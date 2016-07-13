Mr. Robot: 5 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 2

Courtesy of USA
Samantha Simon
Jul 13, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

The team behind Mr. Robot hacked us all when USA released the first hour-long episode of season two three days early on Sunday night—but for those who missed the last-minute leak (which was taken down later that night), the official season premiere is going down tonight, July 13, at 10p.m. ET. And there will be double the fsociety action, with the second episode of the season airing right after the premiere.

We still have tons of questions following the epic first season, and we didn’t get too many answers in the first 43 minutes of season two that we saw on Sunday. But, according to the show’s stars, there are plenty of major revelations headed our way. Here are five questions we’re hoping to have answered in season two.

1 of 5 Virginia Sherwood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank

Where is Tyrell Wellick?

Evil Corp’s former Chief Technology Officer went missing at the end of season one—and last we saw him, Tyrell Wellick was in the presence of none other than fsociety’s leader, Elliot Alderson. One minute, the pair was at the hacking group’s Coney Island headquarters; the next, Elliot was waking up in Tyrell’s SUV, the hack had happened, and Tyrell was nowhere to be found.

Whether or not Elliot is responsible for Tyrell’s disappearance (there was that ominous camera pan to the popcorn machine where Darlene had stashed a gun earlier, after all), we just want to know what happened to him already—and what he’s really known all along about Elliot’s plans.

Advertisement
2 of 5 whoismrrobot/Instagram

What happened in the three days that Elliot can’t remember?

It’s not too unusual for Elliot to lose chunks of time when his Mr. Robot personality takes over. In the past, he’s forgotten key details such as Darlene being his sister, Mr. Robot looking just like his long-deceased dad, and the pivotal fact that he’s the one who founded fsociety in the first place. Of course, he’s eventually regained his memories—but this time around, Elliot has a harder time getting up to speed about the hack and its immediate aftermath.

We did see him figure out that he recorded a new fsociety video, and for the first time, Elliot recognized his very own eyes as the ones behind the mask. Other than that, we’re waiting to find out just how much of the ever-pivotal timeline we’re still missing leading up to Elliot waking up in Tyrell’s car solo.

3 of 5 Bobby Bank/GC Images

How much does Tyrell’s wife, Joanna, really know?

When Elliot showed up to the Wellicks’ house looking for answers, he was met outside by Tyrell’s wife, Joanna. The conversation that the new mom had with Elliot—or "Ollie," as he introduced himself—was tense, to say the least. Elliot felt like she could hear his innermost thoughts, and Joanna said that she had just spoken to Tyrell, who was on his way home. But she soon revealed that she actually hadn’t seen her husband in three days, and that he was acting “very strange” right before he vanished. After that, she said something in Danish that Elliot couldn’t understand (and neither could we, as her words lacked subtitles for the first time on the show), said she was stressed, and headed inside. But the way that Joanna said “Thank you … 'Ollie'" as she walked away made it clear that she wasn’t buying Elliot’s act, leaving us to wonder just how much of a role she’s had in the bigger scheme of things.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Christopher Saunders/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank

Has Angela actually crossed over to the dark side?

After crusading against the Evil Corp all season, Angela pulled a major one-eighty when she took a job doing PR for the company, which is responsible for her mother’s death. And while at first it seemed that her motives were strictly financial, it looks like Angela’s entire view on the corporate behemoth might be shifting. While shopping for shoes to replace the pair that was inadvertently bloodied during her boss’s on-air suicide, Angela was lectured by a way-too-chatty salesman who didn’t approve of her working for Evil Corp. At first, it seemed that she was going to defend herself—but suddenly, Angela’s face changed. She cut the salesman off with one fierce line, saying, “I don’t know who you think you’re talking to, but I’ll try the Pradas next.” 

She may be taking control of her own life, but will Angela truly be able to give up her morals for a career that she may or may not even want? It remains TBD whether or not this fearless side of Angela sticks around, as well as which power pumps she walked out wearing.

Advertisement
5 of 5 whoismrrobot/Instagram

What’s the deal with Whiterose?

The Dark Army’s leader returned at the very, very end of last season in a clip following the episode’s closing credits. When we first saw Whiterose back in episode eight, she appeared as a woman. But now, B.D. Wong’s character looks every bit the part of a male executive to meet with Evil Corp’s CEO, Philip Price, during a party at a grand—and previously unseen—mansion. The alarming realization that it is, in fact, Whiterose in disguise (or was she disguised when we first met her?) settles in, further confused by the obvious pre-established relationship between the duo as they sit and chat. Because if the world’s head hacker is in cahoots with the head of the very company that was hacked, nothing may be what it seems.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!