All the Times We've Swooned Over Kyle Chandler

Like a fine wine, Kyle Chandler (aka Coach Taylor to anyone who's ever watched Friday Night Lights), just keeps getting better and better with age. Those soulful eyes, his twangy Texas accent, and that seemingly ever-present 5 o'clock shadow always make our hearts skip a beat whenever we see him (see above photo for further evidence). At 51, the dude is still a total hunk. And it helps that his career is on fire, too. The Emmy winner has been part of multiple Oscar-nominated film casts and recently earned two more Emmy noms for his current project, Netflix's dark family drama, Bloodline, which debuted in 2015.

RELATED: 8 Reasons Why Friday Night Lights Is Still the Best Binge-Watch

To celebrate the premiere of the third and final season of the show, we delved into Chandler's extensive acting career and realized he's been in more projects than we remembered. He's played a coach, a dad, a cop, an FBI agent, and that's just to name a few of his most memorable characters. One thing is for sure when it comes to Kyle Chandler, no matter what the role is, he never fails to make our hearts flutter. There's just something about the guy.

VIDEO: Coinage: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

Read below for a full rundown on every time the actor has made us swoon.

RELATED: Bloodline Star Linda Cardellini Shares What It’s Really Like on Set of the Netflix Drama: “We Have Giggle Fits”