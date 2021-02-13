Mr. and Mrs. Smith Is Getting the Reboot Treatment
An updated version of the Brangelina action flick is heading to Amazon.
Move over, Brangelina. There's a new spy assassin couple set to star in a remake of the 2005 action flick Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
On Friday, Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced that they would be reprising the roles of John and Jane Smith on Instagram. In a short clip, Waller-Bridge — clad in pajamas and glasses — posed in a doorway with a leg lift identical to Jolie's for the film's movie poster, while Glover filmed himself dancing before cutting to the surprise that Mr. and Mrs. Smith is heading to Amazon in 2022 — this time, as a series.
Glover and Waller-Bridge will not only star, but also executive produce the series together alongside co-creator Francesca Sloane. "Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It's truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team," said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke in a statement.
The original movie was written by Simon Kinberg and directed by Doug Liman, and starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as bored married couple who are surprised to learn that they are both assassins hired by competing agencies to kill each other. Pitt and Jolie famously fell in love on set, which helped box office numbers soar to nearly half a billion dollars.
Salke continued, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can't wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own."