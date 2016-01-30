5 Reasons We Can't Wait to Tune in for Grease: Live

The cast is already star-studded—but you don’t want to miss these cameos. While we’re still keeping our fingers crossed that the original Sandy, Olivia Newton-John, will take the stage, the show has plenty of special appearances in store. Jessie J will be kicking off the special with a new rendition of “Grease (Is the Word),” and Joe Jonas’s band, DNCE, will perform as Johnny Casino and the Gamblers during the school’s dance (Mario Lopez plays the dance competition’s emcee, Vince Fontaine). Plus, you’ll be seeing one familiar face from the original Grease. Didi Conn, who played Frenchy in the film, will make a short but sweet comeback appearing as the malt shop's waitress, Vi, in Grease: Live. And, according to one of Julianne Hough's Instagram posts, Conn and the new Frenchy, played by Carly Rae Jepson, will appear together in the same scene. “It’s pretty special,” wrote Hough. Yes, it certainly is.