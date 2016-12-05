Mariah Carey Swims in Diamonds and 5 Other Insane Reveals from Mariah’s World

It's Mariah Carey's world, and we're just living in it. No ... really.

The Sunday premiere of the diva's new E! series, the aptly titled Mariah's World, offered a much-anticipated look at the enigmatic 46-year-old's over-the-top life, and it's just as fabulous as we hoped it would be.

The show documents the songstress's Sweet Fantasy world tour as well as preparations for her now called-off wedding to Australian billionaire James Packer—and all of the hilariously ridiculous moments along the way.

Coming from Bunim/Murray Productions, the same group behind Keeping Up with the Kardashians, I Am Cait, and The Real World, we'd expect nothing less. Scroll down for the six best Mimi moments from the series premiere.

1. She goes swimming in diamonds:

While on a yacht off the coast of Capri in Italy—dressed in a gown and wearing all of her jewelry—the Elusive Chanteuse announces that she's going to "have a splash."

"Oh, the agony! I'm on a yacht and I have to go on a swim in diamonds and a dress," she says before being pushed into the water. "Whatever, this is perfectly normal and everyone does this," she announces from the ocean.

2. She finds the perfect wedding dress:

Before her grueling tour schedule forced her to postpone her wedding to Packer, the singer goes dress shopping. "I found a wedding dress that I really love. It was made for me," she tells the camera.

3. She reveals she and former-fiancé Packer have very different schedules:

Their opposing sleeping habits lead them to charter separate yachts for their Capri vacation. "He has so many responsibilities and I'm a night person, so it's not easy for us to spend everyday together," Carey explains while gazing at his yacht in the distance. "But when we do things, we have great moments together. I think he's fantastic."

4. She wears lingerie for all of her interviews:

Mimi takes the reality-show confessional to a whole new level. For each private interview, the scantily-clad mother of two lays seductively on a settee surrounded by pillows.

5. She hates fluorescent lighting:

While walking into a rehearsal studio at 10 p.m. wearing sunglasses, Carey explains her policy on the glaring lights. "I have a rule, which states that I will not be seen in fluorescent lighting without sunglasses. I know it's very '90s. I don't give a f—."

6. Her kids come first:

"It's difficult to juggle a career and kids," Carey admits, referring to her 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Nick Cannon. "They come first. It's very rewarding," she adds. "I wanna make sure they always know that I'm here for them."

