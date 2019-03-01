7 New TV Shows You Need to Watch This March
Now that awards season is finally over, it's time to switch your focus from film to its longer-form paramour, television. This month is filled with exciting offerings — from Aidy Bryant's (long overdue) star turn in Hulu's Shrill, to Ruth Wilson's PBS mystery based on the life of her grandmother, Mrs. Wilson.
Click through to see which new shows we're most excited to binge this March.
The Act (Hulu, March 20)
Fresh off her Golden Globe win, Patricia Arquette returns to the small screen for the first installment of Hulu's true crime anthology series. The Act's premiere season follows Gypsy Rose Blanchard (Joey King) and her overbearing mother, Dee Dee (Arquette) as their complicated relationship eventually ends in murder.
Turn Up Charlie (Netflix, March 15)
Idris Elba stars as a struggling DJ (not to be confused with IRL Elba, who DJ'd the event of the century: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding) moonlighting as a nanny to his famous friend's 11-year-old daughter. I mean, they had me at "Idris Elba" but I'm always down for a good manny sub-plot.
Shrill (Hulu, March 15)
In this adaptation of Lindy West's bestselling memoir, SNL star Aidy Bryant puts both her comedic and dramatic chops to the test as a millennial journalist focused on promoting body positivity.
Mrs. Wilson (PBS, March 31)
Based on her grandmother's own story, The Affair's Ruth Wilson stars in (and produces) this Masterpiece Theatre miniseries about a woman who must reevaulate everything she knows about her late husband after a woman shows up at her door claiming to be his true wife.
The Widow (Amazon Prime, March 1)
Kate Beckinsale stars as new widow (or is she?) Georgia, whose husband's alleged death raises questions she's determined to find the answers to.
Now Apocolypse (Starz, March 10)
Gregg Araki and Steven Soderbergh's latest combines the outrageous antics of a group of L.A.-based 20-somethings with the looming fear of the apocalypse — so, you know, your average situational comedy.
After Life (Netflix, March 8)
Ricky Gervais plays his hilariously crass self in a dramedy about a man struggling to cope with the death of his wife.