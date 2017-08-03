EXCLUSIVE! Here's What J. Lo Will Wear on the World of Dance Season Finale

Jennifer Lopez has been giving us major #outfitgoals this entire season of NBC's World of Dance. From the knockout Valentino dress to the fun Gucci skirt to that Rosario jumpsuit with the plunging neckline, our girl really knows how to shine at the judges' table.

Trae Patton/NBC

Next week, she takes it up a notch for the show's season finale, wearing a shimmery strapless dress by Balmain, paired with black heels by Christian Louboutin, pictured above, exclusive on InStyle.com. We bow down to you, J. Lo!

VIDEO: J. Lo and A. Rod's Cutest Couple Moments

The singer's killer look is not the only thing to look forward to, though. In the finale, the three remaining acts will face off for the long-awaited one-million-dollar prize. The competition is down to Les Twins from the Upper Division, Swing Latinos from the Team Division, and Eva Igo from the Junior Division.

Who will win? Tune into NBC next Tuesday, Aug. 8th at 10 p.m. ET to watch the season finale!