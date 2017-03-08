Meet Hulu's Real Life Powerpuff Girls

The girls made of sugar, spice, and everything nice are coming to life with a little help from Hulu and Creators Media. To celebrate a new season of The Powerpuff Girls (airing March 24) and the launch of every back catalogue episode all streaming exclusively on Hulu, the network started a campaign to find #RealLifePowerpuff girls across the country who are accomplishing inspiring things at incredibly young ages.

RELATED: 24 Empowering Books Every Feminist Needs to Read

Five girls will be featured in short videos explaining their passions and desire to inspire more girls just like them. Don’t let their pint-sized proportions fool you, much like the cartoon supergirls, these young ladies are fearless diving into fields like STEM, sports, and activism without reservation.

The first #RealLifePowerpuff video, released in February, features Taylor Richardson, a 13-year-old Florida Student Space Ambassador for the Mars Generation who dreams of becoming the first African American person to set foot on the planet.

Courtesy

“Most people are asking what my real life PowerPuff power is [and] I say it's STEM empowerment,” Richardson said in an email to InStyle. “My hope is that girls watching the video will take [the] lead, inspire others, and bring more sisters [not only] to the STEM table but [also] to any table where we are not fully represented.”

RELATED: Why Sophie Turner Wants You to Join These Inspirational Women

Richardson’s ambition has proved infectious. Last year, she was invited to the White House for the first-ever United States of Women Summit where she saw an advance screening of Hidden Figures. Richardson started a GoFundMe page when she got home from D.C. aiming to help at least 100 girls see the film. Since her Real Life Powerpuff video aired, she’s exceeded her goal of raising $2,600 by more than $17,000 at last count.

The second video features #RealLifePowerpuff girl Akira Bua, a 12-year-old Jiu-Jitsu star who’s won gold medals at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federal World Championships, All Americas, SubFighter, North American Grappling Association, and more. During her two years training, Bua’s earned her titles by competing against girls and boys. Now, she wants to empower other young female athletes to pursue their dreams even if those dreams include tackling a male-dominated sport.

Courtesy

“Now I feel more comfortable talking about my art form and I realize so many girls out there can relate to my journey,” Bua said in an email to InStyle. “I want girls [to know] that they should be able to accomplish anything [and not be] told ‘they can't because they're a girl’.”

RELATED: The F-Rating is Cinema's Answer to Girl Power

To honor International Women’s Day today, 9-year-old Samaira Mehta’s video will go live. It spotlights a platform she created called CoderBunnyz that helps kids learn programming concepts in fun new ways.

Erin Spens, Features Editor at Creators Media and Program Director for this campaign, said Mahta’s story was chosen to air on this day because she may be young but she still understands how badly more women are needed in STEM. Spens believes Mehta has a captivating ability to explain her initiative and encourage more young ladies to enter the sciences.

“The Powerpuff Girls show encourages kids to go for their dreams, but I just think it's so much more powerful to see real girls telling their stories,” Spens said when we caught up this week. “We tried hard to find relatable girls who have just worked hard and are now doing something exceptional in their fields pushing boundaries for themselves and bringing other girls along with them.”

Stay tuned for the next Real Life Powerpuff Girl video and, for 60 lucky girls aged 8-12 who are interested, the campaign is hosting a Real Life Powerpuff Day event on March 25th at General Assembly in Santa Monica, California. The day camp will include interactive workshops where girls can practice animation, cartoon drawing, space camp labs, and more.

Visit reallifepowerpuff.com for more details.