The Comprehensive List of Jessica Biel's Best Roles

Peter Kramer/USA Network
Tessa Trudeau
Aug 03, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

If you're like many of us, you grew up alongside Jessica Biel as Mary Camden in the beloved family drama 7th Heaven. We watched Biel's wild-child character come of age over the course of 11 seasons, which took her and her family through trials and tribulations, to say the least.

The 35-year-old actress and mother has spent the majority of the two decades since starring in big-screen features, but she's finally returning to television as the lead of the new limited series, The Sinner. The 8-episode show made its official debut at the Tribeca Film Festival back in April, which people have been buzzing about ever since, and its first episode aired on USA last night. 

VIDEO: Jessica Biel Says Son Silas Has His Father’s Style: He’s a ‘Mini Justin’

Biel stars as Cora Tannetti, a young mother who, seemingly out of nowhere and in a zombie-like state, commits a murder on a crowded beach in broad daylight. She has no idea what brought on the fit of rage. The psychological thriller follows the investigation into not who did it or how, like so many other murder mysteries, but why. Christopher Abbott co-stars as Biel's husband, and Bill Pullman as the lead investigator.

RELATED: Jessica Biel Gets Real About Being a Working Mom

To celebrate Biel's small-screen return, we took a look back at all of the actress's best roles—including stints in action, comedy, drama, horror, and even a music video. Scroll down to see our favorites!

1 of 10 AF Archive/Alamy

7th Heaven, 1996-2007

Who didn't love the Camden clan? The family drama aired for a whopping 11 seasons, in which Biel played the family's eldest daughter, Mary. The beloved big sis found herself in quite a few tough spots over the years, teaching us what not to do as teenagers.

Advertisement
2 of 10

I'll Be Home for Christmas, 1998

We were extremely envious of Biel when she played Jonathan Taylor Thomas's love interest in this Christmas-themed comedy. Fun fact: The guy who Biel's character kisses under the mistletoe in this movie is the same actor who played one of her 7th Heaven boyfriends, Robbie Palmer.

3 of 10 Warner Bros.

Summer Catch, 2001

Biel basically had on-screen romances with every one of our teen crushes. In this one, she and Freddie Prinze, Jr. play out an enjoyable will-they-won't-they. 

Advertisement
4 of 10

"Fly Away From Here" by Aerosmith, 2001

Biel stars in this futuristic music video for Aerosmith's "Fly Away From Here." We're not really sure what her character is, but we're pretty happy to have made this discovery. Watch the full video here.

Advertisement
5 of 10

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003

Biel was the lone survivor in this slasher, a remake of the 1974 film of the same name. You'll haunt our dreams forever, Leatherface.

Advertisement
6 of 10

I Now Prounounce You Chuck & Larry, 2007

Chuck and Larry, played by Adam Sandler and Kevin James, respectively, are two friends who pose as a couple to boost Larry's life insurance policy. Biel, their lawyer, charmingly buys the act and suggests they get married and move in together when investigators start doubting the men's love. Oh, she also dresses like a cat at one point.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Ron Batzdorff

Valentine's Day, 2010

You may remember Biel's cynical character as the host of an annual "I Hate Valentine's Day" party. The actress starred alongside half of Hollywood in this Garry Marshall-directed feature, including Jamie Foxx, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner, and Ashton Kutcher.

Advertisement
8 of 10

The A-Team, 2010

Biel shared the screen with Bradley Cooper twice in 2010. The actress plays a U.S. Department of Defense captain in this action comedy about an Army Ranger team that gets imprisoned for a crime they didn't commit.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Andrew Schwartz/Warner Bros. Entertainment

New Year's Eve, 2011

Another ensemble rom-com in the vein of Valentine's Day. It starred Halle Berry, Ashton Kutcher (again), Zac Efron, and Sarah Jessica Parker, among others and was also directed by Garry Marshall.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Suzanne Tenner/Fox Searchlight Pictures

Hitchcock, 2012

Biel portrayed actress Vera Miles, who appeared in Alfred Hitchcock's iconic film Psycho, in this biographical drama about the famed director's life. The biopic also stars Anthony Hopkins, Helen Mirren, and Scarlett Johansson

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!