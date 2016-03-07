Missing Downton Abbey Already? Here's Where to Catch the Cast Next

The Downton Abbey series finale has come and gone, and now we're feeling some major separation anxiety. Goodbyes are never easy, especially when you're parting ways with classic characters like Mary, Edith, and Anna, who you've grown attached to after sitting through six seasons of their Downton drama.

The good news? The end of the PBS show means that your favorite Downton actors, like Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, and Joanne Froggatt, are finally free to work on other projects, some that even take place—gasp—in this century. It might be weird to see Lady Mary without a corset at first, but we're willing to give it a shot.

Read on to see where you can catch the cast next on the big and small screens. And if you're still in the Downton dumps, keep your fingers crossed that those movies rumors turn out to be true.

Michelle Dockery

Perhaps the most talked about next role is Dockery's, who is set to play Letty Dobesh, a thief and con artist in the new TNT series, Good Behavior. After getting out of prison, Dobesh finds herself in a chaotic tailspin when she overhears a hitman (Juan Diego Botto) being hired to kill a man’s wife and sets out to derail the job. Expect to see a less buttoned-up side of Dockery in the fast-paced series, expected to drop this fall.

Laura Carmichael

Carmichael is sticking to a period piece for her first role after Downton. The actress will appear in the 1940s drama, A United Kingdom, which tells the story of Prince Seretse Khama (David Oyelowo), the heir of the throne of Botswana, who falls for Ruth Williams, a young English girl (Rosamund Pike). A fall 2016 theatrical release is anticipated.

Joanne Froggatt

As Downton’s favorite lady's maid Anna, Joanne Froggatt was half of one of TV’s most troubled relationships (thanks Bates!). Next, the star continues that streak with a role in the upcoming U.K. drama Starfish, about a married couple whose love is tested when the husband is struck down by a rare and devastating disease. Froggatt will also appear with a star-studded cast—Elle Fanning, Douglas Booth, Maisie Williams, Tom Sturridge—in the romantic biopic, A Storm in the Stars, which follows the love affair between Percy Shelley and Mary Wollstonecraft, resulting in Mary Shelley penning the gothic novel, Frankenstein. Both projects are expected to drop in late 2016.

Lily James

After hitting it big with 2015's Cinderella, Lily James's career is continuing to take off with two new movies. The first, The Kaiser's Last Kiss, is a historical drama set during World War II that details a risky love affair between a Dutch, Jewish agent and a German officer, played by Jai Courtney. The actress's second movie, Baby Driver, will drop on March 17, 2017. The film will also star Ansel Elgort, as a getaway driver hired by a crime boss (Kevin Spacey).

Penelope Wilton

Wilton, who played Isobel Crawley, the no-nonsense nurse and mom to beloved Matthew, can be seen next as the queen in the Steven Spielberg-directed Disney fantasy, The BFG, an adaptation of Roald Dahl's popular children’s book. The film will be in theaters July 1, 2016.

Allen Leech

Leech landed a supporting role in the upcoming thriller, Hunter’s Prayer, starring Sam Worthington and Odeya Rush. Based on Kevin Wignall’s novel, For the Dogs, the plot follows a hitman who helps a young girl avenge the murder of her parents and brother. A release date is scheduled for Sept. 30, 2016.

