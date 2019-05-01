10 New Must-Watch TV Shows Premiering This May

By Isabel Jones
Updated: May 01, 2019 @ 5:07 pm
Saeed Adyani / Netflix

Sweet, sweet summer is just around the corner, which means you need to double-down on your binge-watching before the weather guilts you to part ways with your TV. 

May is particularly fruitful, bearing binge-fodder that includes Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate and no-nonsense widows, Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish as millennial birds (Bojack Horseman style), and an action-packed Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba team-up. 

Click through to learn more about 10 new must-watch series out this month. 

What/If (Netflix, May 24)

Adam Rose/Netflix

Renée Zellweger heads to TV for the first time as a mysterious seductress (bearing "lucrative but dubious" offers!) in this dark Gossip Girl-esque drama. 

Tuca & Bertie (Netflix, May 3)

Netflix

From the creative team behind Bojack Horseman comes a tale of friendship between two 30-year-old women: a confident toucan, Tuca (Tiffany Haddish), and a neurotic songbird, Bertie (Ali Wong). 

Catch-22 (Hulu, May 17)

Philippe Antonello

George Clooney, Kyle Chandler, and Christopher Abbott star in this six-episode adaptation of Joseph Heller's classic 1961 novel. 

Best Room Wins! (Bravo, May 2)

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Interior designers face off to create the "best room" possible on a $25,000 budget. If you like your drama with a side of luxury ottomans, this is the reality show for you. 

Dead to Me (Netflix, May 3)

Saeed Adyani / Netflix

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star as two women who form an unlikely friendship after losing their respective partners.

The Society (Netflix, May 10)

Seacia Pavao/Netflix

The Society, described as a modern take on Lord of the Flies, follows a group of teens who must learn to fend for themselves in a realm without parents. And in case you didn’t quite catch the whole “world of teenagers” concept, the trailer’s Billie Eilish soundtrack is here to remind you.

When They See Us (Netflix, May 31)

Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Ava DuVernay takes on the tale of black teens Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Ramond Santana, and Korey Wise, otherwise known as the Central Park Five, who were falsely convicted of raping a woman in 1989. The four-episode miniseries features an ensemble cast that includes Vera Farmiga, Joshua Jackson, Felicity Huffman, and Niecy Nash.

 

The Hot Zone (National Geographic, May 27)

Courtesy

Juliana Marguiles stars as a scientist desperate to contain the Ebola virus in a miniseries based on real-life events. 

L.A.'s Finest (Spectrum Originals, May 13)

Courtesy

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba team up as D.E.A. agents in this Bad Boys spinoff. 

State of the Union (Sundance TV, May 6)

Parisatag Hizadeh/Confession Films/SundanceTV

Rosamund Pike and Chris O'Dowd star as Tom and Louise, a married couple undergoing counseling, in this adaptation of Nick Hornby's novel of the same name. 

