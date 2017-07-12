Exclusive! Here's What J. Lo Wears on the Next World of Dance

Did you catch last night's World of Dance? The duel rounds have been intense—can you believe that Le Twins performance? With a competition this fierce, it's no surprise that Jennifer Lopez's outfits at the judges table have been equally as fiery.

NBC

Next week, the show will get even more cut-throat. In fact, more than half of the acts will be sent home! To coincide with "The Cuts," J. Lo will wear her strongest look yet. Look at those ruffles! Her plunging black jumpsuit by Rosario has the most enviable neckline ever. She pairs the look with Giuseppe Zanotti heeled sandals and a sleek up-do.

Catch new episodes of World of Dance Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC!