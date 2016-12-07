See How the New Hairspray Live! Cast Stacks Up Against the Original

Good morning, InStyle! OK, so it's not exactly morning, but today we're taking advantage of every opportunity to work some Hairspray lyrics into our every day conversations. That's because tonight, Dec. 7, NBC will debut its latest live musical production Hairspray Live!, a live production based on the cult classic 1988 film, starring Ricki Lake.

We're so ready for it. The '60s fashions, the catchy musical numbers, and the teased hair are all going to be to die for, but what we're really looking forward to is comparing the new cast against the original.

Scroll down to see how the new cast stacks up to their 1988 counterparts, and don't forget to tune in to Hairspray Live! tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.