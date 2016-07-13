What to Expect from the Leading Ladies on Season 2 of Mr. Robot

Mr. Robot officially returns with its much-anticipated second season tonight in a two-episode premiere (although, hardcore fans of the show have likely already seen the first episode, which USA leaked online Sunday night), and we can’t wait to see what’s next for our favorite fsociety crew.

Last we saw them, Elliot (Rami Malek) and Darlene (Carly Chaikin) were dealing with the aftermath of putting their epic hack into effect. While Darlene was busy celebrating success by throwing a party at fsociety’s headquarters, Elliot grappled with his unstable mental state. With no memory of the past three days, he tried to piece things together and search for the seemingly-MIA Tyrell Wellick (Martin Wallström), which brought him face-to-face with Tyrell’s wife, Joanna (Stephanie Corneliussen), for a tense conversation. Meanwhile, Angela (Portia Doubleday) had taken a new job with Evil Corp—the very company she’s been trying so desperately to take down—and realized that the world isn’t as black-and-white as she once thought it to be.

After witnessing the show’s key characters go through drastic changes in only 10 hour-long episodes, we can’t even begin to imagine what creator Sam Esmail has in store for us in Season 2. To get a sense of what’s to come, we asked Chaikin, Doubleday, and Corneliussen what to expect from their characters this season—here’s what they said.