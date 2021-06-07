Michaela Coel Wins Big For I May Destroy You at the 2021 BAFTAs
The awards come after the show was completely absent from the Golden Globes.
I May Destroy You is finally getting the praise it deserves. On Sunday, June 6, 2021, the BAFTAs took place in London, where Michaela Coel was awarded for her critically acclaimed television series drama. The star took home the award for best actress, in addition to winning for best mini-series.
When the writer and actress received her award last night, she thanked the show's intimacy director, Ita O'Brien in her acceptance speech. 'Thank you for your existence in our industry," Coel said. "For making a safe space, for creating physical, emotional and professional boundaries so that we can make work about exploitation, loss of respect, about abuse of power, without being exploited or abused in the process"
Just two weeks ago, she also took home the writing and directing awards at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards, where the BBC/HBO show won awards for best director and best writing. These big wins set the show up for the Emmys in September. But Coel's drama — about overcoming and surviving sexual assault — was noticeably absent from the Golden Globe Awards. The snub was met with backlash and anger from fans.
Paul Mescal also won big last night, taking the prize for best actor for his role in the hit BBC/Hulu show Normal People.
In the drama category, Lennie James' Sky Atlantic show Save Me Too won the big award of the night, best drama series — beating out fan-favorite show The Crown. Season 4 of The Crown did not take home a single award last night, despite having won big at the Globes.