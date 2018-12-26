Everything to Stream on Netflix This January

Image zoom Courtesy Nexflix

As one year comes to a close, know that there's plenty to look forward to on Netflix (and in life) in the year ahead. There are so many programs hitting the platform on the first of the month, it's almost like Netflix is urging us all to skip New Year’s Day brunch and scroll through movies and TV shows, instead. Cult classics Pulp Fiction and Monty Python and the Holy Grail will be up early in the month for all the cinephiles out there. After that, you can still look forward to an original documentary about the epic failure that was FYRE Fest and the Golden Globe-nominated American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, among the list of what to watch on Netflix in January 2019.

Among the titles leaving Netflix in January 2019 is the Sharknado movie series. (Somehow there are five Sharknado movies, and they're all twistin' out of town.) You can also say good bye to The Godfather trilogy, Law & Order: SVU (seasons 15 to 17) and our beloved Kate Hudson vehicle, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Tough losses!

Below, the five Netflix new releases we can’t wait to stream, and then a full list of what to watch in January 2019. After you check those out, be sure to pause and reflect on all the great shows movies leaving the platform this month, too.

Pulp Fiction

Image zoom Courtesy Nexflix

What do you get when you combine a pair of mob hitmen, a boxer, a lonely gangster's wife, and a couple of armed robbers? Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, of course (available on Jan. 1).

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Image zoom Courtesy Nexflix

The New York Times best-seller The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up is getting the docu-series treatment in this show starring the tidiest woman in the world, Marie Kondo. She'll run point on clutter-clearing home makeovers — just the inspo you'll need to get your act together this year, too (available on Jan. 1).

Carmen Sandiego

Image zoom Courtesy Nexflix

The educational '90s children's program (and video game...and game show) is getting a reboot, with Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez voicing the international woman of mystery (available on Jan. 18).

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

Image zoom Courtesy Nexflix

Remembers the FYRE Fest fiasco of 2017? What was billed as a luxury music festival to be filled with top acts, models, socialites and influencers quickly disintegrated into mayhem (and pathetic looking sandwiches). FINALLY, we're going to find out exactly what went wrong (available on Jan. 18).

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Season 4, Part 2)

Image zoom Courtesy Nexflix

All good things must come to an end, and such is the case for this hilarious Netflix original. The final season following Kimmy, Titus, Jacqueline and Lillian is sure to deliver just as many laughs as ever (available on Jan. 25).

NETFLIX JANUARY 2019 ADDITIONS

Jan. 1

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3

Across the Universe

Babel

Black Hawk Down

City of God

COMEDIANS of the world

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky

Pulp Fiction

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

Jan. 2

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Jan. 4

And Breathe Normally

Call My Agent!: Season 3

El Potro: Unstoppable

Lionheart

Jan. 9

GODZILLA The Planet Eater

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Jan. 10

When Heroes Fly

Jan. 11

Friends from College: Season 2

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium

Sex Education

Solo

The Last Laugh

Jan. 15

Revenger

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry

Jan. 16

American Gangster

Jan. 17

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Jan. 18

Carmen Sandiego

Close

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

GIRL

Grace and Frankie: Season 5

IO

Soni

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5

Jan. 21

Justice

Jan. 24

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Jan. 25

Animas

Black Earth Rising

Club de Cuervos: Season 4

Kingdom

Medici: The Magnificent

Polar

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2

Jan. 27

Z Nation: Season 5

Jan. 29

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp

Jan. 30

The Incredibles 2

NETFLIX LAST CALL

Jan. 1

The Shining

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Blade

Blade II

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Catwoman

Face/Off

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali

Interview with the Vampire

Into the Wild

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kung Fu Panda

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mortal Kombat

Rent

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado 5

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

The 6th Day

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Green Mile

The Iron Giant

The Princess Diaries

The Queen of the Damned

The Reaping

Jan. 4

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

Jan. 13

It Follows

Jan. 14

Armageddon

Jan. 18

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Jan. 19

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring