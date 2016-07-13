10 TV Shows to Watch in July

Summer TV is all about indulging in guilty pleasures, from catching up on reruns of the Housewives to bingeing Chef's Table on Netflix. But did you know there's also top-notch shows premiering in July too? From HBO newbies like The Night of and Vice Principals to new seasons of favorites like Mr. Robot and Power, summer TV is ramping up to be just as exciting as fall's primetime lineup.

Before tuning in this month, check out the must-see July TV premieres below.