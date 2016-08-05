Thanks to Tonight's Kitten Summer Games, the Olympics Have Never Been Cuter

Have you ever gotten sucked into a downward spiral of kitten videos on YouTube and come out of a blackout several hours later wondering what happened? We definitely have, and if this has never happened to you, you may want to rethink your priorities, because seriously, who doesn’t love kittens?! These fluffy, cuddly creatures are highly entertaining, and Hallmark Channel is taking advantage of the viral nature of crazy cat antics to launch the Kitten Summer Games, airing August 5 alongside the opening ceremony of the (human) Summer Olympic Games.

Courtesy Hallmark

Hosted by the queen of kittens, Beth Stern, the Kitten Summer Games feature cat-letes of all kinds competing in an array of competitions, including track and field, tennis, gymnastics, and, of course, wrestling. We can assure you there is nothing cuter on TV, and the best part is that these kitty Olympics are supporting a good cause.

Courtesy Hallmark

We were lucky enough to host a few of the kittens from the ASPCA in our New York office just in time for the Games, and we're thrilled to report that all of the cats and kittens featured in the Games have been adopted into loving homes.

Catch the Kitten Summer Games on Hallmark Channel tonight at 8/7c.