5 Reasons We Can't Wait to Tune in for Grease: Live

Tommy Garcia/FOX
Rydell High, here we come. The buzz surrounding FOX’s first live-action musical, Grease: Live, has been building ever since the production was first announced back in April 2014—and it’s only gotten louder. Starring Julianne Hough as Sandy and Aaron Tveit as Danny, the 1950s high school musical has a lot to live up to when it comes to pleasing diehard fans of the 1978 classic, Grease. But with an all-star cast that includes Vanessa Hudgens, Keke Palmer, Carly Rae Jepson, and Kether Donohue as the badass Pink Ladies, we’re pretty much guaranteed to be singing along for three hours straight. Scroll down for five reasons we’re excited to tune in.
