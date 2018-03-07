7 New Netflix Releases to Celebrate International Women’s Day Without Leaving Your Couch

Tomorrow, on International Women’s Day, feminists across the globe are encouraged to #PressForProgress. And while we're all for progress, do you know what else women deserve? To stop needing to press so hard for equitable treatment—the luxury of being able to chill.

We like to think that's partly why Netflix is celebrating International Women's Day with a whole month dedicated to new streaming content by talented, badass women on both sides of the camera. Their March releases feature wonder women like Malala Yousafzai, who will do an in-depth interview on David Letterman's new series. And we'll see a few of our favorites return, like Marvel’s Jessica Jones (starring Krysten Ritter) and Santa Clarita Diet (starring Drew Barrymore).

Check out the female-first shows and movies being added on Netflix this month below, and cozy up with one to celebrate womankind. Then, keep scrolling for a list of everything premiering and leaving the streaming service in March.

Marvel's Jessica Jones

David Giesbrecht/Netflix

On her second season, which intentionally kicks off on International Women’s Day, Jessica Jones is back to work as a PI on the streets of New York City, catching cheaters and taking names. She’s still grappling with the demons in her head, though—and then a new villain comes along. Fun fact: every single episode in this season was directed by a woman. (Streaming Mar. 8)

Ladies First

Netflix

This documentary short follows Deepika Kumari, a young girl born into extreme poverty in rural India who stumbles upon the sport of archery and becomes the number-one female archer in the world by age 18. Since 2010, she has won 35 medals. 35! (Streaming Mar. 8)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Michele K. Short/Netflix

TV veteran David Letterman has been interviewing the most fascinating people in the world (like Barack Obama and George Clooney) on his new series, and next up is Malala Yousafzai, the youngest person ever to win the Nobel Peace Prize. There’s no doubt the hour-long interview will be inspiring. They dive into topics like Trump, Malala’s childhood, and her continued fight for women’s education around the world. (Streaming Mar. 9)

Collateral

Fabio Affuso/Netflix

This limited British crime series hails from BBC Two and centers on a detective (Carey Mulligan) investigating the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery man. Even though the murder looks random from the outside, she thinks there could be much more to it and is determined find out. (Streaming Mar. 9)

Santa Clarita Diet

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Season 2 of the dramedy finds Drew Barrymore’s zombie character Sheila Hammond still very undead. This season, she feels better than ever. Unfortunately, the number of missing people in Santa Clarita has skyrocketed, and it’s only a matter of time before everyone starts noticing. (Streaming Mar. 23)

Roxanne Roxanne

Netflix

This biopic follows the story of Roxanne Shante, a 14-year-old rapper from Queens who paved the way for female MC’s in the music industry. In 1984, she released “Roxanne’s Revenge” and became a battle-rap legend. Newcomer Chanté Adams stars alongside Nia Long and Mahershala Ali. (Streaming Mar. 23).

First Match

Netflix

This Netflix original film centers on a teen girl from Brooklyn who finds herself drawn to the sport of wrestling. After years in the foster care system, she thinks it’s the only way back to her estranged father. This will be writer and director Olivia Newman’s first feature film. (Streaming Mar. 30)

NETFLIX MARCH RELEASES

Mar. 1

300

21 Thunder: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

2307: Winter's Dream

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut (Netflix Original)

Adventureland

Algo Muy Gordo

Alpha and Omega

Battle Drone

Beerfest

Casino

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Deathgrip

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Gridiron Gang

Guess Who

Hostage

I Am Number Four

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Jackass: Number Two

Land Gold Women

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Martian Child

Moon

People Like Us

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Brothers Grimm

The Bucket List

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Experiment

The Fifth Estate

The Gift

The Lazarus Project

True to the Game

Untraceable

Up in the Air

Wet Hot American Summer

Women at War 1939-1945

Mar. 2

B: The Beginning: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Flint Town: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Les Affames (Netflix Original)

Malena Pichot: Estupidez Compleja (Netflix Original)

Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial (Netflix Original)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Mar. 4

Expedition China

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original)

Mar. 5

F The Prom

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Mar. 6

Benji

Borderliner: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

For the Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream (Netflix Original)

Mar. 7

Aftershock

Mar. 8

Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Ladies First (Netflix Original)

Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Mar. 9

A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Collateral: Limited Series (Netflix Original)

Love: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai (Netflix Original)

Nailed It: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Outsider (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Seaosn 2 (Netflix Original)

Mar. 10

Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

Mar. 12

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Troy: The Odyssey

Mar. 13

Children of the Whales: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Ricky Gervais: Humanity (Netflix Original)

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout (Netflix Original)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 (Netflix Original)

Mar. 15

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1

Tabula Rasa: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Hollywood Masters: Season 2

Mar. 16

Benji (Netflix Original)

Edha: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

On My Block: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Take Your Pills (Netflix Original)

Wild Wild Country: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Mar. 19

In Search of Fellini

Mar. 20

100 Years: One Woman's Fight for Justice

The Standups: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Mar. 21

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Mar. 23

Alexa & Katie: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Game Over, Man! (Netflix Original)

Layla M. (Netflix Original)

Requiem: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Roxanne Roxanne (Netflix Original)

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Swordgai The Animation: Part 1 (Netflix Original)

The Mechanism: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Mar. 24

Red Trees

Mar. 27

Men on a Mission: 2018

Mar. 28

50 First Dates

Little Women

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

The Art of War

Mar. 30

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

First Match (Netflix Original)

Happy Anniversary (Netflix Original)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1

Rapture: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Sofia Nino de Rivera: Seleccion Natural (Netflix Original)

The Titan (Netflix Original)

Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 (Netflix Original)

Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Mar. 31

Let Me In

NETFLIX LAST CALL

Mar. 1

A Gang Story

Anastasia

Baby's Day Out

Eyewitness

FernGully: The Last Rainforest

First Response

Forget and Forgive

Hitch

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Less Than Zero

Memento

Slums of Beverly Hills

The Chase

The Craft

The Panic in Needle Park

Trigger Point

Two Wrongs

Mar. 4

Chloe

Safe Haven

Mar. 6

The Finest Hours

Mar. 8

Victoria

Mar. 11

Believe

Glitch

Mar. 12

Standby

Disney's The Santa Clause

Disney's The Santa Clause 2

Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Mar. 13

Breakout Kings: Season 1

City of God: 10 Years Later

London Has Fallen

The Killing: Seasons 1-2

Mar. 14

Archer: Seasons 1-7

Mar. 19

V/H/S: Viral

Mar. 20

Zootopia

Mar. 22

Steve Jobs: One Last Thing

Mar. 24

Voltron 84: Season 1

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Mar. 26

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Mar. 29

The Gates: Season 1

Mar. 30

Life in Pieces: Season 1

Mar. 31

Awake: Season 1

Bordertown: Season 1

Breakout Kings: Season 2

Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3

Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1

Friends with Benefits: Season 1

In Like Flint

Lights Out: Season 1

Rosewood: Season 1

Salem: Seasons 2-3

Small Shots: Season 1

The Awakening

The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2

The Chicago Code: Season 1

The Crazy Ones: Season 1

The Finder: Season 1

The Good Son

Traffic Light: Season 1