Everything to Stream on Netflix This June
It's not like you want to go outside, right?
It’s almost officially summer, so it’s only fitting that we fire up our Netflix accounts and queue all of the new June 2019 additions to kick off the season.
The wait is over and the return of Black Mirror is finally here with guest stars including Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, and Topher Grace set to appear. You can find Ellen Page and Laura Linney in the vibrant limited series Tales of the City, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler as husband in wife in Murder Mystery, and Anthony Anderson taking on a more serious role as a musical mentor in Beats. If you're looking for a historical musical experience, keep an eye out for Martin Scorsese's film on Bob Dylan's 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour.
As always, we'll have to say goodbye to a slew of titles before June begins. Elle Woods will be making her way out, as Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde are scheduled to leave at the end of the month, along with many more.
Check out the movies and shows we’re excited for below, as well as the full list of everything to watch this month.
Black Mirror: Season 5
Season five of the highly anticipated anthology series is back with more twisted themes that will certainly make us all question everything about our dependence on technology. This season’s cast will include Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus and Topher Grace, just to name a few. Available June 5.
Tales of the City
Based on Armistead Maupin's treasured book series, this limited series chronicles Mary Ann Singleton’s (Laura Linney) return to San Francisco as she reunites with the family she left behind and connects with her new community of colorful characters at 28 Barbary Lane. Available June 7.
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese works his magic in this Netflix film, recounting Bob Dylan’s 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour during a time when Americans needed his music the most. Get ready for this documentary-based concert film that’s bound to inspire. Available June 12.
Murder Mystery
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler reunite in this modern day whodunit comedy as a married couple embarking on a long promised European trip. During a chance encounter on their flight, the two get invited to a family dinner that results in the murder of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. To their dismay, their dream vacation is flipped upside down when they become prime suspects in the murder case. Available June 14.
Beats
Anthony Anderson steps away from his jokes and channels a sterner side of himself in Beats, acting as a musical mentor to a shy teenage prodigy. Through their shared musical interests, they form an unlikely friendship that develops over their love of hip hop and desire to break into Chicago's music scene. Available June 19.
Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2019
June 1
Arthdal Chronicles
Oh, Ramona!
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
Batman Begins
Cabaret
Carrie
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Dynasty: Season 2
Good Night, and Good Luck
Gran Torino
Life in the Doghouse
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Magic Mike
Network
Platoon
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben
Ferencz
Satan & Adam
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Phantom of the Opera
The Space Between Us
What a Girl Wants
June 3
Documentary Now!: Season 3
Malibu Rescue: The Series
June 4
Miranda Sings Live...Your Welcome
June 5
A Silent Voice
Black Mirror: Season 5
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
June 6
Alles ist gut
Todos lo saben
June 7
3%: Season 3
Belmonte
The Black Godfather
The Chef Show
Designated Survivor: Season 3
Elisa & Marcela
I Am Mother
Pachamama
Rock My Heart
Super Monsters Monster Pets
Tales of the City
June 8
Berlin, I Love You
June 11
Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet
June 12
Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
June 13
The 3rd Eye 2
Jinn
Kakegurui xx
June 14
Aggretsuko: Season 2
The Alcàsser Murders
Awake: The Million Dollar Game
Charité at War
Cinderella Pop
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 5
Leila
Life Overtakes Me
Marlon: Season 2
Murder Mystery
Unité 42
June 15
Grey's Anatomy: Season 15
June 16
Cop Car
June 18
Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives
Big Kill
June 19
Beats
The Edge of Democracy
June 20
Le Chant du Loup
June 21
Ad Vitam
Bolívar
The Casketeers: Season 2
The Confession Tapes: Season 2
Dark: Season 2
The End of Evangelion
EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
Girls Incarcerated: Season 2
GO! Live Your Way: Season 2
Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil
La misma sangre
Mr. Iglesias
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Shooter: Season 3
June 24
Forest of Piano: Season 2
June 25
Mike Epps: Only One Mike
June 26
The Golem
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Zookeeper
June 27
Answer for Heaven
June 28
20th Century Women
7SEEDS
Dope: Season 3
Exhibit A
Instant Hotel: Season 2
Motown Magic: Season 2
Paquita Salas: Season 3
The Chosen One
June 29
Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5
June 30
Madam Secretary: Season 5
Coming Soon
Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 3
Trinkets
Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2019
Leaving June 1
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Apollo 13
Cold in July
Disney's 101 Dalmatians
Disney's The Fox and the Hound 2
Disney's The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
Doom
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
I Am Legend
In the Army Now
Inspector Gadget 2
Jason X
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
My Bloody Valentine
Playing It Cool
Pretty in Pink
Reindeer Games
Stargate
Terminator Salvation
The Bone Collector
The Constant Gardener
Leaving June 4
District 9
Leaving June 5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Leaving June 6
The Soloist
Leaving June 14
Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4
I Own Australia's Best Home: Season 1
I Own Britain's Best Home: Season 1
Mother
Leaving June 15
Apocalypse Now
Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things
National Lampoon's Van Wilder
The Pianist
Leaving June 16
Death Race
Leaving June 24
Disney's Mulan 2