Hilary Duff’s 7 Tips for Killing It at Work Like Her Character on Younger

Courtesy TV Land
Sharon Clott Kanter
Feb 09, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

We’re now a few weeks into Younger’s second season on TV Land and the show’s characters are doing their due diligence trying to navigate the worlds of love, work, and family. While Sutton Foster’s Liza is the main one we’re invested in, Hilary Duff’s supporting role as her work BFF, Kelsey Peters, is equally fun to watch. Kelsey’s clearly an exemplary #girlboss in her own way at the publishing company they work for, even when she’s seducing authors, coming up with weird book concepts, and showing up to work late thanks to all-night parties. But it’s just that hint of outlandishness that makes her character so fun and so successful.

So, when we caught up with Hilary Duff over the phone this week to talk all things Kelsey (and pink hair), we had to ask about her character’s lovable-yet-ballsy road to success. “You never know what to expect with her,” said Duff. “She’s a little insecure and a little crazy—she’s a little bit of everything, which makes her so fun to play. I love her.” And she’s learned a lot from her, especially what to do and not to do at work. Scroll down for Duff’s seven tips for killing it at the office, no matter your age.

1 of 7 Courtesy TV Land

Know Your Worth

“Kelsey knows how hard she works,” said Duff. “She is out there researching and doing everything she can for her job and try to figure out how to excite people enough to purchase books. When she’s not being taken seriously, she is really frustrated. But I hope she inspires people really to work hard.”

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy TV Land

Don’t Leave Your Guts at Home

“She is someone who has enough nerve to make changes,” she said. “She really stands up for herself and puts herself out there. She is not just all talk. She actually does some pretty crazy things to be heard or to get something done—and she is also willing to do it with a big hangover.”

3 of 7 Courtesy TV Land

Take Chances

“I have one saying the really sticks with me: You have to dare to suck,” she said. “When I wrote my record and worked with different producers, that saying was always in my head. You have to dare to have a bad idea every once in a while to get to the really good ones.”

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy TV Land

Understand Your Boss Is Human

“Having respect for your boss and letting them know that you respect them is really important,” said Duff. “It also keeps them on your good side. Someone who is a boss usually thinks highly of themselves and are probably proud of what they are accomplished. There is a way to show respect without being a kiss ass—even if you don’t always want to.”

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy TV Land

Wear Your Confidence

“I have never had a normal job so I don’t know what it is like to be in an office all day. But I have learned through Kelsey to always be put together. It serves her well because the exterior is what people see first. If your exterior is sloppy or it looks like you haven’t put any effort in, then maybe people will have that impression of you.”

Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy TV Land

Learn to Love Your Co-Workers

“Being friendly with your co-workers is really important,” said Duff. “Even though my job is not traditional, I always make friends with a key group of people on set, whether it is my hair and makeup or wardrobe or someone who works behind the camera. You have to make friends and build relationships because you are with them all day, every day. It is nice to have camaraderie and a buddy that you can talk to.”

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy TV Land

Don’t Make Silly Mistakes

“It’s tough to do this at work. Once I sent a text message to the wrong person, and it was bad. So, that’s my advice: Always double check that your phone is off before you say something you’ll regret.”

Watch new episodes of Younger every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on TV Land.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!