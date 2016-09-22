How to Get Away with Murder Gets a Fashion Update—Here’s What to Know About the Characters’ New Looks

Season three of How to Get Away with Murder premieres tonight on ABC, and the Shondaland series is returning to TGIT with a whole new look—at least when it comes to the clothes. This season, Scandal costume designer Lyn Paolo has joined the show's creative team, and she’s giving Annalise Keating (played by Viola Davis) and her minions a fresh fashion update.

“These characters have gone through so much together as a group over the past three seasons, and I wanted to reflect that in a nuanced change in their costumes,” Paolo told InStyle. “Even though really only about a year has probably passed in their lives since the show started, the characters have seen such horror. They’ve definitely evolved, and now they look a little more grown up.”

When it came to choosing looks for Annalise in particular, Paolo had to make sure that she got it right. To do so, she channeled another fan-favorite character that she styles, Scandal’s Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington). “Annalise is being attacked on every front, and so many things have happened to her,” said Paolo. “After we learned about the loss of her child last season, I wanted to feel like she’s sort of suited up for this—much like the way I speak about Olivia on Scandal. Annalise is armored up to make it through the trials and tribulations that she’s experiencing this season.”

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

Paolo’s armor of choice for the legal powerhouse? “You’ll see a lot more jackets on her, as well as very structured dresses,” said Paolo. “We’re using a lot of Escada, Altuzarra, and Victoria Beckham to create a very body-conscious look.” In addition to her new designer pieces, Annalise’s wardrobe will be looking a bit brighter. “Her color palette is slightly different this season,” said Paolo. “She actually wears a lot of red, and there’s a lot less black than there was last year.”

Scroll down for 9 things that Paolo told us about the show’s new costumes.