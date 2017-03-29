5 New Netflix Releases to Stream in April
Netflix always seems to toy with our hearts. Just when you get a good binge going of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, they take it away forever! That's right: on Apr. 1, seven seasons of Buffy will vanish forever. We must also bid adieu to other staples, like The Princess Bride, all seasons of The X-Files, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and so many more (all listed below). How could you do this to us Netflix? Bueller?
But while tons of favorites are disappearing for good, their April roster promises to deliver even more content to stream, from topnotch new originals to oldies debuting on the service for the first time (like Gremlins!).
Scroll down to see the five we're most looking forward to streaming this month. Then check out the full April list below.
CHELSEA
Chelsea Handler returns for a second season of her talk show, this time in an hour-long format that will stream every Friday starting on Apr. 14. You can expect even more killer celebs, hilarious jokes, and political commentary from the comedienne.
GIRLBOSS
This new original series, which launches Apr. 21, stars Britt Robertson as a young Sophia Amoruso, the founder of fashion empire Nasty Gal. It tells the story of how she turned her vintage clothing store on eBay into a multi-million dollar business.
DEAR WHITE PEOPLE
Kicking off on Apr. 28 is a new satirical series that picks up where the acclaimed film of the same name leaves off, following a group of college students of color as they navigate social injustice and political correctness in the modern era. Logan Browning stars.
BILL NYE SAVES THE WORLD
Bill Nye, the science guy, returns to the small screen on Apr. 21 with a new show that aims to dispell anti-scientific claims. Each episode will deal with a different topic through panel discussions, lab procedures, and special guests like Karlie Kloss.
CASTING JONBENET
It's Netflix's turn to document one of the most famous unsolved murders ever: the death of six-year-old pageant queen, JonBenet Ramsey. The filmmakers mix fiction and non-fiction filmmaking to examine all sides of the case.
NETFLIX'S APRIL ADDITIONS:
Available Apr. 1
A Weekend with the Family
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Across the Universe
An American Tail
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West
Boy Bye
Born to Be Free
Cool Runnings
Good Witch: Season 2
Gremlins
Only for One Night
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin'
Scooby-Doo
Schindler's List
Something's Gotta Give
Thunderstruck
Wynonna Earp: Season 1
Trouble with the Curve
Tropic Thunder
The Tenth Man
Available Apr. 4
Chewing Gum: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Louis C.K. 2017 (Netflix Original)
Available Apr. 6
Disney's The BFG
Available Apr. 7
El Faro De Las Orcas (Netflix Original)
Dawn of the Croods: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Get Down: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Win It All (Netflix Original)
Available Apr. 8
Kubo and the Two Strings
Available Apr. 10
Documentary Now!: Season 2
Available Apr. 11
Kevin Hart: What Now
Available Apr. 12
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2
Available Apr. 14
Chelsea: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
El Elegido
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (Netflix Original)
Sandy Wexler (Netflix Original)
Available Apr. 15
Disney's Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Slam (Netflix Original)
Available Apr. 18
Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (Netflix Original)
Available Apr. 19
A Plastic Ocean
Available Apr. 21
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Girlboss: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Sand Castle (Netflix Original)
Tales by Light: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
The Prestige
Tramps (Netflix Original)
Available Apr. 22
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3
The Secret Life of Pets
Available Apr. 23
Liv and Maddie: Season 4
Phantom
Available Apr. 24
Long Nights Short Mornings
Available Apr. 25
Disney's Queen of Katwe
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared (Netflix Original)
Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (Netflix Original)
Available Apr. 26
Real Rescues: Season 6-7
Trust
Available Apr. 27
Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Available Apr. 28
A Murder in the Park
Casting JonBenet (Netflix Original)
Dear White People: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Rodney King (Netflix Original)
Small Crimes (Netflix Original)
Available Apr. 30
Sofia the First: Season 3
NETFLIX'S LAST CALL:
Leaving Apr. 1
Ally McBeal: Seasons 1-5
Angel: Seasons 1-5
Better Off Ted: Season 1
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Bones: Seasons 1-4
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1-7
Chaplin
Dollhouse: Season 1
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Firefly
House, M.D.: Seasons 1-8
Lie to Me: Season 1
Menace II Society
Resident Evil: Extinction
Roswell: Seasons 1-3
Snow Day
Stomp the Yard
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman Returns
Superman: The Movie
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Boys from Brazil
The Escapist
The Princess Bride
The Riches: Seasons 1-2
The Usual Suspects
The X-Files: Seasons 1-9
Vanilla Sky
Leaving Apr. 3
Collateral Damage
The Circle
Leaving Apr. 7
Legit: Season 2
Wilfred: Season 4
Leaving Apr. 9
Hero
Leaving Apr. 10
Legit: Season 1
Flower Girl
Leaving Apr. 14
The Lazarus Effect
Leaving Apr. 15
A Fantastic Fear of Everything
Leaving Apr. 17
American Dad! Season 6
Leaving Apr. 26
The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear
Leaving Apr. 30
Under the Tuscan Sun
The Mirror
Born to Defense
The Defender