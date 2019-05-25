Everything to Stream on Netflix This June

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

It’s almost officially summer, so it’s only fitting that we fire up our Netflix accounts and queue all of the new June 2019 additions to kick off the season.

The wait is over and the return of Black Mirror is finally here with guest stars including Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, and Topher Grace set to appear. You can find Ellen Page and Laura Linney in the vibrant limited series Tales of the City, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler as husband in wife in Murder Mystery, and Anthony Anderson taking on a more serious role as a musical mentor in Beats. If you're looking for a historical musical experience, keep an eye out for Martin Scorsese's film on Bob Dylan's 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour.

As always, we'll have to say goodbye to a slew of titles before June begins. Elle Woods will be making her way out, as Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde are scheduled to leave at the end of the month, along with many more.

Check out the movies and shows we’re excited for below, as well as the full list of everything to watch this month.

Black Mirror: Season 5

Season five of the highly anticipated anthology series is back with more twisted themes that will certainly make us all question everything about our dependence on technology. This season’s cast will include Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus and Topher Grace, just to name a few. Available June 5.

Tales of the City

Based on Armistead Maupin's treasured book series, this limited series chronicles Mary Ann Singleton’s (Laura Linney) return to San Francisco as she reunites with the family she left behind and connects with her new community of colorful characters at 28 Barbary Lane. Available June 7.

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese works his magic in this Netflix film, recounting Bob Dylan’s 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour during a time when Americans needed his music the most. Get ready for this documentary-based concert film that’s bound to inspire. Available June 12.

Murder Mystery

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler reunite in this modern day whodunit comedy as a married couple embarking on a long promised European trip. During a chance encounter on their flight, the two get invited to a family dinner that results in the murder of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. To their dismay, their dream vacation is flipped upside down when they become prime suspects in the murder case. Available June 14.

Beats

Anthony Anderson steps away from his jokes and channels a sterner side of himself in Beats, acting as a musical mentor to a shy teenage prodigy. Through their shared musical interests, they form an unlikely friendship that develops over their love of hip hop and desire to break into Chicago's music scene. Available June 19.

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2019

June 1

Arthdal Chronicles

Oh, Ramona!

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Batman Begins

Cabaret

Carrie

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Dynasty: Season 2

Good Night, and Good Luck

Gran Torino

Life in the Doghouse

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Magic Mike

Network

Platoon

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben

Ferencz

Satan & Adam

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Phantom of the Opera

The Space Between Us

What a Girl Wants

June 3

Documentary Now!: Season 3

Malibu Rescue: The Series

June 4

Miranda Sings Live...Your Welcome

June 5

A Silent Voice

Black Mirror: Season 5

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

June 6

Alles ist gut

Todos lo saben

June 7

3%: Season 3

Belmonte

The Black Godfather

The Chef Show

Designated Survivor: Season 3

Elisa & Marcela

I Am Mother

Pachamama

Rock My Heart

Super Monsters Monster Pets

Tales of the City

June 8

Berlin, I Love You

June 11

Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet

June 12

Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

June 13

The 3rd Eye 2

Jinn

Kakegurui xx

June 14

Aggretsuko: Season 2

The Alcàsser Murders

Awake: The Million Dollar Game

Charité at War

Cinderella Pop

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 5

Leila

Life Overtakes Me

Marlon: Season 2

Murder Mystery

Unité 42

June 15

Grey's Anatomy: Season 15

June 16

Cop Car

June 18

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives

Big Kill

June 19

Beats

The Edge of Democracy

June 20

Le Chant du Loup

June 21

Ad Vitam

Bolívar

The Casketeers: Season 2

The Confession Tapes: Season 2

Dark: Season 2

The End of Evangelion

EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²

Girls Incarcerated: Season 2

GO! Live Your Way: Season 2

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil

La misma sangre

Mr. Iglesias

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Shooter: Season 3

June 24

Forest of Piano: Season 2

June 25

Mike Epps: Only One Mike

June 26

The Golem

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Zookeeper

June 27

Answer for Heaven

June 28

20th Century Women

7SEEDS

Dope: Season 3

Exhibit A

Instant Hotel: Season 2

Motown Magic: Season 2

Paquita Salas: Season 3

The Chosen One

June 29

Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5

June 30

Madam Secretary: Season 5

Coming Soon

Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 3

Trinkets

Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2019

Leaving June 1

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Apollo 13

Cold in July

Disney's 101 Dalmatians

Disney's The Fox and the Hound 2

Disney's The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story

Doom

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

I Am Legend

In the Army Now

Inspector Gadget 2

Jason X

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

My Bloody Valentine

Playing It Cool

Pretty in Pink

Reindeer Games

Stargate

Terminator Salvation

The Bone Collector

The Constant Gardener

Leaving June 4

District 9

Leaving June 5

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Leaving June 6

The Soloist

Leaving June 14

Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4

I Own Australia's Best Home: Season 1

I Own Britain's Best Home: Season 1

Mother

Leaving June 15

Apocalypse Now

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

National Lampoon's Van Wilder

The Pianist

Leaving June 16

Death Race

Leaving June 24

Disney's Mulan 2