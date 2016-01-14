5 Hot Guys Coming Back with New TV Shows This Month

Samantha Simon
Jan 14, 2016 @ 6:30 pm

Eye candy alert! This month, some of our favorite hunky actors are returning to the small screen—and we couldn't be any more excited to check out their latest performances. From Josh Holloway’s buzzed-about role in USA’s new sci-fi drama Colony to the reprisal of David Duchovny’s iconic FBI agent character in The X-Files, these mid-season premieres are packing some seriously sexy stars. Scroll down to see the guys that we’re most looking forward to have back in our TV lineup.

1 of 5 Facebook/Colony USA

Josh Holloway in Colony

The long-haired Lost alum takes on the role of former FBI agent Will Bowman in his latest mind-boggling sci-fi drama. The show takes place in a dystopian Los Angeles society, which is now occupied by a military regime. While the world of Colony may not look anything like Lost's mysterious "Island,” the series packs just as many twisted ideologies, life-changing invasions, and dangerous rebels as the show that first made Holloway famous. And once again, you’ll see the actor in a perpetual state of fight-or-flight mode onscreen. OK, so maybe it is a bit similar to Lost, after all. (Jan. 14, 10 p.m. ET on USA)

2 of 5 Twitter/@SHO_Billions

Damian Lewis in Billions

Even three years after Lewis’s character, Sergeant Nicholas Brody, was brutally killed off of Homeland, we still can’t forgive the show's U.S. Marine-turned-terrorist for all of his wrongdoing. But we’re ready to put our feelings about Brody behind us, welcoming the actor who played him back to our Sunday night lineup with open arms. In Billions, he plays Bobby “Axe” Axelrod, a power-hungry hedge-fund manager who’s dominating New York City’s finance game—and he’ll do whatever it takes to stay on top. (Jan. 17, 10 p.m. ET on Showtime)

3 of 5 Antony Platt/PBS

Josh Radnor in Mercy Street

Ted Mosby, is that you?! We’ve missed seeing Radnor on our screens ever since his nine-year role as How I Met Your Mother’s resident romantic wrapped up in 2014. Now, the star is set to portray Dr. Jedediah Foster in the new historical drama Mercy Street, which is based on true events that took place in the first years of the Civil War. The series is set at the Union Army’s Mansion House Hospital in a small Virginia town, where Radnor’s privileged character works as a civilian contract surgeon. Rocking a serious beard and some period costumes, we’re ready to watch Radnor take on such a dramatic new role. (Jan. 17, 10 p.m. ET on PBS)

4 of 5 Ed Araquel/FOX

David Duchovny in The X-Files

Fox Mulder is back—and he’s ready to solve a seriously strange new case. David Duchovny is reprising his role as the FBI agent who specializes in paranormal mysteries in a new six-episode miniseries of The X-Files, which originally aired from 1993 to 2002. In the sci-fi reboot, Duchovny’s conspiracy-theorist character once again teams up with his FBI partner, Dana Scully (played by Gillian Anderson), to figure out who—or what—is behind an alien abduction. (Jan. 24, 10 p.m. ET on FOX)

5 of 5 Facebook/You, Me and the Apocalypse

Rob Lowe in You, Me, and the Apocalypse

Ok, so Rob Lowe isn’t exactly back. He’s been on our screens all season long, starring in the hilarious FOX show, The Grinder. Now, we’re being treated to a double dose of the actor. He plays Father Jude Sutton in You, Me, and the Apocalypse, NBC’s new dramedy miniseries about the events leading up to the end of the world. That’s right, Rob Lowe is playing a Vatican priest, and a badass one at that. So go ahead and set your DVR two times for Lowe—you won’t regret it. (Jan. 28, 8 p.m. ET on NBC)

