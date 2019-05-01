Everything to Stream on Netflix This May

Image zoom Courtesy Netflix

From female political empowerment to neo-noir thriller entertainment, there's so much good stuff to stream on Netflix this May, you'll change your mind about going outside after all. To start off, you can follow Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other women during their run for Congress in a moving documentary named Knock Down The House. If you’re in a throwback mood, take it back to the early aughts with Mandy Moore as the president’s daughter in Chasing Liberty, or with Ali Wong and Randall Park in Always Be My Maybe, a new rom-com set in the ‘90s and early ‘00s. Meanwhile, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph do what they do best in Wine Country (that is, be hilarious friends we wish we had in real life). Toward the end of the month, get ready for Renée Zellweger’s mysterious drama series, What/If, as well as Ava DuVernay’s limited series about the true story of the Central Park Five, When They See Us.

VIDEO: 5 Highest-Grossing Music Biopics

If you’re a big fan of romantic classics such as The Notebook and Sixteen Candles, you’ve got a couple more days before the films leave the streaming platform. The popular Jaws franchise will also be biting the dust, so be sure to catch all four films before they’re gone — just in time to terrify yourself before beach season.

Check out the movies and shows we’re excited for below, as well as the full list of everything to watch this month.

Knock Down The House

Image zoom Courtesy Netflix

Be prepared to walk away inspired after watching this documentary about four female candidates challenging the political landscape during their run for Congress. Watch as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin build their campaigns at the grassroots level — it's exciting even if you kinda know how it ends. Available May 1

Chasing Liberty

Image zoom Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Sometime before Mandy Moore became Rebecca Pearson This is Us, but after she was missin' you like candy, she was she was a rom-com scene (and heart) stealing lead. Take a trip down memory lane with this film about a rebellious teenager itching to date, but the fact that she's the president’s daughter adds some extra baggage to her love life. Available May 1

Wine Country

Image zoom Courtesy Netflix

Our favorite comedians are making magic again. Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph co-star in Wine Country, playing longtime friends celebrating a birthday trip in Napa Valley. Of course, things don’t go as planned, but the ever-flowing presence of wine sets the stage for so much delightful drama. Grab your own bottle and sit back for lots of laughs. Available May 10

What/If

Image zoom Courtesy Netflix

Renée Zellweger stars in this mysterious thriller about acceptable people doing unacceptable things. The show integrates the complexities of morality, with the first season focusing on two financially-troubled newlyweds who accept a proposition from a powerful yet questionable woman. Available May 24

Always Be My Maybe

Image zoom Courtesy Netflix

Netflix is blessing us with more of Ali Wong and all of her comedic talents in this throwback-inspired rom-com. Wong plays Sasha, a famous chef who runs into her childhood friend Marcus (Randall Park) after 15 years of being estranged. The two disconnected after a falling out. After they reconnect, old feelings and chemistry resurface, potentially igniting the romance everyone expected to happen years ago. Available May 31

When They See Us

Image zoom Courtesy Netflix

Based on a true story in New York City, When They See Us is a four-part limited series by director Ava DuVernay, recounting the case of the Central Park Five, the name given to five teenagers of color who were convicted of a rape they did not commit. The series will chronicle everything from when the teenagers became suspects in 1989 to their exoneration in 2002 to their settlement in 2014. Available May 31

Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2019

May 1

Knock Down The House

Munafik 2

Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Casper

Chasing Liberty

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dumb and Dumber

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Gremlins

Hairspray (1988)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Her Only Choice

Hoosiers

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Just Friends

Revolutionary Road

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1

Scarface

Scream

Snowpiercer (2013)

Taking Lives

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

To Rome With Love

Wedding Crashers

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Zombieland

May 2

Colony: Season 3

Olympus Has Fallen

May 3

A Pesar De Todo

All In My Family

Alles ist gut

Cupcake & Dino - General Services: Season 2

Dead to Me

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Flinch

Jo Phil-ho: The Dawning Rage

The Last Summer

Mr. Mom

Supernatural: Season 14

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town

Tuca & Bertie

Undercover

May 4

Like Arrows

May 6

Abyss

May 7

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution

Queen of the South: Season 3

May 8

Lucifer: Season 4

May 9

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Insidious

May 10

Dry Martina

Easy: Season 3

Gente que viene y bah

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2

Jailbirds

Pose: Season 1

ReMastered: The Lion's Share

Shéhérazade

The Society

Wine Country

May 12

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3

May 13

Malibu Rescue

May 14

revisions

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate

Weed the People

May 15

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

May 16

Good Sam

Take Me Home Tonight

May 17

1994: Limited Series

Chip & Potato

It's Bruno

Maria

Morir para contar

Nailed It!: Season 3

See You Yesterday

The Rain: Season 2

Well Intended Love

White Gold: Season 2

May 18

The Blackcoat's Daughter

May 20

Prince of Peoria: Part 2

Rosario Tijeras (Mexican Version): Season 2

May 21

Arrow: Season 7

Moonlight

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

May 22

A Tale of Two Kitchens

One Night in Spring

The Flash: Season 5

May 23

Riverdale: Season 3

Slasher: Solstice

May 24

After Maria

Alta Mar

Joy

Rim of the World

She's Gotta Have It: Season 2

The Perfection

What/If

May 27

Historical Roasts

Outlander: Season 1-2

May 28

Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

May 30

Chopsticks

My Week with Marilyn

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

The One I Love

May 31

Always Be My Maybe

Bad Blood: Season 2

Black Spot: Season 2

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Killer Ratings

When They See Us

Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2019

Leaving May 1

8 Mile

Chocolat

Cold Justice: Collection 3

Dances with Wolves

Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Dr. No

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

For Your Eyes Only

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Russia with Love

Godzilla

GoldenEye

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

License to Kill

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Sixteen Candles

Sliding Doors

Somm

Somm: Into the Bottle

The Birdcage

The Dirty Dozen

The English Patient

The Lovely Bones

The Notebook

The Other Boleyn Girl

Tomorrow Never Dies

Watchmen

Leaving May 11

Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5

Leaving May 15

Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1

Leaving May 19

Disney's Bridge to Terabithia

Leaving May 22

The Boss Baby

Leaving May 24

Southpaw

Leaving May 31

I Know What You Did Last Summer

West Side Story (1961)