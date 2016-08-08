The 5 Most Real Moments from UnReal Season 2

If Season 1 of UnReal left you wondering how Lifetime could ever top the freshman year of its hit Bachelor-like drama, have no fear: Season 2 has gone there, in all the best ways. In hot pursuit to top the explosive "suicide ratings" the fictional dating show Everlasting attained last season, Quinn (Constance Zimmer), Rachel (Shiri Appleby) and the entire crew returned to shock America once again with more romance, more drama, and more jaw-dropping moments than ever before.

Since the entire concept of UnReal is all about blurring the lines between fiction and reality, it's no surprise that both the actual show and the fictional show within it tap-dance on that line (and, at times, straight up leap right over it) by bringing us relevant and sometimes tough-to-swallow storylines. Sometimes, the subject matter looks almost too familiar; the product of the behind-the-scenes manipulation looking so much like scenarios we've seen before that there were several instances where we had to stop and remind ourselves that what we were watching is fiction.

If you've long suspected that certain scenarios on shows like The Bachelor are the basis for UnReal's Everlasting, then this season probably catapulted you right into conspiracy-theorist territory. What's more, it probably left you more curious than ever about the juicy behind-the-scenes dealings on the production of said shows. Ahead of the season finale, airing tonight on Lifetime at 10 p.m. ET, read on for the five times UnReal got almost too real.