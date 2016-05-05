Goodbye to The Good Wife: 9 Things We'll Miss Most

Facebook/The Good Wife
Glynis Costin
May 05, 2016

After seven seasons of rooting for Alicia Florrick (played by Julianna Margulies), it’s going to be hard to bid farewell to the show this Sunday night. We watched as she grew from a pearl-wearing, scorned wife to a “take no prisoners” attorney. We understood when she stood by her philandering man, yet we also wanted her to stand up to him and stomp all over him. And always, we yearned for her to find love with someone else.

So how will it all end? Will she go back to her soon-to-be-ex Peter (played by Chris Noth)? Will she end up with current flame Jason (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan)? Will some new knight in shining armor come along at the last minute? Or will she realize she doesn’t need to be rescued? Find out during the series finale on May 8, but in the meantime, scroll down to find out the nine things we'll miss the most.

1 of 9 David M. Russell/CBS

ALICIA FLORRICK

Played by the even-keeled Julianna Margulies, Alicia served as a role model for working moms, single working women, hell, for all women period. We watched her navigate the unpredictable waters of a broken marriage and trial separation with a man she used to love and came to tolerate. We cheered as she put her heart, soul, and brain into defending her clients (even the jerks), tried her best to be a good mother, daughter, and daughter-in-law, and simultaneously deal with good old fashioned lust and desire.

Alicia was admirable yet flawed, confident yet vulnerable, steadfast yet flexible. She was a rule follower who was also rebellious and a success who experienced failure. That’s why we loved her. She was multi-dimensional and, well, real. We wanted to be her best friend—toss our pumps across the kitchen floor with her and share a bottle of Burgundy and also have her represent us if we ever found ourselves being arrested or sued.

2 of 9 David Giesbrecht/CBS

THE WARDROBE

We were addicted to seeing what Alicia and her sometimes boss Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) would wear each episode. Those perfectly fitted black power suits! The red wool sheath dresses! The fur trimmed coats! The designer handbags and sexy pumps!

Diane favored chunky jewelry—the kind that would set off an airport metal detector—while Alicia favored simple gold chains, but the two of them just always looked so pulled together. Even when their worlds were falling apart, their jackets were buttoned up, their stockings snag-free. And we’re not the only ones who were obsessed; there are dozens of websites devoted to analyzing every blouse, watch, and pair of glasses on the show. Was it Burberry? Dior? YSL? Alexander McQueen? All those labels have, in fact, appeared and fans were so rabid that the show’s costume designer Daniel Lawson (who has deemed the look “business chic”) even came out with a collection inspired by The Good Wife for London-based clothing company, Number 35.

3 of 9 Craig Blankenhorn/CBS

THE IMPRESSIVE GUEST STARS

The show became known for its parade of memorable guests and recurring players. There were the attorneys: Rita Wilson, Mamie Gummer, Amanda Peet, Martha Plimpton, Anna Camp, Matthew Perry, and Nathan Lane. The Clients: Sarah Silverman, Miranda Cosgrove, Hunter Parrish, and Jason Biggs. There were also appearances by Amy Sedaris, Maura Tierney, and Margot Martindale. And, of course, we all had our favorite judges. Perhaps yours was Ana Gasteyer, Bebe Neuwirth, or Jane Alexander? Or maybe it was Tony Goldwyn, Jeffrey Tambor, Victor Garber, Griffin Dunn, David Oyelowo, Denis O'Hare, Kurt Fuller, or David Paymer. The ones we loved the most were those who seemed to side with Alicia.

4 of 9 Michael Parmelee/CBS

THE SEXUAL TENSION AND STEAMY LOVE SCENES

What kept fans going for the first few seasons was the palpable sexual chemistry between Alicia and her college sweetheart slash law colleague, Will Gardner (Josh Charles). Who can forget that elevator make-out scene when they finally succumbed to their desires? And we were as wrecked as she was when he was fatally shot. Then there were her flirtations with Finn Polmar (Matthew Goode), Campaign Manager Johnny Elfman (Steven Pasquale) and of course, her on-again, off-again liaisons with her husband, Peter Florrick (the ambitious Illinois State attorney played by Chris Noth). Remember that bathroom scene? Ahem.

But recently, Alicia has been intrigued by investigator Jason Crouse (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and so have we. That smile! That mysterious background! That gravel, velvet voice! Their tequila-infused late night hook up in her office was only the beginning. Since then we’ve witnessed a much more relaxed Alicia spend an entire day in bed with Jason, taking breaks only to eat Chinese food and watch bad movies. They both seem smitten with each other, but he’s also told her that he can’t stay in any one place for too long. Hmm...

5 of 9 David M. Russell/CBS

THE MORAL AMBIGUITY

One of the best things about this show was its refusal to paint anyone completely as black or white. The result? Each character has not just fifty, but hundreds of shades of gray. Eli Gold (Alan Cummings, who played Peter’s political advisor and right-hand man) and Cary Agos (Matt Czuchry), an attorney and colleague of Alicia’s, especially nailed this good guy, bad guy duality. We will never forgive the opportunistic Eli for erasing Will’s cell phone message to Alicia (die-hard fans will know what I’m talking about) and yet—he also genuinely apologized and seems to truly have her back. Carey, too, walked the line between deception and honesty as he vacillated between being smarmy, ambitious, and underhanded—and a die-hard loyal friend.

6 of 9 Jeff Neumann/CBS

THE PLOTS SNATCHED FROM THE HEADLINES

Current events made this show feel real. Smart cars gone awry, leaked state secrets, racial tensions, gun control, the invasion of privacy, date rape, drones, election corruption, and more—were all real topical issues turned into fictional story lines and perfectly interwoven into the main characters’ own drama-filled lives.

7 of 9 Jeff Neumann/CBS

THE QUIRKY CHARACTERS

There were more colorful personalities on this show than we can recount, but here are some of the most memorable: Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) the neurotic, kooky lawyer who seemed to have A.D.D., yet was so brilliant that all the attorneys on the show hired her to represent them! There was also the uber manipulative attorney, Louis Canning (Michael J. Fox) who used his illness as a weapon, and the creepy Colin Sweeney (Dylan Baker) the client accused of killing his wife who was also eerily obsessed with Alicia.

8 of 9 David Giesbrecht/CBS

KALINDA SHARMA

We’ve been missing bad-ass investigator Kalinda (Archie Panjabi) since she left the show last season. And not just her, but the sexy, second-skin, jewel-toned leather jackets, thigh-high boots and miniskirts she favored. She seamlessly mixed business and pleasure with equal intensity, and her skills at cracking computer codes seemed to match her prowess between the sheets—with both sexes.

9 of 9 Courtesy CBS (2)

THE OVERBEARING MOTHERS-IN-LAW

Stockard Channing nailed it as Alicia’s, brash, pushy, messy mom Veronica, who constantly had a glass of wine in her hand and a secret spilling out of her mouth. Her nemesis Jackie (Mary Beth Peil) was Peter’s patrician, manipulative, judgmental, and narcissistic mother, who never had a hair out of place or spared a snarky comment. Their performances were perfect and their characters more alike than they wanted to believe. We related to Alicia’s exasperation with both of them. Maybe they’ll get their own spin-off!

