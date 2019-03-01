Here's Everything to Stream on Netflix This March

Image zoom Courtesy Netflix

Spring might be right around the corner, but it's still bone-chillingly cold outside — ugh. That means that for better or worse, you can put your big outdoor plans on the back burner for another few weeks and continue to waste away on the couch, watching Netflix. There's a ton of primo content hitting the platform in March — in other words, plenty of entertainment options to choose from while waiting out the long winter.

Among the most exciting premieres this month are the long-awaited fifth season of fan-favorite, Arrested Development, the third season of smash hit, Queer Eye and a bevy of original films spanning every genre from biopic, to action and everything in between. Classics like The Notebook and Apollo 13 will also become available for your viewing pleasure.

And as per usual, we'll have say goodbye to some great stuff, too. Right at start of the month, Pearl Harbor, The Breakfast Club and The Cider House Rules will no longer be available on Netflix. So, get your fill of these nostalgic favorites while you still can!

Below, the five titles we're most excited for. After you read up on those, be sure to take stock of everything coming – and going – in March.

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

This is the true story of 13-year-old William Kamkwamba, a Malawian boy who reads about wind turbines in a science book and then decides to build one to save his village from famine. Chiwetel Ejiofor stars (available March 1).

The Notebook

If you're looking for a sappy love story this month, this is the film for you. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams play star-crossed lovers, well, we're already crying (available March 1).

Triple Frontier

In this Netflix original, five former U.S. soldiers set out on a heist targeting a South American drug lord, but, of course, things don't go as planned. Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Predo Pascal, Oscar Isaac Garett Hedlund and Adria Arjona round out the A-list cast. (available March 13).

Arrested Development: Season 5B

Surprise! The Bluths are still a hot mess! And we can't wait to watch their latest shenanigans (available March 15).

Queer Eye: Season 3

The Fab Five take on the city of Kansas City, Missouri to change the lives of another group of locals. Get your tissues ready (available March 15)!

The Dirt

Based on the band's collective autobiographical account of their meteoric rise, this adaptation brings the story of Mötley Crüe, one of rock's most notorious acts, to life (available March 22). It stars Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Douglas Booth (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies), rapper Machine Gun Kelly, and Pete Davidson.

NETFLIX MARCH 2019 ADDITIONS

March 1

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Budapest

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Disney's Saving Mr. Banks

Emma

Junebug

Larva Island: Season 2

Losers

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Northern Rescue

River's Edge

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

The Hurt Locker

The Notebook

Tyson

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter's Bone

Your Son

March 2

Romance is a Bonus Book

March 3

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2

March 5

Disney's Christopher Robin

March 6

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2

March 7

Doubt

The Order

March 8

After Life

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence

Blue Jasmine

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Immortals

Juanita

Lady J

Shadow

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

March 12

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6

March 13

Triple Frontier

March 15

A Separation

Arrested Development: Season 5B

Burn Out

Dry Martina

Girl

If I Hadn't Met You

Kung Fu Hustle

Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2

Love, Death & Robots

Paskal

Queer Eye: Season 3

Robozuna: Season 2

The Lives of Others

Turn Up Charlie

YooHoo to the Rescue

March 16

Green Door

March 19

Amy Schumer Growing

March 21

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend

March 22

Carlo & Malik

Charlie's Colorforms City

Delhi Crime

Historia de un crimen: Colosio

Mirage

Most Beautiful Thing

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre

Selling Sunset

The Dirt

March 26

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid

March 28

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2

March 29

15 August

Bayoneta

Osmosis

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3

The Highwaymen

The Legend of Cocaine Island

Traitors

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

March 30

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5

March 31

El sabor de las margaritas

The Burial of Kojo

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series

NETFLIX LAST CALL

Leaving March 1

Bruce Almighty

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Hostage

Pearl Harbor

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Gift

The Little Rascals

United 93

Leaving March 2

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Leaving March 3

Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6

Leaving March 4

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Leaving March 5

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Leaving March 8

Click

Leaving March 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

Role Models

Leaving March 18

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Leaving March 31

Party of Five: Seasons 1-6

The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5

