Everything to Stream on Netflix This July
From the Fab Five to the Stranger Things kids, all your faves are coming back.
After months of suffering the cold, summer is finally here. But let’s be real, it’s about to get unbearably hot, so why not sit back and enjoy Netflix’s latest releases this July with the A/C blasting?
Fan favorites are taking over this month and Netflix is starting off with the return of the Hawkins crew in the smash hit, Stranger Things 3, premiering on July 4. Queer Eye will be back for season 4, so get ready for more of The Fab Five working their magic — a.k.a. making you cry — in Kansas City. Orange Is the New Black, the standout show that put Netflix's original content on the map, will have its last run with the release of season 7. If you’re looking for some comedic relief, you can watch the first season of Family Reunion or catch up with Jerry Seinfeld and his famous friends in season 11 of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed. Towards the end of the month, Chris Evans stars as Ari Kidron in The Red Sea Diving Resort, a film based on a real life rescue mission in Sudan.
Of course, we’ll have to bid farewell to some titles at the end of the month. Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda’s classic rom-com, Monster-in-Law, will be gone, as well as all three Matrix films —The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, so prepare to get your Keanu Reeves fill quickly, or just rewatch Always Be My Maybe a couple more times.
A bunch more titles will be leaving Netflix in July, so get your fix while you can.
Check out the movies and shows we’re excited for below, as well as the full list of everything to watch this month.
Stranger Things 3
If you don’t have plans for Independence Day yet, you can celebrate your 4th of July with the Hawkins crew as they take on summer at the cusp of adulthood. Romance develops inside the group, making things a little tricky for everyone. And to make matters more complicated, old and new enemies are threatening the town, reminding Eleven and her friends to remain steadfast to their friendship. Available July 4.
Family Reunion
When the McKellan family moves from Seattle to Georgia, their life is turned upside-down as their city ways are challenged by life down South. Loretta Devine plays the matriarch, M’Dear, and Tia Mowry stars as her daughter-in-law, who transitions to a new lifestyle with the comfort of her husband and four kids. From humid southern heat to three-hour church services, be prepared for a family comedy bound to make you laugh. Available July 10.
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed
Hollywood’s comedians are taking their jokes to the car with Jerry Seinfeld in the driver’s seat. Each episode, Seinfeld and A comedian peer drive in vintage cars and bond over a cup of coffee. Season 11 will include Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martin Short, Mario Joyner, Melissa Villaseñor, Bridget Everett and Barry Marder as his special passengers. Available July 19.
Queer Eye: Season 4
The Fab Five is back and ready to change lives again in Kansas City, Missouri. Make sure your tissues are on deck, ‘cause the tears will be flowing. Available July 19.
Orange Is the New Black: Season 7
It’s time to say goodbye to an era. The popular drama series is coming to an end. This season, Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) is out of prison and trying to assimilate to life outside of Litchfield. Be sure to check out the final season to see what’ll happen to Piper and the inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary. Available July 26.
The Red Sea Diving Resort
Inspired by a true story, this film chronicles the story of international agents and Ethiopians who rescued thousands of Jewish Ethiopian refugees from Sudan and brought them to Israel in the '80s. Chris Evans and Michael Kenneth William star as Ari Kidron and local Kabede Bimro who helped lead the mission. Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michiel Huisman, Chris Chalk, Greg Kinnear and Ben Kingsley also star. Available July 31.
Everything Coming to Netflix in July 2019
July 1
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
Astro Boy
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Cloverfield
Disney's Race to Witch Mountain
Frozen River
Inkheart
Kill the Irishman
Lady in the Water
Little Monsters
Mean Dreams
Mean Streets
Megamind
Nights in Rodanthe
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Philadelphia
Rain Man
Road House
Room on the Broom
Scream 3
Starsky & Hutch
Swiped
Swordfish
Taxi Driver
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The American
The Book of Eli
The Brothers Grimm
The Hangover
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
War Against Women
Who's That Knocking at My Door?
July 2
Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection
Bangkok Love Stories: Plead
Good Witch: Season 4
July 3
The Last Czars
Yummy Mummies: Season 2
July 4
Kakegurui: Season 2
Stranger Things 3
July 5
In the Dark: Season 1
July 6
Free Rein: Season 3
The Iron Lady
Sicilian Ghost Story
July 9
Disney's Mary Poppins Returns
Kinky
July 10
Family Reunion
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Parchís: El documental
July 11
Cities of Last Things
July 12
3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2
4 latas
Blown Away
Bonus Family: Season 3
Extreme Engagement
Kidnapping Stella
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1
Point Blank
Smart People
Taco Chronicles
True Tunes: Songs
July 13
Sorry Angel
July 16
The Break-Up
Disney's The Princess and the Frog
Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein
Wynonna Earp: Seson 3
July 17
Pinky Malinky: Part 3
July 18
Secret Obsession
July 19
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3
La casa de papel: Part 3
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2
Queer Eye: Season 4
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac
Typewriter
July 22
Inglorious Basterds
July 24
The Great Hack
July 25
Another Life
Workin' Moms: Season 2
July 26
Boi
The Exception
Girls With Balls
My First First Love: Season 2
Orange Is the New Black: Season 7
The Son
Sugar Rush: Season 2
The Worst Witch: Season 3
July 29
The Croods
July 30
Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?
July 31
Kengan Ashura: Part I
The Letdown: Season 2
The Red Sea Diving Resort
Wentworth: Season 7
Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2019
Leaving July 1
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Blood Diamond
Body of Lies
Bull Durham
Chasing Amy
Cool Hand Luke
Definitely, Maybe
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Doctor Zhivago
Dolphin Tale
Dumb and Dumber
East of Eden
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1
It Takes Two
Malibu's Most Wanted
Monster-in-Law
Pan's Labyrinth
Punch-Drunk Love
Silence of the Lambs
The Boondock Saints
The Interview
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Terminator
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
The Wild Bunch
Turner and Hooch
Valkyrie
Wedding Crashers
Leaving July 2
Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Leaving July 4
The Indian in the Cupboard
Leaving July 9
Lion
Leaving July 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Leaving July 12
Gone Baby Gone
Leaving July 14
The Immigrant
Leaving July 16
American Gangster
Leaving July 27
Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7
Leaving July 30
Staten Island Summer