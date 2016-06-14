Watch Liam Hemsworth's Impressive Athleticism Playing Slip and Flip on The Tonight Show

Just when you thought Liam Hemsworth couldn't get any more impressive, the star of Independence Day: Resurgence surprised us once again. On The Tonight Show Monday, host Jimmy Fallon introduced a new game to the world that combines the strategical game that is Flip Cup with the beloved childhood activity, Slip 'N Slide. The game was, of course, called Slip & Flip. Basically you drink the beer in your cup, flip it and then slip on the slide and do the same at the other end. Whoever flips their three cups and slides the fastest wins.

It was pretty much neck and neck for these two skilled flipper slippers for most of the game. When one would pull ahead for a few seconds, the other would quickly catch up. Hemsworth managed to just nab the final cup with a swift flip, making him the champion. It may have helped, though, that he is about a foot taller than Fallon, making the slide a little shorter for him. Watch the two play Slip & Flip in the clip below.

Later in the show, Hemsworth talked about his highly-anticipated summer blockbuster, which is the sequel to the 1996 film Independence Day, as well as the fact that he and his brothers Luke and actor Chris Hemsworth were too wild for babysitters to handle growing up. He even had a nickname as a kid: Triple Six. "'Triple Six,' the devil's number. My uncles used to call me Triple Six and they tried to exorcise me at one point and it didn't work." Well, it looks like he turned out alright in the end.

Watch Liam Hemsworth talk about himself and his wild brothers in the clip above.