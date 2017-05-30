The Best New Netflix Releases to Stream in June

Did you successfully binge Netflix’s May releases? Good! Now it’s time to forge ahead into June, which promises to be just as fruitful as last month thanks to returning favorites like Orange is the New Black. Brand new originals, including two female-led series called Glow and Gypsy, will debut as well, so it's safe to say our monthly binge quota will be met with ease.

But alas, we must also say goodbye to the titles leaving the streaming service for good. In fact, there’s a slew of ‘90s classics departing this month, like The Little Rascals, D2: Mighty Ducks, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, and The Blair Witch Project. Who's up for a small screen marathon of childhood memories?

Once you have your fill of Netflix's last call, be sure to check out the five new releases we're streaming this month below. Then scroll down to see the entire list of the network's additions and subtractions.

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK

The fifth season of the Netflix original series finds the inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary gaining the upper hand. In fact, you'll see them demanding better treatment and more rights to help improve life inside the prison. Will Piper (Taylor Schilling) get involved? (All episodes available on June 9.)

MOANA

Disney's most recent fan favorite hits the streaming service this month. Haven't seen it yet? Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) is an adventurous teenager who sets sail on a mission to save her people, meeting demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) along her journey, who, reluctant at first, helps her fulfill the ancient quest of her ancestors. Warning: you'll be obsessed with the soundtrack thanks to Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda (available on June 20).

GLOW

The creators of OITNB have a new series at the network about a struggling actress (Alison Brie) in 1980s Los Angeles who finally finds her chance at stardom in the spandex-laden world of women's wrestling—the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, that is (all episodes available on June 23).

YOU GET ME

The Netflix original film follows a high school student who, after a fight with his girlfriend, finds himself enjoying a wild night with a mysterious and sexy out-of-towner. Bella Thorne, Taylor John Smith, Halston Sage, and Nash Grier star. (available on June 23)

GYPSY

Naomi Watts stars in this new thriller series as Jean Holloway, an overzealous therapist who becomes too entwined in the lives of her patients. Billy Crudup will play her husband. (all episodes available June 30)

NETFLIX JUNE ADDITIONS

June 1

1 Night

13 Going on 30

Amor.com (Love.com)

Arrow: Season 5

Burlesque

Catfight

Catwoman

Chingo Bling: They Can't Deport Us All

Days of Grace

Devil's Bride

Full Metal Jacket

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Intersection: Season 2

Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson

Little Boxes

Mutant Busters: Season 2

My Left Foot

Off Camera with Sam Jones: Series 3

Playing It Cool

Rounders

Spring (Primavera)

Th 100: Season 4

The Ant Bully

The Bucket List

The Queen

The Sixth Sense

Vice

West Coast Customs: Season 3

Yarn

Young Frankenstein

Zodiac

June 2

Comedy Bang! Bang! Season 5, Part 2

Flaked: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Inspector Gadget: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Los Ultimos de Filipinas

Lucid Dream (Netflix Original)

Saving Banksy

The Homecoming: Collection

June 3

Acapulco La vida va

Blue Gold: American Jeans

Headshot

Three

Tunnel

War on Everyone

June 4

Turn: Washington's Spies: Season 3

June 5

Suite Française

June 7

Disturbing the Peace

Dreakworks' Trolls

June 9

My Only Love Song: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Orange is the New Black: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Shimmer Lake (Netflix Original)

June 10

Black Snow (Nieve Negra)

Daughters of the Dust

Havenhurst

Sword Master

June 13

Oh, Hello On Broadway (Netflix Original)

June 14

Quantico: Season 2

June 15

Marco Luque: Tamo Junto (Netflix Original)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4

Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance

June 16

Aquarius: Season 2

Counterpunch (Netflix Original)

El Chapo: Season 1

The Ranch: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

World of Winx: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

June 17

Grey's Anatomy: Season 13

Scandal: Season 6

The Stanford Prison Experiment

June 18

Shooter: Season 1

June 20

Amar Akbar & Tony

Disney's Moana

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For the First Time (Netflix Original)

June 21

Baby Daddy: Season 6

Young & Hungry: Season 5

June 23

American Anarchist

Free Rein: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

GLOW: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press (Netflix Original)

You Get Me (Netflix Original)

June 26

No Escape

June 27

Chris D'Elia: Man on Fire (Netflix Original)

June 28

Okja (Netflix Original)

June 30

Chef & My Fridge: Collection

Gypsy: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

It's Only the End of the World

Little Witch Academia: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Weekend

NETFLIX LAST CALL

June 1

D2: The Mighty Ducks

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Heterosexual Jill

House of Wax

Kidnapped

Knuckleball!

Las magicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1

L'Auberge Espagnole

Serendipity

The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975

Th Blair Witch Project

The Good Guys: Season 1

The Hustler

The Little Rascals

The Prince & Me

The Teacher Who Defied Hitler

The Three Musketeers

The Way of the Dragon

This is Spinal Tap

Two Step

We are the Giant

June 6

Private Practice: Seasons 1 - 6

June 8

Xenia

June 9

4:44: Last Day on Earth

Farewell Herr Schwarz

Free the Nipple

Remote Area Medical

Secrets: The Sphinx

Tough Being Loved by Jerks

June 14

Bob the Builder: Season 1

Boys of Abu Ghraib

June 15

The Lazarus Project

June 16

Jane Eyre

June 19

Daddy's Home

Grand Piano

The Right Kind of Wrong

June 23

Jimmy Goes to Nollywood

June 24

Agent F.O.X.

Breath of the Gods

Dragon Guardians

June 29

CSI: NY: Seasons 1 - 8

June 30

Killer Couples: Season 1

Killer in the Family: Season 1

Murder Files: Season 1

Murder on the Social Network

My Online Bride