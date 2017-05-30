The Best New Netflix Releases to Stream in June

Did you successfully binge Netflix’s May releases? Good! Now it’s time to forge ahead into June, which promises to be just as fruitful as last month thanks to returning favorites like Orange is the New Black. Brand new originals, including two female-led series called Glow and Gypsy, will debut as well, so it's safe to say our monthly binge quota will be met with ease.
But alas, we must also say goodbye to the titles leaving the streaming service for good. In fact, there’s a slew of ‘90s classics departing this month, like The Little Rascals, D2: Mighty Ducks, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, and The Blair Witch Project. Who's up for a small screen marathon of childhood memories?
Once you have your fill of Netflix's last call, be sure to check out the five new releases we're streaming this month below. Then scroll down to see the entire list of the network's additions and subtractions.
ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK
The fifth season of the Netflix original series finds the inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary gaining the upper hand. In fact, you'll see them demanding better treatment and more rights to help improve life inside the prison. Will Piper (Taylor Schilling) get involved? (All episodes available on June 9.)
MOANA
Disney's most recent fan favorite hits the streaming service this month. Haven't seen it yet? Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) is an adventurous teenager who sets sail on a mission to save her people, meeting demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) along her journey, who, reluctant at first, helps her fulfill the ancient quest of her ancestors. Warning: you'll be obsessed with the soundtrack thanks to Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda (available on June 20).
GLOW
The creators of OITNB have a new series at the network about a struggling actress (Alison Brie) in 1980s Los Angeles who finally finds her chance at stardom in the spandex-laden world of women's wrestling—the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, that is (all episodes available on June 23).
YOU GET ME
The Netflix original film follows a high school student who, after a fight with his girlfriend, finds himself enjoying a wild night with a mysterious and sexy out-of-towner. Bella Thorne, Taylor John Smith, Halston Sage, and Nash Grier star. (available on June 23)
GYPSY
Naomi Watts stars in this new thriller series as Jean Holloway, an overzealous therapist who becomes too entwined in the lives of her patients. Billy Crudup will play her husband. (all episodes available June 30)
NETFLIX JUNE ADDITIONS
June 1
1 Night
13 Going on 30
Amor.com (Love.com)
Arrow: Season 5
Burlesque
Catfight
Catwoman
Chingo Bling: They Can't Deport Us All
Days of Grace
Devil's Bride
Full Metal Jacket
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Intersection: Season 2
Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson
Little Boxes
Mutant Busters: Season 2
My Left Foot
Off Camera with Sam Jones: Series 3
Playing It Cool
Rounders
Spring (Primavera)
Th 100: Season 4
The Ant Bully
The Bucket List
The Queen
The Sixth Sense
Vice
West Coast Customs: Season 3
Yarn
Young Frankenstein
Zodiac
June 2
Comedy Bang! Bang! Season 5, Part 2
Flaked: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Inspector Gadget: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Los Ultimos de Filipinas
Lucid Dream (Netflix Original)
Saving Banksy
The Homecoming: Collection
June 3
Acapulco La vida va
Blue Gold: American Jeans
Headshot
Three
Tunnel
War on Everyone
June 4
Turn: Washington's Spies: Season 3
June 5
Suite Française
June 7
Disturbing the Peace
Dreakworks' Trolls
June 9
My Only Love Song: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Orange is the New Black: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Shimmer Lake (Netflix Original)
June 10
Black Snow (Nieve Negra)
Daughters of the Dust
Havenhurst
Sword Master
June 13
Oh, Hello On Broadway (Netflix Original)
June 14
Quantico: Season 2
June 15
Marco Luque: Tamo Junto (Netflix Original)
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4
Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance
June 16
Aquarius: Season 2
Counterpunch (Netflix Original)
El Chapo: Season 1
The Ranch: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
World of Winx: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
June 17
Grey's Anatomy: Season 13
Scandal: Season 6
The Stanford Prison Experiment
June 18
Shooter: Season 1
June 20
Amar Akbar & Tony
Disney's Moana
Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For the First Time (Netflix Original)
June 21
Baby Daddy: Season 6
Young & Hungry: Season 5
June 23
American Anarchist
Free Rein: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
GLOW: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press (Netflix Original)
You Get Me (Netflix Original)
June 26
No Escape
June 27
Chris D'Elia: Man on Fire (Netflix Original)
June 28
Okja (Netflix Original)
June 30
Chef & My Fridge: Collection
Gypsy: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
It's Only the End of the World
Little Witch Academia: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Weekend
NETFLIX LAST CALL
June 1
D2: The Mighty Ducks
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Heterosexual Jill
House of Wax
Kidnapped
Knuckleball!
Las magicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1
L'Auberge Espagnole
Serendipity
The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975
Th Blair Witch Project
The Good Guys: Season 1
The Hustler
The Little Rascals
The Prince & Me
The Teacher Who Defied Hitler
The Three Musketeers
The Way of the Dragon
This is Spinal Tap
Two Step
We are the Giant
June 6
Private Practice: Seasons 1 - 6
June 8
Xenia
June 9
4:44: Last Day on Earth
Farewell Herr Schwarz
Free the Nipple
Remote Area Medical
Secrets: The Sphinx
Tough Being Loved by Jerks
June 14
Bob the Builder: Season 1
Boys of Abu Ghraib
June 15
The Lazarus Project
June 16
Jane Eyre
June 19
Daddy's Home
Grand Piano
The Right Kind of Wrong
June 23
Jimmy Goes to Nollywood
June 24
Agent F.O.X.
Breath of the Gods
Dragon Guardians
June 29
CSI: NY: Seasons 1 - 8
June 30
Killer Couples: Season 1
Killer in the Family: Season 1
Murder Files: Season 1
Murder on the Social Network
My Online Bride