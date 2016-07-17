A Guide to 11 Mr. Robot Locations You Can Actually Visit in New York

“Told you you’d get her back, bro. You just didn’t realize she was with you the whole time.”

Rest easy, Shayla. In the episode where Elliot attempts to help Vera hack his way out of jail, Vera’s men on the outside kidnap Shayla. The Redstone Rocket Lunchpad at 32-35 48th Avenue in Queens is where Elliot and Shayla have their last meeting before she’s taken away, with her fate revealed at the very end of the episode.