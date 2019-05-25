Everything to Stream on Netflix This June

It's not like you want to go outside, right?

By Simone Thomas
Updated: May 25, 2019 @ 5:52 pm
Courtesy of Netflix

It’s almost officially summer, so it’s only fitting that we fire up our Netflix accounts and queue all of the new June 2019 additions to kick off the season.

The wait is over and the return of Black Mirror is finally here with guest stars including Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, and Topher Grace set to appear. You can find Ellen Page and Laura Linney in the vibrant limited series Tales of the City, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler as husband in wife in Murder Mystery, and Anthony Anderson taking on a more serious role as a musical mentor in Beats. If you're looking for a historical musical experience, keep an eye out for Martin Scorsese's film on Bob Dylan's 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour.

As always, we'll have to say goodbye to a slew of titles before June begins. Elle Woods will be making her way out, as Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde are scheduled to leave at the end of the month, along with many more. 

Check out the movies and shows we’re excited for below, as well as the full list of everything to watch this month.

Black Mirror: Season 5

Courtesy of Netflix

Season five of the highly anticipated anthology series is back with more twisted themes that will certainly make us all question everything about our dependence on technology. This season’s cast will include Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus and Topher Grace, just to name a few. Available June 5.

Tales of the City

Courtesy of Netflix

Based on Armistead Maupin's treasured book series, this limited series chronicles Mary Ann Singleton’s (Laura Linney) return to San Francisco as she reunites with the family she left behind and connects with her new community of colorful characters at 28 Barbary Lane. Available June 7.

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

Courtesy of Netflix

Martin Scorsese works his magic in this Netflix film, recounting Bob Dylan’s 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour during a time when Americans needed his music the most. Get ready for this documentary-based concert film that’s bound to inspire. Available June 12.

Murder Mystery  

Courtesy of Netflix

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler reunite in this modern day whodunit comedy as a married couple embarking on a long promised European trip. During a chance encounter on their flight, the two get invited to a family dinner that results in the murder of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. To their dismay, their dream vacation is flipped upside down when they become prime suspects in the murder case. Available June 14.

Beats

Courtesy of Netflix

Anthony Anderson steps away from his jokes and channels a sterner side of himself in Beats, acting as a musical mentor to a shy teenage prodigy. Through their shared musical interests, they form an unlikely friendship that develops over their love of hip hop and desire to break into Chicago's music scene. Available June 19.

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2019

June 1
Arthdal Chronicles 
Oh, Ramona!
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
Batman Begins
Cabaret
Carrie
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Dynasty: Season 2
Good Night, and Good Luck
Gran Torino
Life in the Doghouse
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Magic Mike
Network
Platoon
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben 
Ferencz  
Satan & Adam
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Phantom of the Opera
The Space Between Us
What a Girl Wants 

June 3
Documentary Now!: Season 3
Malibu Rescue: The Series 

June 4
Miranda Sings Live...Your Welcome 

June 5
A Silent Voice 
Black Mirror: Season 5
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

June 6
Alles ist gut
Todos lo saben 

June 7
3%: Season 3 
Belmonte
The Black Godfather
The Chef Show
Designated Survivor: Season 3
Elisa & Marcela 
I Am Mother 
Pachamama
Rock My Heart
Super Monsters Monster Pets 
Tales of the City 

June 8
Berlin, I Love You

June 11
Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet  

June 12
Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot 
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

June 13
The 3rd Eye 2
Jinn
Kakegurui xx

June 14
Aggretsuko: Season 2 
The Alcàsser Murders 
Awake: The Million Dollar Game 
Charité at War
Cinderella Pop 
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 5
Leila
Life Overtakes Me
Marlon: Season 2 
Murder Mystery
Unité 42

June 15
Grey's Anatomy: Season 15

June 16
Cop Car

June 18
Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives 
Big Kill 

June 19
Beats 
The Edge of Democracy

June 20
Le Chant du Loup

June 21
Ad Vitam
Bolívar
The Casketeers: Season 2
The Confession Tapes: Season 2
Dark: Season 2
The End of Evangelion
EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
Girls Incarcerated: Season 2
GO! Live Your Way: Season 2
Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil
La misma sangre 
Mr. Iglesias 
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Shooter: Season 3

June 24
Forest of Piano: Season 2

June 25
Mike Epps: Only One Mike

June 26
The Golem
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Zookeeper 

June 27
Answer for Heaven 

June 28
20th Century Women 
7SEEDS
Dope: Season 3
Exhibit A
Instant Hotel: Season 2
Motown Magic: Season 2
Paquita Salas: Season 3
The Chosen One

June 29
Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5

June 30
Madam Secretary: Season 5 

Coming Soon

Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 3 
Trinkets 

Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2019

Leaving June 1

An Extremely Goofy Movie
Apollo 13
Cold in July
Disney's 101 Dalmatians 
Disney's The Fox and the Hound 2
Disney's The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story 
Doom
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves 
I Am Legend
In the Army Now
Inspector Gadget 2
Jason X
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
My Bloody Valentine
Playing It Cool
Pretty in Pink
Reindeer Games
Stargate 
Terminator Salvation
The Bone Collector
The Constant Gardener 

Leaving June 4

District 9

Leaving June 5

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Leaving June 6

The Soloist 

Leaving June 14

Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4
I Own Australia's Best Home: Season 1
I Own Britain's Best Home: Season 1
Mother 

Leaving June 15

Apocalypse Now 
Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things 
National Lampoon's Van Wilder 
The Pianist 

Leaving June 16

Death Race

Leaving June 24

Disney's Mulan 2

