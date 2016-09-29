If You Loved Marvel's Jessica Jones, Luke Cage Will Be Your New Favorite Superhero Series This Fall

Superheroes have been an ever-present force on TV over the past few years, and they're not going away anytime soon. After Netflix's success with two Marvel series, Daredevil and Jessica Jones, the streaming service is bringing yet another spin-off to life. Debuting tomorrow, Sept. 30, Luke Cage is the latest comic to get the small screen treatment.

Myles Aronowitz/Netflix

Played by Mike Colter, Cage is a wrongly-convicted felon with superpowers, and definitely someone you don't want to mess with. While serving time in prison for a crime he didn't commit, Cage became the subject of an experiment gone wrong. The botched procedure resulted in him gaining super-strength powers and unbreakable skin, which he used to escape from prison.

Myles Aronowitz/Netflix

After breaking out, he tries to live a low-key life in Harlem while working to clear his name. If you watched Jessica Jones, you'll remember his appearances as a bartender who keeps to himself and ends up as Jessica's (Krysten Ritter) love interest (they're married in the comics!). But when Cage's powers get found out, he becomes a sort of hero for hire, however reluctantly. When you're able to rip car doors off their hinges, smash through walls, and get shot without being phased, you probably don't have much of a choice but to use your powers for good.

Rosario Dawson, Mahershala Ali, and Alfre Woodard co-star. Watch the trailer above, and tune in for a binge-watching session—all 13 episodes will be available for streaming Sept. 30.