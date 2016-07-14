Inside the High-Tech N.Y.C. Townhouse from Last Night's Mr. Robot Season Premiere

Courtesy
Samantha Simon
Jul 14, 2016

Fsociety has officially moved on from Coney Island. On last night’s season two premiere of Mr. Robot, we were introduced to a brand new setting for the hacking group’s headquarters—and let’s just say it’s a bit of a step up from their last spot (although, don’t get us wrong—we truly loved and appreciated the Fun Society Arcade and everything that it represented).

With Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek) keeping himself on a strict daily regimen that doesn't involve hacking global conglomerates, his sister Darlene (Carly Chaikin) is taking charge of their group's mission—and on last night's premiere, she found a new spot for the crew to set up shop. After scaring the General Consulate of Evil Corp, Susan Jacobs (Sandrine Holt), out of her super high-tech New York City townhouse by hacking her alarm system, electronics, and lighting (which made for a pretty creepy scene, we must say), Darlene and co. moved their operation right on in. The location is none other than the 12,000-square-foot World of McIntosh Townhouse, located in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. The five-floor invite-only space features an elaborate WOM audio system, as well as an indoor pool, home theater, and private terrace. InStyle got an inside peek at the newest spot where fsociety is making magic happen—scroll down to scope it out.

1 of 12 Courtesy

What's behind these colorful doors? You're about to find out.

2 of 12 Courtesy

The living room

3 of 12 Courtesy

The kitchen

4 of 12 Courtesy

This prime meeting (or eating) spot

5 of 12 Courtesy

The lounge area

6 of 12 Courtesy

The pool

7 of 12 Courtesy

The office (with an underground view of the pool!)

8 of 12 Courtesy

Inside the pool

9 of 12 Courtesy

The decor

10 of 12 Courtesy

This clock-themed room that overlooks the terrace

11 of 12 Courtesy

The terrace

12 of 12 Courtesy

A bird's-eye view!

