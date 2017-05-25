6 Shows to Binge on Netflix Over Memorial Day Weekend

While Memorial Day Weekend is considered the unofficial kickoff to summer, what we actually want to be doing on our three-day break is diving headfirst into a Netflix marathon. We can spend our days outside in the sun during June, July, and August. For now, it’s just us, the couch, and several TV series that need our undivided attention.

From old classics that we'll rewatch to new releases that have tons of buzz, our weekend schedule is extremely booked. Sorry brunch, the beach, and good weather. Here’s what we’ll binge-watch instead.

VIDEO: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time