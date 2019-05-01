Everything to Stream on Netflix This May
From female political empowerment to neo-noir thriller entertainment, there's so much good stuff to stream on Netflix this May, you'll change your mind about going outside after all. To start off, you can follow Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other women during their run for Congress in a moving documentary named Knock Down The House. If you’re in a throwback mood, take it back to the early aughts with Mandy Moore as the president’s daughter in Chasing Liberty, or with Ali Wong and Randall Park in Always Be My Maybe, a new rom-com set in the ‘90s and early ‘00s. Meanwhile, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph do what they do best in Wine Country (that is, be hilarious friends we wish we had in real life). Toward the end of the month, get ready for Renée Zellweger’s mysterious drama series, What/If, as well as Ava DuVernay’s limited series about the true story of the Central Park Five, When They See Us.
If you’re a big fan of romantic classics such as The Notebook and Sixteen Candles, you’ve got a couple more days before the films leave the streaming platform. The popular Jaws franchise will also be biting the dust, so be sure to catch all four films before they’re gone — just in time to terrify yourself before beach season.
Check out the movies and shows we’re excited for below, as well as the full list of everything to watch this month.
Be prepared to walk away inspired after watching this documentary about four female candidates challenging the political landscape during their run for Congress. Watch as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin build their campaigns at the grassroots level — it's exciting even if you kinda know how it ends. Available May 1
Sometime before Mandy Moore became Rebecca Pearson This is Us, but after she was missin' you like candy, she was she was a rom-com scene (and heart) stealing lead. Take a trip down memory lane with this film about a rebellious teenager itching to date, but the fact that she's the president’s daughter adds some extra baggage to her love life. Available May 1
Our favorite comedians are making magic again. Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph co-star in Wine Country, playing longtime friends celebrating a birthday trip in Napa Valley. Of course, things don’t go as planned, but the ever-flowing presence of wine sets the stage for so much delightful drama. Grab your own bottle and sit back for lots of laughs. Available May 10
Renée Zellweger stars in this mysterious thriller about acceptable people doing unacceptable things. The show integrates the complexities of morality, with the first season focusing on two financially-troubled newlyweds who accept a proposition from a powerful yet questionable woman. Available May 24
Netflix is blessing us with more of Ali Wong and all of her comedic talents in this throwback-inspired rom-com. Wong plays Sasha, a famous chef who runs into her childhood friend Marcus (Randall Park) after 15 years of being estranged. The two disconnected after a falling out. After they reconnect, old feelings and chemistry resurface, potentially igniting the romance everyone expected to happen years ago. Available May 31
Based on a true story in New York City, When They See Us is a four-part limited series by director Ava DuVernay, recounting the case of the Central Park Five, the name given to five teenagers of color who were convicted of a rape they did not commit. The series will chronicle everything from when the teenagers became suspects in 1989 to their exoneration in 2002 to their settlement in 2014. Available May 31
