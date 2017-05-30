All the Times We've Swooned Over Kyle Chandler

May 30, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

Like a fine wine, Kyle Chandler (aka Coach Taylor to anyone who's ever watched Friday Night Lights), just keeps getting better and better with age. Those soulful eyes, his twangy Texas accent, and that seemingly ever-present 5 o'clock shadow always make our hearts skip a beat whenever we see him (see above photo for further evidence). At 51, the dude is still a total hunkAnd it helps that his career is on fire, too. The Emmy winner has been part of multiple Oscar-nominated film casts and recently earned two more Emmy noms for his current project, Netflix's dark family drama, Bloodline, which debuted in 2015.

To celebrate the premiere of the third and final season of the show, we delved into Chandler's extensive acting career and realized he's been in more projects than we remembered. He's played a coach, a dad, a cop, an FBI agent, and that's just to name a few of his most memorable characters. One thing is for sure when it comes to Kyle Chandler, no matter what the role is, he never fails to make our hearts flutter. There's just something about the guy.

Read below for a full rundown on every time the actor has made us swoon.

EARLY EDITION, 1996-2000

This was Kyle Chandler's breakout role, in which he starred as a man who for some reason received the newspaper a day before it came out, thus enabling him to stop bad things from happening. We sense a binge-watching session somewhere in our near futures...

GREY’S ANATOMY, 2006

We will never forget Kyle Chandler's heroic role in saving Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) life in Grey's Anatomy. He played the head of the Seattle Police Department's bomb squad and took a ticking bomb from Meredith's hands, which ultimately cost him his life.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, 2006-2011

What can we possibly say about Kyle Chandler's most well-known role as Coach Eric Taylor in the beloved TV series, Friday Night Lights? His locker room speeches inspired us to be the best versions of ourselves, he and Tami Taylor (Connie Britton) gave us #relationshipgoals before we even knew what a hashtag was, and he looked dang good in a windbreaker.

ARGO, 2012

In the Academy Award-winning film Argo, Chandler played President Jimmy Carter's White House Chief of Staff, Hamilton Jordan. He even rocked the retro haircut, which we were 100 percent there for.

ZERO DARK THIRTY, 2012

In another Oscar-nominated film, Chandler played CIA chief Joseph Bradley in this political action-thriller about the manhunt for Osama bin Laden. He sure cleans up nicely in a suit and tie and official government badges.

THE WOLF OF WALL STREET, 2013

Kyle Chandler was not amused by Leonardo DiCaprio's antics in The Wolf of Wallstreet. He played Patrick Denham, the FBI agent who tried his hardest to bring the Wolf down. One thing is for sure: Chandler can flash his badge at us any time.

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, 2016

This movie is the most depressing film we've seen all year, but at least we got to look at Kyle Chandler for a lot of it. He played the scruffy, flannel-clad brother of Casey Affleck's character, Lee Chandler, who (SPOILER ALERT) passed away, leaving Lee to raise his teenage son. There were a lot of tears shed while watching this movie, which was nominated for six Academy Awards this year.

BLOODLINE, 2015-2017

We can't complain about another brooding Kyle Chandler role. In Bloodline, he plays a cop and father who is torn between right and wrong, family and law. We can't wait to binge on the final season to see where John Rayburn and his clan end up.

