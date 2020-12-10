You Didn't Really Think Keeping Up With the Kardashians Was Ending, Did You?
The Kardashians just announced their next big move.
Back in September, Kim Kardashian announced that Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the long-running E! reality series that catapulted her and her family into superstardom, would be coming to an end after its 20th season. Today, the family announced that they will have a new show on Hulu, which isn't entirely unexpected for people who've managed to put just about every part of their lives on TV.
Kris Jenner, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian announced the news on Twitter as Disney announced a slew of news on its investor day, though they didn't mention what the new show would be called. Disney became Hulu's majority owner after it acquired 21st Century Fox for $71 billion in 2019. The deal also included Foxfilm and TV studios, the National Geographic Channel, and FX.
"Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie will create global content that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. This content is expected to debut in late 2021," CNBC reported.
"It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim wrote in her announcement earlier this year. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."
During its run on E!, the Kardashian empire spanned more than a dozen shows: Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons, Khloé and Lamar, Sex with Brody, I Am Cait, DASH Dolls, Life of Kylie, Rob & Chyna, Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, and Flip It Like Disick.