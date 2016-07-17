A Guide to 11 Mr. Robot Locations You Can Actually Visit in New York

Virginia Sherwood/USA Network
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 17, 2016 @ 11:30 am

Hello again, friend.

Season two of Mr. Robot kicked off last night, and in preparation, we spent the previous week binge-watching the first 10 episodes as a refresher course. Considering that the show takes place in New York, those of us who live and work in the area have been keeping score of all the locations we recognized onscreen—for example, Steel Mountain is actually a massive office complex in Rye, New York. While we (not so patiently) await next week's episode, we put together a running list of the New York City-based locations from season one you can actually visit, and possibly pick up a pair of new Prada shoes. Scroll down to find out the exact spots for a few of the locations you can check out yourself—mild spoilers ahead.

1 of 11 Peter Kramer/USA Network

Church Avenue Subway Station

Grab the F train into Brooklyn, then jump out at the Church Avenue stop in Flatbush, where Elliot and Mr. Robot have one of their first conversations before continuing downtown to fsociety HQ.

Advertisement
2 of 11 David Giesbrecht/USA Network

Coney Island Boardwalk

Coney Island is pretty much fsociety’s home terrain. Head over to Deno’s Wonder Wheel and do a few rotations as you converse about the state of society, then relax along the boardwalk as skateboarders show off their skill. Just make sure to keep your balance (and avoid pressing Christian Slater’s buttons) if you’re posing up on the railing.

3 of 11 Virginia Sherwood/USA Network

Eldorado Arcade

Located at 1216 Surf Avenue, Eldorado is a real-life arcade in the spot where all of fsociety’s operations went down, so save up some tokens and take advantage of the bumper cars. Filming took place in the rear of the building at 1223 Bowery, if you're eager to don a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses and snap some moody photos leaning against the wall.

Advertisement
4 of 11 Christopher Saunders/USA Network

Pierre Loti Midtown

This Mediterranean wine bar at 300 E. 52nd Street was a regular spot for Elliot’s therapist Krista and her former flame, Michael Hansen—or Lenny, depending on which name he happens to be going by.

Advertisement
5 of 11 Sarah Shatz/USA Network

Times Square

Aside from being one of the most recognizable New York City landmarks outside of the show, a few key plot points took place in Times Square. It’s where Elliot had his “It’s happening” moment early in the season (before getting carted off to Tyrell at Evil Corp), fsociety supporters don masks to march through, and Elliot later takes a secluded stroll through the area with a vision of his father, mother, and his younger self.

Advertisement
6 of 11 Virginia Sherwood/USA Network

Raccoon Lodge

In the mood for an appletini? Walk over to the Raccoon Lodge on 59 Warren Street, where Elliot (unwillingly) downed a glass, possibly two, with Mr. Robot mid-day before returning to work at AllSafe.

Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy of USA Network

Mr. Robot Store

Although it’s located in Yonkers and doesn’t feature the original signage, filming for the ‘90s-era scenes inside the Mr. Robot store took place at 18 Main Street, which is a Simple Mobile store IRL.

Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy of USA Network

Redstone Rocket Lunchpad

“Told you you’d get her back, bro. You just didn’t realize she was with you the whole time.”

Rest easy, Shayla. In the episode where Elliot attempts to help Vera hack his way out of jail, Vera’s men on the outside kidnap Shayla. The Redstone Rocket Lunchpad at 32-35 48th Avenue in Queens is where Elliot and Shayla have their last meeting before she’s taken away, with her fate revealed at the very end of the episode.

Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy of USA Network

Queens Museum

Once Elliot finds out who Darlene and Mr. Robot really are, he goes M.I.A., which prompts Darlene and Angela to scope out the locations he usually hides out. The Queens Museum at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the New York City building—particularly the Panorama of the City of New York exhibit—was one of his go-to spots.

Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

Trump Soho Hotel

“Bon soir, Elliot.”

Although the Evil Corp exterior is located at 135 E. 57th Street, the interior scenes were shot within the Trump Soho Hotel at 246 Spring Street. Most of the scenes featuring the trippy ceiling take place in the SoHo meeting room, but following that disaster of a live broadcast, Angela can be seen sitting in the hotel's Hudson Square Ballroom, where Phillip Price offers her money to buy a new pair of shoes.

Advertisement
11 of 11 Christopher Saunders/USA Network

L.K. Bennett, Madison Avenue

“I don’t know who you think you’re talking to, but I’ll try the Pradas next.”

After witnessing her boss commit suicide on live TV, Angela heads over to the L.K. Bennett store at 655 Madison Avenue to pick up a new pair of shoes, as well as a lecture on her morals from the boutique's employees.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!