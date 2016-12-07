See How the New Hairspray Live! Cast Stacks Up Against the Original

Maddie Baillio/NBC
Courtney Higgs
Dec 07, 2016

Good morning, InStyle! OK, so it's not exactly morning, but today we're taking advantage of every opportunity to work some Hairspray lyrics into our every day conversations. That's because tonight, Dec. 7, NBC will debut its latest live musical production Hairspray Live!, a live production based on the cult classic 1988 film, starring Ricki Lake.

We're so ready for it. The '60s fashions, the catchy musical numbers, and the teased hair are all going to be to die for, but what we're really looking forward to is comparing the new cast against the original.

Scroll down to see how the new cast stacks up to their 1988 counterparts, and don't forget to tune in to Hairspray Live! tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

1 of 10 New Line Cinema/Courtesy of The Everett Collection; Brian Bowen Smith/NBC

Tracy Turnblad

Tracy Turnblad, played by Ricki Lake in 1988, will be played by newcomer Maddie Baillio.

2 of 10 New Line Cinema/Courtesy of The Everett Collection; Andrew Eccles/NBC

Penny Pingleton

Tracy's sidekick Penny Pingleton, played by Leslie Ann Patrick in 1988, will be played by superstar songtress Ariana Grande.

3 of 10 New Line Cinema/Courtesy of The Everett Collection; Brian Bowen Smith/NBC

Teen heartthrob and the object of Tracy's affections Link Larkin, played by Michael St. Gerard in 1988, will be played by The Fosters star, Garrett Clayton.

4 of 10 New Line Cinema/Courtesy of The Everett Collection; Brian Bowen Smith/NBC

Amber Von Tussle

The original mean girl Amber Von Tussle, played by Colleen Fitzpatrick in 1988, will be played by Liv and Maddie star, Dove Cameron. Fun fact: Colleen Fitzpatrick went on to become Vitamin C—the 2000s pop star responsible for making us all cry at our middle school graduations with her hit song, "Graduation (Friends Forever)."

5 of 10 New Line Cinema/Courtesy of The Everett Collection; Brian Bowen Smith/NBC

Velma Von Tussle

Super villain Velma Von Tussle, played in 1988 by Debbie Harry (aka the rockstar, Blondie!), will be played by Tony Award-winner, Kristin Chenoweth.

6 of 10 New Line Cinema/Courtesy of The Everett Collection; Andrew Eccles/NBC

Seaweed J. Stubbs, played by Clayton Prince in 1988, will be played by Ephraim Sykes.

7 of 10 Mary Evans/New Line Cinema/Ronald Grant/Courtesy of The Everett Collection; Brian Bowen Smith/NBC

Edna Turnblad

Tracy's mother Edna Turnblad, played by midnight movie icon Divine in 1988, will be played by Tony Award-winner, Harvey Fierstein.

8 of 10 New Line Cinema/Courtesy of The Everett Collection; Brian Bowen Smith/NBC

Wilbur Turnblad

Tracy's father Wilbur Turnblad, played in 1988 by Jerry Stiller, will be playe by Emmy Award-winner Martin Short.

9 of 10 Courtesy; Brian Bowen Smith/NBC

Fast-talking TV hostess Motormouth Maybelle, played by Ruth Brown in 1988, will be played by Oscar-winning actress and powerhouse singer, Jennifer Hudson.

10 of 10 New Line Cinema/Courtesy of The Everett Collection; Brian Bowen Smith/NBC

Corny Collins

Corny Collins, played by Shawn Thompson in 1988, will be played by Dancing with the Stars alum, Derek Hough.

