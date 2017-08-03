The Comprehensive List of Jessica Biel's Best Roles

If you're like many of us, you grew up alongside Jessica Biel as Mary Camden in the beloved family drama 7th Heaven. We watched Biel's wild-child character come of age over the course of 11 seasons, which took her and her family through trials and tribulations, to say the least.

The 35-year-old actress and mother has spent the majority of the two decades since starring in big-screen features, but she's finally returning to television as the lead of the new limited series, The Sinner. The 8-episode show made its official debut at the Tribeca Film Festival back in April, which people have been buzzing about ever since, and its first episode aired on USA last night.

Biel stars as Cora Tannetti, a young mother who, seemingly out of nowhere and in a zombie-like state, commits a murder on a crowded beach in broad daylight. She has no idea what brought on the fit of rage. The psychological thriller follows the investigation into not who did it or how, like so many other murder mysteries, but why. Christopher Abbott co-stars as Biel's husband, and Bill Pullman as the lead investigator.

To celebrate Biel's small-screen return, we took a look back at all of the actress's best roles—including stints in action, comedy, drama, horror, and even a music video. Scroll down to see our favorites!