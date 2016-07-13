10 TV Shows to Watch in July

Janelle Grodsky
Jul 13, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

Summer TV is all about indulging in guilty pleasures, from catching up on reruns of the Housewives to bingeing Chef's Table on Netflix. But did you know there's also top-notch shows premiering in July too? From HBO newbies like The Night of and Vice Principals to new seasons of favorites like Mr. Robot and Power, summer TV is ramping up to be just as exciting as fall's primetime lineup.

Before tuning in this month, check out the must-see July TV premieres below.

Tyrant

From Homeland vets Howard Gordon and Gideon Raff, the third season of this political thriller set in fictional Abuddin is back and more intense than ever. After Jamal Al-Fayeed is shot, his brother is left to pick up the pieces. Look out for its standout leading ladies, Moran Atias and Jennifer Finnigan. (July 6, 10 p.m. ET on FX)

The Night Of

This chilling eight-part limited series delves into a mysterious murder case in New York City. The show will follow the police investigation and court proceedings while taking a deeper look at the criminal justice system as a whole. It stars John Turturro and Riz Ahmed. (Sundays, 9 p.m. ET on HBO)

Difficult People

Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner are back with a second season of their hilarious comedy about two down-on-their-luck comedians (and BFFs) living in New York City. This time around, they find new gigs and hit the dating scene. (Premiered July 12, stream Tuesdays on Hulu.)

Mr. Robot

Anti-social cybersecurity programmer by day, vigilante hacker by night, Elliot Alderson (played by Rami Malek) is back for Season 2 of USA's breakout series. What will the hacker group get into this time around? You'll have to tune in and see! (July 13, 10 p.m. ET on USA.)

Stranger Things

Set in 1980s Indiana, Winona Ryder stars as Joyce, a mother of two sons, one of whom mysteriously vanishes into thin air. As her friends, family, and officials try to solve the case, they stumble upon secret government experiments and potential supernatural forces. (July 15, all episodes available on Netflix.)

Ballers

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is back for a second season of his hit HBO series, Ballers. The comedy follows NFL pro turned financial manager who gets into Entourage-level shenanigans with his roster of clients. (July 17, 10 p.m. ET on HBO)

Power

The third season of the Starz drama finds nightclub owner Ghost (Omari Hardwick) butting heads with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's character Kanan, who's gunning after him thanks to Season 2's epic brawl. (July 17, 9 p.m. ET on Starz.)

Vice Principals

Danny McBride, creator of Eastbound & Down, returns to HBO in this new comedy about two high school vice principals, played by himself and Walton Goggins. When the principal of the school retires (in an epic cameo by Bill Murray), the two try to dethrone the newly hired replacement. (July 17, 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO.)

Shooter

Ryan Phillippe stars in this new thriller about an ex-marine who becomes America's Most Wanted. The show is based on the Mark Wahlberg-starring film of the same name. (July 19, 10 p.m. ET on USA.)

Sharknado 4

We couldn't round up a list of must-see July TV without including the fourth installment of the Sharknado franchise! Get ready to cover your eyesthe sharknados are invading Las Vegas and Ian Ziering's character Fin Shepard must break out his chainsaw once again. (July 31, 8 p.m. ET on Syfy.)

