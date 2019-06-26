Everything to Stream on Netflix This July

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

After months of suffering the cold, summer is finally here. But let’s be real, it’s about to get unbearably hot, so why not sit back and enjoy Netflix’s latest releases this July with the A/C blasting?

Fan favorites are taking over this month and Netflix is starting off with the return of the Hawkins crew in the smash hit, Stranger Things 3, premiering on July 4. Queer Eye will be back for season 4, so get ready for more of The Fab Five working their magic — a.k.a. making you cry — in Kansas City. Orange Is the New Black, the standout show that put Netflix's original content on the map, will have its last run with the release of season 7. If you’re looking for some comedic relief, you can watch the first season of Family Reunion or catch up with Jerry Seinfeld and his famous friends in season 11 of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed. Towards the end of the month, Chris Evans stars as Ari Kidron in The Red Sea Diving Resort, a film based on a real life rescue mission in Sudan.

Of course, we’ll have to bid farewell to some titles at the end of the month. Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda’s classic rom-com, Monster-in-Law, will be gone, as well as all three Matrix films —The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, so prepare to get your Keanu Reeves fill quickly, or just rewatch Always Be My Maybe a couple more times.

A bunch more titles will be leaving Netflix in July, so get your fix while you can.

Check out the movies and shows we’re excited for below, as well as the full list of everything to watch this month.

Stranger Things 3

If you don’t have plans for Independence Day yet, you can celebrate your 4th of July with the Hawkins crew as they take on summer at the cusp of adulthood. Romance develops inside the group, making things a little tricky for everyone. And to make matters more complicated, old and new enemies are threatening the town, reminding Eleven and her friends to remain steadfast to their friendship. Available July 4.

Family Reunion

When the McKellan family moves from Seattle to Georgia, their life is turned upside-down as their city ways are challenged by life down South. Loretta Devine plays the matriarch, M’Dear, and Tia Mowry stars as her daughter-in-law, who transitions to a new lifestyle with the comfort of her husband and four kids. From humid southern heat to three-hour church services, be prepared for a family comedy bound to make you laugh. Available July 10.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed

Hollywood’s comedians are taking their jokes to the car with Jerry Seinfeld in the driver’s seat. Each episode, Seinfeld and A comedian peer drive in vintage cars and bond over a cup of coffee. Season 11 will include Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martin Short, Mario Joyner, Melissa Villaseñor, Bridget Everett and Barry Marder as his special passengers. Available July 19.

Queer Eye: Season 4

The Fab Five is back and ready to change lives again in Kansas City, Missouri. Make sure your tissues are on deck, ‘cause the tears will be flowing. Available July 19.

Orange Is the New Black: Season 7

It’s time to say goodbye to an era. The popular drama series is coming to an end. This season, Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) is out of prison and trying to assimilate to life outside of Litchfield. Be sure to check out the final season to see what’ll happen to Piper and the inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary. Available July 26.

The Red Sea Diving Resort

Inspired by a true story, this film chronicles the story of international agents and Ethiopians who rescued thousands of Jewish Ethiopian refugees from Sudan and brought them to Israel in the '80s. Chris Evans and Michael Kenneth William star as Ari Kidron and local Kabede Bimro who helped lead the mission. Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michiel Huisman, Chris Chalk, Greg Kinnear and Ben Kingsley also star. Available July 31.

Everything Coming to Netflix in July 2019

July 1

Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore

Astro Boy

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Cloverfield

Disney's Race to Witch Mountain

Frozen River

Inkheart

Kill the Irishman

Lady in the Water

Little Monsters

Mean Dreams

Mean Streets

Megamind

Nights in Rodanthe

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Philadelphia

Rain Man

Road House

Room on the Broom

Scream 3

Starsky & Hutch

Swiped

Swordfish

Taxi Driver

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The American

The Book of Eli

The Brothers Grimm

The Hangover

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

War Against Women

Who's That Knocking at My Door?

July 2

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead

Good Witch: Season 4

July 3

The Last Czars

Yummy Mummies: Season 2

July 4

Kakegurui: Season 2

Stranger Things 3

July 5

In the Dark: Season 1

July 6

Free Rein: Season 3

The Iron Lady

Sicilian Ghost Story

July 9

Disney's Mary Poppins Returns

Kinky

July 10

Family Reunion

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Parchís: El documental

July 11

Cities of Last Things

July 12

3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2

4 latas

Blown Away

Bonus Family: Season 3

Extreme Engagement

Kidnapping Stella

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1

Point Blank

Smart People

Taco Chronicles

True Tunes: Songs

July 13

Sorry Angel

July 16

The Break-Up

Disney's The Princess and the Frog

Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein

Wynonna Earp: Seson 3

July 17

Pinky Malinky: Part 3

July 18

Secret Obsession

July 19

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3

La casa de papel: Part 3

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2

Queer Eye: Season 4

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac

Typewriter

July 22

Inglorious Basterds

July 24

The Great Hack

July 25

Another Life

Workin' Moms: Season 2

July 26

Boi

The Exception

Girls With Balls

My First First Love: Season 2

Orange Is the New Black: Season 7

The Son

Sugar Rush: Season 2

The Worst Witch: Season 3

July 29

The Croods

July 30

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?

July 31

Kengan Ashura: Part I

The Letdown: Season 2

The Red Sea Diving Resort

Wentworth: Season 7

Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2019

Leaving July 1

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

Bull Durham

Chasing Amy

Cool Hand Luke

Definitely, Maybe

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Doctor Zhivago

Dolphin Tale

Dumb and Dumber

East of Eden

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1

It Takes Two

Malibu's Most Wanted

Monster-in-Law

Pan's Labyrinth

Punch-Drunk Love

Silence of the Lambs

The Boondock Saints

The Interview

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Terminator

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

The Wild Bunch

Turner and Hooch

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

Leaving July 2

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Leaving July 4

The Indian in the Cupboard

Leaving July 9

Lion

Leaving July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Leaving July 12

Gone Baby Gone

Leaving July 14

The Immigrant

Leaving July 16

American Gangster

Leaving July 27

Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7

Leaving July 30

Staten Island Summer