
May 19
BLAME! (Netflix Original)
Laerte-se (Netflix Original)
The Keepers (Netflix Original)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
May 21
What's with Wheat
May 22
Inglourious Basterds
They Call Us Monsters
May 23
Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (Netflix Original)
Dig Two Graves
May 24
Southpaw
May 26
Believe
Bloodline: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
I Am Jane Doe
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower (Netflix Original)
War Machine (Netflix Original)
May 28
Bunk'ed: Season 2
May 29
Forever Pure
A New High
May 30
F is for Family: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
House of Cards: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Marvel's Doctor Strange
Masterminds
Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust (Netflix Original)
COMING SOON
Supergirl: Season 2
Supernatural: Season 12
The Flash: Season 3
NETFLIX'S LAST CALL:
May 1
11 Blocks
Alfie
Bang Bang!
Black Mamba: Kiss of Death
Cujo
Doomsdays
Fantastic Four
FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
Flicka: Country Pride
Garfield's Fun Fest
Invincible
Jetsons: The Movie
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Paulie
Samurai Headhunters
Stephen King's Thinner
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
The Doors
The Real Beauty and the Beast
The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Wedding Planner
Things We Lost in the Fire
To Catch a Thief
Treblinka: Hitler's Killing Machine
Truly Strange
Turf War: Lions and Hippos
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Venom Islands
World War II Spy School
May 2
Good Luck Charlie: Season 1 – 4
Kickin' It: Season 1 – 3
Scrubs: Season 1 – 9
May 5
Amapola
Flubber
Grosse Pointe Blank
The Recruit
What About Bob?
May 7
American Dad!: Season 7
Bob's Burgers: Season 2
May 11
American Dad!: Season 8
May 15
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 1 – 5
May 17
American Dad!: Season 9 & 10
May 19
Step Up
May 26
Graceland: Season 1 – 3