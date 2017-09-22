The Kardashians Then and Now—See How Much They’ve Changed in 10 Years

Samantha Simon
Sep 22, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

We’ve been watching the Kardashian-Jenner clan on our screens for a full decade now, and to say that they’ve undergone a full-on family-wide makeover would be an understatement.

When Keeping Up with the Kardashians first premiered back in 2007, the KarJenners were relatively new to the spotlight. A pre-Kanye Kim wore nothing but bodycon dresses and had yet to start contouring. Khloé was rarely seen without some sort of animal print on her outfit. Kourtney’s style was a bit all over the place (Prints! Ruffles! Hair accessories!). Rob had yet to discover the industry of sock design and was a total playboy. Kylie and Kendall were pre-teens. And Kris wore mom-like sundresses that she would likely scoff at today.

It was an entirely different world, and there wasn’t a waist-trainer or lip kit in sight. Hard to imagine, huh? In honor of the 10th anniversary of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we’re looking back at the current cast members’ transformations. Scroll down to check them out.

Kim Kardashian

It seems almost impossible, but the proof is in the photos: Kim has actually toned down her look since marrying Kanye West. 

Khloe Kardashian

As you can see, Aunt KoKo has really stepped up her red carpet game.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney's deadpan humor has never wavered, but she's certainly kicked the glam factor up a notch.

Kris Jenner

The momager has become more comfortable experimenting with fashion over the years, but she's never strayed from her signature sideswept bangs.

Rob Kardashian

Ron has become a man right before our very eyes.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall grew up to conquer the modeling world—and for good reason.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie, on the other hand, eventually took the beauty industry by storm thanks to the launch of her wildly popular lip kits. 

