7 New Netflix Releases to Celebrate International Women’s Day Without Leaving Your Couch

Tomorrow, on International Women’s Day, feminists across the globe are encouraged to #PressForProgress. And while we're all for progress, do you know what else women deserve? To stop needing to press so hard for equitable treatment—the luxury of being able to chill.
We like to think that's partly why Netflix is celebrating International Women's Day with a whole month dedicated to new streaming content by talented, badass women on both sides of the camera. Their March releases feature wonder women like Malala Yousafzai, who will do an in-depth interview on David Letterman's new series. And we'll see a few of our favorites return, like Marvel’s Jessica Jones (starring Krysten Ritter) and Santa Clarita Diet (starring Drew Barrymore).
Check out the female-first shows and movies being added on Netflix this month below, and cozy up with one to celebrate womankind. Then, keep scrolling for a list of everything premiering and leaving the streaming service in March.
RELATED: Don’t Call Demi Lovato A “Bad Girl”—She’s Just Speaking Out
Marvel's Jessica Jones
On her second season, which intentionally kicks off on International Women’s Day, Jessica Jones is back to work as a PI on the streets of New York City, catching cheaters and taking names. She’s still grappling with the demons in her head, though—and then a new villain comes along. Fun fact: every single episode in this season was directed by a woman. (Streaming Mar. 8)
Ladies First
This documentary short follows Deepika Kumari, a young girl born into extreme poverty in rural India who stumbles upon the sport of archery and becomes the number-one female archer in the world by age 18. Since 2010, she has won 35 medals. 35! (Streaming Mar. 8)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
TV veteran David Letterman has been interviewing the most fascinating people in the world (like Barack Obama and George Clooney) on his new series, and next up is Malala Yousafzai, the youngest person ever to win the Nobel Peace Prize. There’s no doubt the hour-long interview will be inspiring. They dive into topics like Trump, Malala’s childhood, and her continued fight for women’s education around the world. (Streaming Mar. 9)
Collateral
This limited British crime series hails from BBC Two and centers on a detective (Carey Mulligan) investigating the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery man. Even though the murder looks random from the outside, she thinks there could be much more to it and is determined find out. (Streaming Mar. 9)
Santa Clarita Diet
Season 2 of the dramedy finds Drew Barrymore’s zombie character Sheila Hammond still very undead. This season, she feels better than ever. Unfortunately, the number of missing people in Santa Clarita has skyrocketed, and it’s only a matter of time before everyone starts noticing. (Streaming Mar. 23)
Roxanne Roxanne
This biopic follows the story of Roxanne Shante, a 14-year-old rapper from Queens who paved the way for female MC’s in the music industry. In 1984, she released “Roxanne’s Revenge” and became a battle-rap legend. Newcomer Chanté Adams stars alongside Nia Long and Mahershala Ali. (Streaming Mar. 23).
First Match
This Netflix original film centers on a teen girl from Brooklyn who finds herself drawn to the sport of wrestling. After years in the foster care system, she thinks it’s the only way back to her estranged father. This will be writer and director Olivia Newman’s first feature film. (Streaming Mar. 30)
RELATED: Tess Holliday: Are Things Changing Or Is Fashion Just Patting Itself On The Back?
NETFLIX MARCH RELEASES
Mar. 1
300
21 Thunder: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
2307: Winter's Dream
Adel Karam: Live from Beirut (Netflix Original)
Adventureland
Algo Muy Gordo
Alpha and Omega
Battle Drone
Beerfest
Casino
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Deathgrip
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
Gridiron Gang
Guess Who
Hostage
I Am Number Four
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jackass: Number Two
Land Gold Women
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Martian Child
Moon
People Like Us
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Brothers Grimm
The Bucket List
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
The Experiment
The Fifth Estate
The Gift
The Lazarus Project
True to the Game
Untraceable
Up in the Air
Wet Hot American Summer
Women at War 1939-1945
Mar. 2
B: The Beginning: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Flint Town: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Les Affames (Netflix Original)
Malena Pichot: Estupidez Compleja (Netflix Original)
Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial (Netflix Original)
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Mar. 4
Expedition China
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original)
Mar. 5
F The Prom
The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Mar. 6
Benji
Borderliner: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
For the Love of Benji
Gad Elmaleh: American Dream (Netflix Original)
Mar. 7
Aftershock
Mar. 8
Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Ladies First (Netflix Original)
Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Mar. 9
A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Collateral: Limited Series (Netflix Original)
Love: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai (Netflix Original)
Nailed It: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Outsider (Netflix Original)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Seaosn 2 (Netflix Original)
Mar. 10
Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio
Mar. 12
Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Troy: The Odyssey
Mar. 13
Children of the Whales: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Ricky Gervais: Humanity (Netflix Original)
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout (Netflix Original)
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 (Netflix Original)
Mar. 15
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1
Tabula Rasa: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Hollywood Masters: Season 2
Mar. 16
Benji (Netflix Original)
Edha: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
On My Block: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Take Your Pills (Netflix Original)
Wild Wild Country: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Mar. 19
In Search of Fellini
Mar. 20
100 Years: One Woman's Fight for Justice
The Standups: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Mar. 21
Conor McGregor: Notorious
Mar. 23
Alexa & Katie: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Game Over, Man! (Netflix Original)
Layla M. (Netflix Original)
Requiem: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Roxanne Roxanne (Netflix Original)
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Swordgai The Animation: Part 1 (Netflix Original)
The Mechanism: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Mar. 24
Red Trees
Mar. 27
Men on a Mission: 2018
Mar. 28
50 First Dates
Little Women
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
The Art of War
Mar. 30
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
First Match (Netflix Original)
Happy Anniversary (Netflix Original)
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1
Rapture: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Sofia Nino de Rivera: Seleccion Natural (Netflix Original)
The Titan (Netflix Original)
Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 (Netflix Original)
Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Mar. 31
Let Me In
RELATED: Vanna White Has Worn More Than 6500 Dresses on Wheel of Fortune—But She Has One Favorite
NETFLIX LAST CALL
Mar. 1
A Gang Story
Anastasia
Baby's Day Out
Eyewitness
FernGully: The Last Rainforest
First Response
Forget and Forgive
Hitch
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Less Than Zero
Memento
Slums of Beverly Hills
The Chase
The Craft
The Panic in Needle Park
Trigger Point
Two Wrongs
Mar. 4
Chloe
Safe Haven
Mar. 6
The Finest Hours
Mar. 8
Victoria
Mar. 11
Believe
Glitch
Mar. 12
Standby
Disney's The Santa Clause
Disney's The Santa Clause 2
Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Mar. 13
Breakout Kings: Season 1
City of God: 10 Years Later
London Has Fallen
The Killing: Seasons 1-2
Mar. 14
Archer: Seasons 1-7
Mar. 19
V/H/S: Viral
Mar. 20
Zootopia
Mar. 22
Steve Jobs: One Last Thing
Mar. 24
Voltron 84: Season 1
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Mar. 26
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Mar. 29
The Gates: Season 1
Mar. 30
Life in Pieces: Season 1
Mar. 31
Awake: Season 1
Bordertown: Season 1
Breakout Kings: Season 2
Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3
Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1
Friends with Benefits: Season 1
In Like Flint
Lights Out: Season 1
Rosewood: Season 1
Salem: Seasons 2-3
Small Shots: Season 1
The Awakening
The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2
The Chicago Code: Season 1
The Crazy Ones: Season 1
The Finder: Season 1
The Good Son
Traffic Light: Season 1