Goodbye to The Good Wife: 9 Things We'll Miss Most

After seven seasons of rooting for Alicia Florrick (played by Julianna Margulies), it’s going to be hard to bid farewell to the show this Sunday night. We watched as she grew from a pearl-wearing, scorned wife to a “take no prisoners” attorney. We understood when she stood by her philandering man, yet we also wanted her to stand up to him and stomp all over him. And always, we yearned for her to find love with someone else.

So how will it all end? Will she go back to her soon-to-be-ex Peter (played by Chris Noth)? Will she end up with current flame Jason (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan)? Will some new knight in shining armor come along at the last minute? Or will she realize she doesn’t need to be rescued? Find out during the series finale on May 8, but in the meantime, scroll down to find out the nine things we'll miss the most.