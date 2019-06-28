9 July TV Shows More Mesmerizing Than Fireworks

If you're searching for a reason to stay in this Fourth, look no further.

Yes, it's warm outside and yes, you have places to go and people to see, but July's slate of buzzy series (both old and new) won't watch itself. Scroll down for a debrief on everything you need to binge this month. 


Stranger Things 3 (Netflix, July 4)

If you're searching for a reason to stay in this Fourth, look no further. Netflix's nostalgia-inducing sci-fi hit is back for its long-awaited third season. Tempering the show's inherent darkness just a tad (R.I.P. Barb), Stranger Things 3 takes place over the summer.

Netflix

The Boys (Amazon Video, July 26)

Based on a comic book series of the same name, The Boys follows a group of vigilantes who make it their mission to keep a group of corrupt superheroes in check (by any means necessary).

Jan Thijs

Sweetbitter (Starz, July 14)

The serial adaptation of Stephanie Danler's best-selling novel, Sweetbitter is back for its sophomore season, promising all the moody deliciousness of season one (with perhaps more pig heads?).

Courtesy

Love Island (CBS, July 9)

The U.K.'s beloved dating show has finally made its way to the U.S.

Courtesy

Four Weddings and a Funeral (Hulu, July 31)

Mindy Kaling's serial re-imagining of the 1994 rom-com gives us Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel in a setting that will likely incorporate fewer dragons than we're used to seeing her around.

Jay Maidment


Veronica Mars (Hulu, July 26)

After more than a decade away, the titular teenage P.I. Kristen Bell made famous is back — and, uh, not a teenager anymore.

Michael Desmond


Florida Girls (Pop TV, July 10)

In this Broad City-esque comedy, four 20-something Floridians are forced to take stock of their lives when one of their friends leaves town.

Seth F. Johnson/Pop TV


The Last Czars (Netflix, July 3)

This dramatized docuseries depicts the violent downfall of the Romanov dynasty. 

Netflix


Queer Eye (Netflix, July 19)

Can you believe?? The Fab Five is back in Kansas City for the fourth of installment of Netflix's feel-good makeover show. 

Netflix
