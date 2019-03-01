Here's Everything to Stream on Netflix This March
Spring might be right around the corner, but it's still bone-chillingly cold outside — ugh. That means that for better or worse, you can put your big outdoor plans on the back burner for another few weeks and continue to waste away on the couch, watching Netflix. There's a ton of primo content hitting the platform in March — in other words, plenty of entertainment options to choose from while waiting out the long winter.
Among the most exciting premieres this month are the long-awaited fifth season of fan-favorite, Arrested Development, the third season of smash hit, Queer Eye and a bevy of original films spanning every genre from biopic, to action and everything in between. Classics like The Notebook and Apollo 13 will also become available for your viewing pleasure.
And as per usual, we'll have say goodbye to some great stuff, too. Right at start of the month, Pearl Harbor, The Breakfast Club and The Cider House Rules will no longer be available on Netflix. So, get your fill of these nostalgic favorites while you still can!
Below, the five titles we're most excited for. After you read up on those, be sure to take stock of everything coming – and going – in March.
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
This is the true story of 13-year-old William Kamkwamba, a Malawian boy who reads about wind turbines in a science book and then decides to build one to save his village from famine. Chiwetel Ejiofor stars (available March 1).
The Notebook
If you're looking for a sappy love story this month, this is the film for you. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams play star-crossed lovers, well, we're already crying (available March 1).
Triple Frontier
In this Netflix original, five former U.S. soldiers set out on a heist targeting a South American drug lord, but, of course, things don't go as planned. Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Predo Pascal, Oscar Isaac Garett Hedlund and Adria Arjona round out the A-list cast. (available March 13).
Arrested Development: Season 5B
Surprise! The Bluths are still a hot mess! And we can't wait to watch their latest shenanigans (available March 15).
Queer Eye: Season 3
The Fab Five take on the city of Kansas City, Missouri to change the lives of another group of locals. Get your tissues ready (available March 15)!
The Dirt
Based on the band's collective autobiographical account of their meteoric rise, this adaptation brings the story of Mötley Crüe, one of rock's most notorious acts, to life (available March 22). It stars Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Douglas Booth (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies), rapper Machine Gun Kelly, and Pete Davidson.
NETFLIX MARCH 2019 ADDITIONS
March 1
A Clockwork Orange
Apollo 13
Budapest
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Disney's Saving Mr. Banks
Emma
Junebug
Larva Island: Season 2
Losers
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
Northern Rescue
River's Edge
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
The Hurt Locker
The Notebook
Tyson
Wet Hot American Summer
Winter's Bone
Your Son
March 2
Romance is a Bonus Book
March 3
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2
March 5
Disney's Christopher Robin
March 6
Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2
March 7
Doubt
The Order
March 8
After Life
Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!
Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence
Blue Jasmine
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
Immortals
Juanita
Lady J
Shadow
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
The Jane Austen Book Club
Walk. Ride. Rodeo.
March 12
Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6
March 13
Triple Frontier
March 15
A Separation
Arrested Development: Season 5B
Burn Out
Dry Martina
Girl
If I Hadn't Met You
Kung Fu Hustle
Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2
Love, Death & Robots
Paskal
Queer Eye: Season 3
Robozuna: Season 2
The Lives of Others
Turn Up Charlie
YooHoo to the Rescue
March 16
Green Door
March 19
Amy Schumer Growing
March 21
Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend
March 22
Carlo & Malik
Charlie's Colorforms City
Delhi Crime
Historia de un crimen: Colosio
Mirage
Most Beautiful Thing
ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre
Selling Sunset
The Dirt
March 26
Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid
March 28
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2
March 29
15 August
Bayoneta
Osmosis
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3
The Highwaymen
The Legend of Cocaine Island
Traitors
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
March 30
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5
March 31
El sabor de las margaritas
The Burial of Kojo
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series
NETFLIX LAST CALL
Leaving March 1
Bruce Almighty
Fair Game – Director’s Cut
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
Hostage
Pearl Harbor
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
The Gift
The Little Rascals
United 93
Leaving March 2
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Leaving March 3
Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6
Leaving March 4
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
Leaving March 5
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Leaving March 8
Click
Leaving March 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
Role Models
Leaving March 18
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Leaving March 31
Party of Five: Seasons 1-6
The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5
