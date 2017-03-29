5 New Netflix Releases to Stream in April

Image zoom Karen Ballard/Netflix

Netflix always seems to toy with our hearts. Just when you get a good binge going of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, they take it away forever! That's right: on Apr. 1, seven seasons of Buffy will vanish forever. We must also bid adieu to other staples, like The Princess Bride, all seasons of The X-Files, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and so many more (all listed below). How could you do this to us Netflix? Bueller?

But while tons of favorites are disappearing for good, their April roster promises to deliver even more content to stream, from topnotch new originals to oldies debuting on the service for the first time (like Gremlins!).

Scroll down to see the five we're most looking forward to streaming this month. Then check out the full April list below.

CHELSEA

Chelsea Handler returns for a second season of her talk show, this time in an hour-long format that will stream every Friday starting on Apr. 14. You can expect even more killer celebs, hilarious jokes, and political commentary from the comedienne.

GIRLBOSS

This new original series, which launches Apr. 21, stars Britt Robertson as a young Sophia Amoruso, the founder of fashion empire Nasty Gal. It tells the story of how she turned her vintage clothing store on eBay into a multi-million dollar business.

DEAR WHITE PEOPLE

Kicking off on Apr. 28 is a new satirical series that picks up where the acclaimed film of the same name leaves off, following a group of college students of color as they navigate social injustice and political correctness in the modern era. Logan Browning stars.

BILL NYE SAVES THE WORLD

Bill Nye, the science guy, returns to the small screen on Apr. 21 with a new show that aims to dispell anti-scientific claims. Each episode will deal with a different topic through panel discussions, lab procedures, and special guests like Karlie Kloss.

CASTING JONBENET

It's Netflix's turn to document one of the most famous unsolved murders ever: the death of six-year-old pageant queen, JonBenet Ramsey. The filmmakers mix fiction and non-fiction filmmaking to examine all sides of the case.

NETFLIX'S APRIL ADDITIONS:

Available Apr. 1

A Weekend with the Family

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Across the Universe

An American Tail

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West

Boy Bye

Born to Be Free

Cool Runnings

Good Witch: Season 2

Gremlins

Only for One Night

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin'

Scooby-Doo

Schindler's List

Something's Gotta Give

Thunderstruck

Wynonna Earp: Season 1

Trouble with the Curve

Tropic Thunder

The Tenth Man

Available Apr. 4

Chewing Gum: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Louis C.K. 2017 (Netflix Original)

Available Apr. 6

Disney's The BFG

Available Apr. 7

El Faro De Las Orcas (Netflix Original)

Dawn of the Croods: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Get Down: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Win It All (Netflix Original)

Available Apr. 8

Kubo and the Two Strings

Available Apr. 10

Documentary Now!: Season 2

Available Apr. 11

Kevin Hart: What Now

Available Apr. 12

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2

Available Apr. 14

Chelsea: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

El Elegido

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (Netflix Original)

Sandy Wexler (Netflix Original)

Available Apr. 15

Disney's Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Slam (Netflix Original)

Available Apr. 18

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (Netflix Original)

Available Apr. 19

A Plastic Ocean

Available Apr. 21

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Girlboss: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Sand Castle (Netflix Original)

Tales by Light: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

The Prestige

Tramps (Netflix Original)

Available Apr. 22

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3

The Secret Life of Pets

Available Apr. 23

Liv and Maddie: Season 4

Phantom

Available Apr. 24

Long Nights Short Mornings

Available Apr. 25

Disney's Queen of Katwe

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared (Netflix Original)

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (Netflix Original)

Available Apr. 26

Real Rescues: Season 6-7

Trust

Available Apr. 27

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Available Apr. 28

A Murder in the Park

Casting JonBenet (Netflix Original)

Dear White People: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Rodney King (Netflix Original)

Small Crimes (Netflix Original)

Available Apr. 30

Sofia the First: Season 3

NETFLIX'S LAST CALL:

Leaving Apr. 1

Ally McBeal: Seasons 1-5

Angel: Seasons 1-5

Better Off Ted: Season 1

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Bones: Seasons 1-4

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1-7

Chaplin

Dollhouse: Season 1

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Firefly

House, M.D.: Seasons 1-8

Lie to Me: Season 1

Menace II Society

Resident Evil: Extinction

Roswell: Seasons 1-3

Snow Day

Stomp the Yard

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: The Movie

The Agony and the Ecstasy

The Boys from Brazil

The Escapist

The Princess Bride

The Riches: Seasons 1-2

The Usual Suspects

The X-Files: Seasons 1-9

Vanilla Sky

Leaving Apr. 3

Collateral Damage

The Circle

Leaving Apr. 7

Legit: Season 2

Wilfred: Season 4

Leaving Apr. 9

Hero

Leaving Apr. 10

Legit: Season 1

Flower Girl

Leaving Apr. 14

The Lazarus Effect

Leaving Apr. 15

A Fantastic Fear of Everything

Leaving Apr. 17

American Dad! Season 6

Leaving Apr. 26

The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear

Leaving Apr. 30

Under the Tuscan Sun

The Mirror

Born to Defense

The Defender