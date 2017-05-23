Exclusive! Here's What J. Lo Wears on the World of Dance Premiere

Jennifer Lopez can do no wrong in our eyes, so it’s no surprise that her new TV show is our latest obsession. She's back at the judges' table, but this time on a dance competition series called World of Dance, premiering next Tuesday, May 30th at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

We're crossing our fingers that she'll bust a move on the dance floor at one point during the season (please!), but for now, we'll get to see the world's best dancers, ranging in all ages and all styles, battle it out for a $1 million prize. J. Lo will flex her dancing knowledge as a judge alongside other veterans like Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. The three will decide who takes home the grand prize. Jenna Dewan Tatum will serve as host and mentor to the dancers.

Courtesy NBC

While we can't wait to see what goes down on this new competition series, we already know one thing for sure: Lopez's outfits will be on point. In fact, in the series premiere, she rocks a killer Valentino dress ($7,250; farfetch.com) with Christian Louboutin heels and H.Stern jewelry.

You'll get to see this gorgeous red look during the audition round of the series, which happen during the first three episodes of the season. Catch it in action when World of Dance premieres next week!