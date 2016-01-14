5 Hot Guys Coming Back with New TV Shows This Month

The long-haired Lost alum takes on the role of former FBI agent Will Bowman in his latest mind-boggling sci-fi drama. The show takes place in a dystopian Los Angeles society, which is now occupied by a military regime. While the world of Colony may not look anything like Lost's mysterious "Island,” the series packs just as many twisted ideologies, life-changing invasions, and dangerous rebels as the show that first made Holloway famous. And once again, you’ll see the actor in a perpetual state of fight-or-flight mode onscreen. OK, so maybe it is a bit similar to Lost, after all. (Jan. 14, 10 p.m. ET on USA)