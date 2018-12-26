Everything to Stream on Netflix This January
As one year comes to a close, know that there's plenty to look forward to on Netflix (and in life) in the year ahead. There are so many programs hitting the platform on the first of the month, it's almost like Netflix is urging us all to skip New Year’s Day brunch and scroll through movies and TV shows, instead. Cult classics Pulp Fiction and Monty Python and the Holy Grail will be up early in the month for all the cinephiles out there. After that, you can still look forward to an original documentary about the epic failure that was FYRE Fest and the Golden Globe-nominated American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, among the list of what to watch on Netflix in January 2019.
Among the titles leaving Netflix in January 2019 is the Sharknado movie series. (Somehow there are five Sharknado movies, and they're all twistin' out of town.) You can also say good bye to The Godfather trilogy, Law & Order: SVU (seasons 15 to 17) and our beloved Kate Hudson vehicle, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Tough losses!
Below, the five Netflix new releases we can’t wait to stream, and then a full list of what to watch in January 2019. After you check those out, be sure to pause and reflect on all the great shows movies leaving the platform this month, too.
Pulp Fiction
What do you get when you combine a pair of mob hitmen, a boxer, a lonely gangster's wife, and a couple of armed robbers? Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, of course (available on Jan. 1).
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
The New York Times best-seller The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up is getting the docu-series treatment in this show starring the tidiest woman in the world, Marie Kondo. She'll run point on clutter-clearing home makeovers — just the inspo you'll need to get your act together this year, too (available on Jan. 1).
Carmen Sandiego
The educational '90s children's program (and video game...and game show) is getting a reboot, with Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez voicing the international woman of mystery (available on Jan. 18).
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
Remembers the FYRE Fest fiasco of 2017? What was billed as a luxury music festival to be filled with top acts, models, socialites and influencers quickly disintegrated into mayhem (and pathetic looking sandwiches). FINALLY, we're going to find out exactly what went wrong (available on Jan. 18).
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Season 4, Part 2)
All good things must come to an end, and such is the case for this hilarious Netflix original. The final season following Kimmy, Titus, Jacqueline and Lillian is sure to deliver just as many laughs as ever (available on Jan. 25).
NETFLIX JANUARY 2019 ADDITIONS
Jan. 1
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3
Across the Universe
Babel
Black Hawk Down
City of God
COMEDIANS of the world
Definitely, Maybe
Godzilla
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
It Takes Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jersey Boys
Mona Lisa Smile
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Pan’s Labyrinth
Pinky Malinky
Pulp Fiction
Swingers
Tears of the Sun
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Dark Knight
The Departed
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Strangers
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
Watchmen
xXx
XXX: State of the Union
Jan. 2
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Jan. 4
And Breathe Normally
Call My Agent!: Season 3
El Potro: Unstoppable
Lionheart
Jan. 9
GODZILLA The Planet Eater
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Jan. 10
When Heroes Fly
Jan. 11
Friends from College: Season 2
ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
Sex Education
Solo
The Last Laugh
Jan. 15
Revenger
Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
Jan. 16
American Gangster
Jan. 17
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Jan. 18
Carmen Sandiego
Close
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
GIRL
Grace and Frankie: Season 5
IO
Soni
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B
Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5
Jan. 21
Justice
Jan. 24
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Jan. 25
Animas
Black Earth Rising
Club de Cuervos: Season 4
Kingdom
Medici: The Magnificent
Polar
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2
Jan. 27
Z Nation: Season 5
Jan. 29
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp
Jan. 30
The Incredibles 2
NETFLIX LAST CALL
Jan. 1
The Shining
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Blade
Blade II
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Catwoman
Face/Off
Finding Neverland
Friday Night Lights
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Am Ali
Interview with the Vampire
Into the Wild
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Kung Fu Panda
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Marie Antoinette
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Million Dollar Baby
Monsters vs. Aliens
Mortal Kombat
Rent
Sharknado
Sharknado 2: The Second One
Sharknado 3
Sharknado 5
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
The 6th Day
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Green Mile
The Iron Giant
The Princess Diaries
The Queen of the Damned
The Reaping
Jan. 4
Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
Jan. 13
It Follows
Jan. 14
Armageddon
Jan. 18
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Jan. 19
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring