Inside the High-Tech N.Y.C. Townhouse from Last Night's Mr. Robot Season Premiere

Fsociety has officially moved on from Coney Island. On last night’s season two premiere of Mr. Robot, we were introduced to a brand new setting for the hacking group’s headquarters—and let’s just say it’s a bit of a step up from their last spot (although, don’t get us wrong—we truly loved and appreciated the Fun Society Arcade and everything that it represented).

With Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek) keeping himself on a strict daily regimen that doesn't involve hacking global conglomerates, his sister Darlene (Carly Chaikin) is taking charge of their group's mission—and on last night's premiere, she found a new spot for the crew to set up shop. After scaring the General Consulate of Evil Corp, Susan Jacobs (Sandrine Holt), out of her super high-tech New York City townhouse by hacking her alarm system, electronics, and lighting (which made for a pretty creepy scene, we must say), Darlene and co. moved their operation right on in. The location is none other than the 12,000-square-foot World of McIntosh Townhouse, located in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. The five-floor invite-only space features an elaborate WOM audio system, as well as an indoor pool, home theater, and private terrace. InStyle got an inside peek at the newest spot where fsociety is making magic happen—scroll down to scope it out.